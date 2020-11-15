Igbo Group Accuses Kanu Of Instigating Crisis

An Igbo group under the aegis of Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide has accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of using his foreign citizenship to instigate crisis for Igbo indigenes living in Nigeria.

In a statement, issued yesterday by its President-General, Barr. Maduabuchi Nwodo, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, charged Ndigbo across the globe to demonstrate courage by denouncing Kanu, IPOB, members and all that the group stands for.

The group said though Kanu holds citizenship of United Kingdom (UK) and Isreal, both countries should be reminded that Nnamdi Kanu is a fugitive to the law, having jumped bail that was granted him by a court of competent jurisdiction trying him here on a criminal charge of treasonable felony and other related offences.

Specifically, the group alleged that the separatist leader was taking advantage of his sojourn in the aforementioned countries to cause anarchy and insurrection, through orchestrated incitement of members of the proscribed IPOB.

The Igbo group recalled that, in the eyes of the law, IPOB is a terrorist organisation, as it had been so declared by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Back home, the youth group reminded both the Federal and State Governments where members of the outlawed group reside, to act more decisively, in view of the extant law proscribing the IPOB.

Consequently, it tasked the military and other relevant security agencies to do the needful, as the law was on their side on the subject matter.

The group said its call was predicated on the latest utterance of the IPOB leaders, where he incited police and military officers of Southern and Middle Belt extractions of resigning and burning their service uniforms.

“Kanu’s call was unilateral. He was not speaking for the Igbo Nation but for himself.

“We are disturbed at the incessant inciting statements coming from Mr Nnamdi Kanu,who has been parading himself as leader of Indigenous People of Biafra against the Nigerian state.

“We are aware of his status as a citizen of both the United Kingdom and the Nation of Israel,” the group said.

Having worked and contributed effortlessly to see Nigeria at its present state,we believe that the United Kingdom and Israel would not want to see Nigeria a shattered place. It is in this regard that we are strongly appealing to them to rein in on Kanu, whose activities have been against the unity of Nigeria.

“The latest call by Mr Kanu on the police and military officers of Southern and Middle Belt extractions not only to abandon their duty post but to also resign and burn their service uniforms must be ignored. We wish to inform them that Kanu is alone in his cessation project and has nobody behind him,” the Youth group said.

Describing Kanu as a fugitive who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals insisted that Israel and the UK can turn in the IPOB leader given that he was in the nation’s wanted list.