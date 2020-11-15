Ezeife Tasks Youths On Anambra Poll

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwu-emeka Ezeife, has appealed to youths to participate actively in the governorship election in the state, scheduled for 2021.

Ezeife made the appeal on Saturday in Abuja when a group under the aegis of Anambra Youth Diaspora Initiative, FCT (Abuja) branch presented a certificate to adopt him, as the grand patron of the group.

Ezeife, who identified the role of youths as critical in deciding who becomes governor of Anambra in 2021, tasked them to avoid being intimidated or influenced against their desired choice. The tenure of the incumbent governor, Mr Willie Obiano who was sworn in for a second term in office on March 17, 2018 ends in 2021.

“Please, whoever gives you money, collect it as long as you vote according to your conscience, nothing will happen to you. “Even if the politician likes, let him place three caskets for you but as long as you follow your conscience in voting, nothing will happen to you. “I want you as youths to resolve to affect the outcome of governorship election in Anambra,’’ Ezeife said.

The former governor, however, urged the youths to support leaders in the state with a view to contributing in moving the state forward.

“I want to beg you to support the leaders; you can write a memo from here and say you are proud of Anambra and bring to the notice of the leadership about areas that need the attention of the government.

“This is simply because the leaders are not God and cannot know it all. “Before we blame anybody, let us be sure they have the right information.’’

Ezeife said. He further urged them to remain focused in their endeavours and law abiding wherever they reside as well as committed to the course of moving the Igbo race and the country forward. “You must be a member of your town union and a member of Igbo community where you reside.

“I pray God to prosper you in all your endeavours and let everyone know that God wants to use the Igbo to lift the black race across the world. “If you follow international developments you will observe that our children are making waves in the frontiers of technology in foreign lands,’’

Ezeife said. Earlier, the President of the group, Mr Augustine Udoba, said that adopting Ezeife as the grand patron of the group was necessitated by the need to appreciate him as their role model and a leader who directs the footsteps of the younger generation positively.

Udoba assured that members of the groups would remain united and committed to the ideals of Anambra and contribute to the development of the state and the country.