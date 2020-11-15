Expert Harps On Environmental Regulations Compliance

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Stephen Okodudu has urged the public to utilise the environmental resources in a conservative base manner.

Speaking during the book public presentation “The Niger Delta: An Environmental Perspective” authored by Prof. Enuvie G. Akpokodje in Port Harcourt, the VC said the environment is part of humanity.

Okodudu noted that the environment is not a resource inherited from our ancestors, but a resource we hold in trust for our future generations.

He further appealed to the public to utilise the environmental resources in such a way that shows a concern for future generations.

“ By way of sustainable 2, we should be very conscious of the fact that we are not going to be the last generation to live here on earth, “ he said.

According to him, the book is a compendium of a number of historical information and also worthy resource material for researchers.

He added that the book serves as a collection of data base upon which researchers can advance the frontiers of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Mimi D. Briggs commended the team for coming together to find a way that will improve the Niger Delta region.

Prof. Briggs said Niger Delta was a clean and habitable environment before all manner of exploitative activities started degrading the region.

“The environment is an important part of humanity. If the environment is badly degraded, it will no longer be able to support life appropriately, which will affect subsequent generations.

“The environment we had in Niger Delta was a good one until exploitative activities started working on them and now we have a very badly degraded environment. Is this what we are going to leave for our future generations?. Will this environment be able to sustain and provide the needs in the future?. he noted.

According to him, it is book like this that can tell us the state of things, adding that the book is very appropriate at this time.

The Lead Editor of the book, Prof. Enuvie G. Akpokodje said the book is a parting gift to the work of academy after over 40 years of service in the academy.

By: Iragunima Benice