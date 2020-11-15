Niger Delta
Diri Urges Support, Confidence In Poverty Alleviation Scheme
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has urged the people of the state to have implicit confidence in his administration’s poverty alleviation scheme tagged “Diri Boost” which is billed to enhance the economic fortunes of the state.
Governor Diri, who made the call at the 12th State Executive Council Meeting in Government House,Yenagoa, said that the scheme was intended to enable the people create economic value from the vast agricultural and commercial potentialities in the state.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the meeting, he urged Bayelsans to shun baseless rumours about the interventionist programme, noting that administrative bottlenecks were responsible for the delay in the kick-off of the Diri Boost Scheme.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, quoted the Governor as calling on those who applied for the Diri Boost Scheme to be patient as they would soon be engaged to transform the agricultural sector and better their lot.
While emphasizing the need for the people to keep faith with his administration, Governor Diri promised to leverage on the achievements of past administrations to bring prosperity to Bayelsans.
He used the occasion to sympathize with those affected by this year’s flood, saying government was taking steps to cushion the effect of the menace through the relevant ministries and agencies to identify with impacted communities across the state.
“ want to thank Bayelsans for their understanding and we are asking for more understanding and support. Let us not give any attention to those rumours out there, Governor Diri means prosperity, and this government also means prosperity”, he said.
“Nobody should be in doubt as to the determination of this government to pursue the prosperity agenda having had a good foundation from restoration. The delay in the Diri Boost is as a result of administrative bottlenecks which are natural and as soon as they are cleared, Diri Boost will kick off”, he added.
In another development, Governor Douye Diri has felicitated with the state Commissioner for Education, Honourable Gentle Emelah and the Special Adviser on Political Matters Two to the Governor, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara on the occasion of their birthday celebrations.
Speaking during a brief and low-key celebration shortly after the Exco Meeting, Governor Diri described the celebrants as worthy sons of the state and wished them well.
In their goodwill messages, the Secretary to the State Government, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson, Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama and Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga, also described the celebrants as gentle and hard-working government functionaries.
Other Exco members who eulogized the celebrants included the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Honourable Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Sports, Honourable Daniel Igali and his Women Affairs counterpart, Mrs Faith Opene.
Responding on behalf of the celebrants, Special Adviser on Political Matters 2,
Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, thanked Governor Diri, his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and members of the state Executive Council for celebrating them.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
About 288 Special Constabulary (Community) Police Officers said to have been trained at the Police Training School, Odukpani, Cross River State, have passed out.
Addressing the officers at weekend, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, pointed out that the programme was initiated as one of the strategies of the Nigeria Police designed to employ an all-inclusive mechanism to aid the police in the quest to achieve its internal security mandate in the country.
The IGP, who was represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zaki Ahmed, Zone 6 Calabar, explained that the force took into consideration the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a vast and diverse country like ours and introduced the people oriented method that will bring about trust, consent and partnership between the police and the people.
In a statement in Calabar, the Zonal Police Public Relations officer, Zone 6 Headquarters, DSP Nelson Okpabi, with reference No AZ:5300/ZPC.6/PPRD/VOL.4/27 dated 13th November, 2020, said it was for this reason that the Police Management considered the adoption of citizen-driven pathways for the purpose of identifying, dissecting and prioritizing security threats as well as working together to evolve strategies directed at tackling these threats.
“Consequently, Community Policing Committees (CPC’s) with membership drawn from Traditional Institutions, Religious Bodies, Youth Organizations, Market Associations, Transport Unions, Artisans, Hunters, Farmers, Vigilante Groups, Hoteliers, Socio-Cultural Associations, Retired and Serving Security Agents, Educational Institutions etc were inaugurated earlier this year leading to the selection of the recruits for training.
“The duties of special constabulary include: Crime prevention and detection, Conflict Resolution, Intelligence Gathering, Law and Order maintenance, complementing the conventional police in patrol of the public space within their communities, advising the public on safety measures, security tips, dealing with minor offences/social vices, working with communities, schools, young people, businesses, religious/cultural groups, recreational centres and hospitality outfits as well as assisting in traffic management.
“The deployment of the special constabulary back to their various villages/towns and LGA’s will definitely free-up the human and material assets of the Nigeria Police currently tied down to the management of low level crimes and redirect such assets and operations to high-profile crimes that constitute major threat to community safety and security,” the police boss stated.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
‘Jonathan Face Of Democracy’
The remains of Chief Nitabai Inengite,foster father and cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan were interred at the weekend in his home town,Otuoke,Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State. This is even as the Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri has described Jonathan as the face of democracy in the world.
Speaking at the obsequies, the former president described his foster father and cousin as a close confidant.
Jonathan noted that though death was inevitable, Chief Inengite died when his fatherly advice were most needed.
He commended symp-athisers and guests from within and outside the state for coming to show the Inengite and the Jonathan family love,saying the Otuoke community and the Ogbia Kingdom would forever remember the deceased for his worthy contributions to peace and development.
Similarly,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has also described former President of the country, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, as the face of democracy and strong advocate of non-violent elections in the world.
Diri, who spoke at Otuoke during the burial of the former President’s foster father and cousine, Late Chief Nitabai Inengite, said the historic phone call Dr Jonathan made conceding defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 saved democracy in Nigeria.
Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor noted that the show of patriotism and love by the former President would remain a good reference point to other democratic countries including the United States of America.
“We all know what is happening in the United States, a country most of us regarded as the best example of democracy. But considering what Trump is doing with his supporters, you will agree with that our father (Dr Jonathan) did what so many leaders in the world cannot do”, Governor Diri said.
“Our brother and father has elevated Nigeria above the United States. I say this with all sense of responsibility because when you compare the margin of defeat in 2015 and the margin of defeat today in the US, you can know the difference.But yet our father for the love of self and love of all of us and for the love our country and the African continent relinquished power without any doubt”, the Governor added.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, says the number two citizen of the state described the Late Chief Inengite as a man of principles with deep family values who was committed to the development of his community and humanity.
Senator Diri called on people of the state to be United and urged the youth to emulate the deceased by leading peaceful lifestyles and never allow their backgrounds to define their destinies.
While expressing condolences on behalf of the Government and people of the state, the Governor prayed God to grant Dr Jonathan, the Inengite family and Otuoke Community, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss ocassioned by the passage of Chief Inengite.
In an interview with Newsmen shortly after the interment Dr Jonathan described his late foster father and cousin as an amiable man who served the Esosi Family, Otuoke Community, the Rivers State University and Niger Delta University creditably.
Delivering an exhortation titled “the Great Event”, Pastor Elizah Nkamere of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, enjoined all to prepare for the day of Judgment as everyone will give account of him or herself to God after death.
According to his biography, Late Chief Inengite took up a career in the civil service in 1973 as messenger at then College of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, in Rivers State University.
Niger Delta
ASUU Tasks Edo Govt On Salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma Chapter, has called on the Edo State Government to intervene and settle the crisis of non-payment of staff salaries in the institution.
Branch Chairperson of ASUU in the University, Dr Monday Igbafen, revealed how members of staff of the university were suffering as a result of non-payment of their salaries for four months.
A statement he issued in Benin said: “We call on the Edo State Government to urgently intervene in the crisis of payment of staff salaries in the university.
“ This is in order to avoid the continuation of the ongoing nationwide strike in the university after the eventual resolution of the strike at the national level”.
He said that he and his colleagues were worried over the continued silence of the state government on the matter.
Igbafen advised that the salary crisis in the university should be sorted out during the period of nationwide strike, so that students could resume when the strike was called off.
Edo State Government, in its reaction, through the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, denied owing anyone salaries and emoluments.
Osagie said that the state government was up to date with its obligations to all cadres of workers and public officers.
“The state government has never reneged on its obligations to pay workers and other cadre of staff their due wages and salaries,” Osagie said.
Trending
- News5 days ago
RSG Lists Dates For Submission Of Applications Into Civil Service
- Sports5 days ago
Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd To Clash With Akwa Utd
- News3 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- Entertainment3 days ago
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
- Featured5 days ago
Wike’s Dev Strides, Transforming Rivers, Momodu Affirms
- Editorial3 days ago
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
- News5 days ago
IPPIS: We’ll Not Join PENGASSAN Strike, NUPENG Insists
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Jonathan, Diri Decry Thuggery, Advocate Electronic Voting