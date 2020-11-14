Politics
Senate Lauds Buhari Over Assent To Banks, Other Financial Institutions Act 2020
The Senate has noted with satisfaction the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020 (BOFIA) following the passage of the bill by the Senate.
In a statement on Saturday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media, Sen. Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun), said the enactment of the BOFIA followed many other bills passed by the Senate on critical areas of the economy.
According to him, the bills passed are relevant to the nation’s development.
Basiru stressed that assent to the BOFIA has effectively repealed the 1991 edition and expected to rejuvenate the financial system and enhance the overall development of the nation’s economy.
“The work which has gone into the passage of this bill, like some previously assented to by Mr President, underscores the determination of the 9th Assembly to focus on the path of economic growth and development of our country.
“By this law, banks and financial institutions will be able to offer productive sectors of the economy, quality banking and financial services as well as ensure recovery of non-performing loans,” he said.
He listed some of the bills which have been passed by the Senate that are of direct relevance to the resuscitation of the national economy to include, the Petroleum Profit Tax Act, Company and Allied Matters Act, and Finance Act.
Other bills are Police Act, Deep Offshore and Profit Sharing Contract Act, among others.
Basiru, however, noted that the Senate under the leadership of Sen. President, Dr Ahmed Lawan was bent on working tirelessly for the good of Nigerians.
He said the Senate was carrying out a systemic turn around of moribund acts in the statutes books into vibrant laws, in consonance with modern day economic reality.
Politics
We’re Here To Build With You, Nigerian-Americans Assure Biden
A coalition of Nigerian-American organisations in the United States has pledged its support to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
The pledge was conveyed in a congratulatory message by the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians on behalf of 18 other professionals, religious and socio-cultural bodies.
“On behalf of Nigerian-American communities in the United States, please accept our warm congratulations on your victories in this historic election.
“We are confident that under your leadership and guidance, the soul of this great nation will return to what the founding fathers envisioned.
“The Biden/Harris team is best positioned to bring us together as a nation, while honestly dealing with the threat of the ongoing pandemic and rebuilding our economy.”
According to the organisations, the raging COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges offer the U.S. a tremendous opportunity to strengthen its global leadership role.
The coalition expressed optimism that a Biden-Harris administration would rise to the occasion, while also making life better for all Americans in an atmosphere of peace, equity and justice.
“As you embark on this challenging journey be assured that Nigerian-American communities all over the U.S. are firmly behind you.
“The Nigerian-American community is a large community of enterprising men and women, who contribute actively to the nation’s economic growth through job creation and business opportunities.
“We are here to build with you. So call upon us whenever necessary.
“We are excited to continue building on the values, legacies and contributions we have been making in various professions to the growth of the U.S.
“We would like to see our demographic needs reflected on the ‘build back better’ agenda.
“We look forward to working in close collaboration and partnership with you in critical and priority areas vital to the success of the policy thrust of the Biden-Harris administration,” the message read.
The coalition include the Absolute Faith International Church; Akwa Ibom State Association, New York; Association for Credible Leadership in Nigeria; Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas; Celestial Church of Christ and the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Movement.
Others are the Christ Apostolic Church First in the Americas; Igbo Organisation, New York; Karfi; Lagos Elite Club U.S.A.; Nigeria Independence Day Parade Committee; Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee and the Nigerian -Americans United.
The Nigerian Diasporan Voice; Nigerian Lawyers Association; Nigerian Nurses Association of U.S.A.; Nigerian Youth Diaspora Engagement Forum; Occupy Nigeria Organisation; Regional Council of Nigerian Muslims.
Your Black Matters also endorsed the message.
Politics
Biden Wins Georgia, Trump Wins North Carolina …As Electoral College Tally Hits 306 To 232
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. narrowly defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia and Trump won North Carolina, as the two final states were called on Friday, a week and a half after Election Day.
Biden now has 306 electoral votes and Trump has 232, with a popular vote of 77,996,716 votes (50.8%) to 72,665,371 votes (47.4%).
Biden became president-elect when he won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes on Saturday, passing the required 270-vote threshold.
The victory for Biden in Georgia — a once reliably Republican state whose politics have shifted to the left — means that he flipped five states that Trump won in 2016.
The others were Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Trump did not flip any state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
Biden’s margin in Georgia currently stands at just over 14,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points.
Trump’s margin in North Carolina is more than 73,000 votes, or 1.3 percentage points.
Biden’s late surge in Georgia, thanks to his dominance in Atlanta, Savannah and the increasingly Democrat-friendly suburbs around both, transformed what had seemed to be a safe Trump state in early tabulations last week into one of the closest contests in the nation.
Trump spurred near-record turnout in the rural southwestern parts of the state bordering Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, the white outer suburbs and small cities, and the Appalachian northwest, which touches deep-red Tennessee.
Biden was powered by high turnout among Black voters in Atlanta, and flipped some suburban white voters in the moderate suburban counties that ring the city.
In North Carolina, Black voters shattered early-voting records in the weeks leading up to the election.
But despite a late get-out-the-vote push by Democrats to motivate Black and Latino voters, Trump — who visited North Carolina a half-dozen times toward the close of the campaign — was more effective in motivating his base of white working-class and rural voters.
Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in North Carolina in 2016 by fewer than four percentage points, but the state has been reliably red for decades: Since 1976, the only Democrat to prevail has been Barack Obama, in 2008.
Flipping Georgia, a state last won by a Democrat in 1992, was dramatic, but it was years in the making: Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016 by five percentage points, a far slimmer margin than Republicans enjoyed in previous presidential elections.
Georgia’s vote count is currently the subject of an audit that state officials say is unlikely to change the results.
Politics
INEC Fixes 15 Pending Bye-Elections For Dec 5
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed of its resolve to conduct 15 pending bye-elections in 11 states on December 5.
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Barrister Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.
The statement reads; “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, Friday, November 13, 2020, and among other things, reviewed the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process, and further reviewed the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 states.
“It will be recalled that the commission met on 22nd October, 2020, with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to deliberate on the said bye-elections earlier scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020 but postponed on account of the security situation and other environmental challenges in the country.
“The commission met again on Thursday, 5th November, 2020, and reviewed the situation. It noted, among other things, the extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, which affected some areas where the bye-elections are scheduled to hold. Consequently, the commission decided to consult critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the bye-elections.
“The commission consulted with Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations on Tuesday, 10th November, 2020 and with the Media and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020. Finally, it met with all Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12th November, 2020.
“Based on these consultations, the Commission believes that security in the affected States has improved while the environmental challenges have reasonably abated. Consequently, the commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
“The commission acknowledges the support, understanding and cooperation of political parties, the security agencies, the media civil society organizations and the general public as it considers the scheduling of the bye-elections and in its overall efforts to reposition the electoral process and give meaning and value to the votes of the people.
“We appeal to voters and stakeholders in the states with pending bye-elections to continue to cooperate with the commission in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment”.
