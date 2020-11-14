News
Look For New Moon From Sunday, Sultan Tells Muslims
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has requested Muslim Ummah to start to look for the new moon of Rabi’ al-thani 1442AH from Sunday.
Abubakar made the request in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, on Saturday.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, November 15, which is equivalent to 29th day of Rabi’ al-awwal 1442AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rabi’ al-thani 1442AH.
“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ Junaidu said.
The Sultan prayed to Allah to help Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.
Rabi’ al-thani is the 4th month in the Islamic calendar after the birth month of Prophet Muhammad.
News
Northern Groups, lgbo Community Agree To Foster Cooperation
An interface between the Coalition of Northern Groups and leaders of the Igbo Community in Northern Nigeria has agreed to foster greater cooperation to ensure no region or ethnic group is marginalised in every sphere of life in the future.
Speaking through a communique at the end of its meeting in Abuja on Saturday, the coalition said it would resist the temptation to live in perpetual blame of one section or another, one tribe or another, and one religious creed or another.
The coalition in the communique signed by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Comrade Auston Ifedinezi said the passing generations had failed Nigerians but assured that they would use the regional cooperation to ensure that the next generation is not failed.
It promised to work for an inclusive society that provides at least the most minimal of equal opportunities for all Nigerians.
The participants said they would resist the temptation to live in perpetual blame of one section or another, one tribe or another and one religious creed or another.
They also agreed to remain vigilant over the direction and fate of the country, saying that as major stakeholders in whatever happens in Nigeria, their position on how the nation operates must be informed by enhanced national unity and greater inter-regional cooperation.
The group further disagreed with the alleged role played by Nnamdi Kanu during the #EndSARS protests.
The meeting condemned in totality, the undue advantage taken by miscreants to turn the otherwise legitimate protests against SARS into mayhem in some parts of the country.
It also condemned all manifestations of insecurity everywhere in Nigeria and urged the government to live up to its responsibility of securing the lives and properties of all citizens.
It agreed to set up a consolidation committee to design a framework for the sustenance of the initiative and foster understanding for the political and economic future of the nation.
According to participants, “There is a need to work to build a nation where every Nigerian is safe and secure wherever he chooses to live and work in Nigeria.
”There is a need to support other Nigerians to benefit from mutual tolerance and accommodation if they show appropriate respect for the context of their livelihoods.”
News
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Port Harcourt branch have berated the Federal Government over its inability to reconstitute the governing council of the institution since the dissolution of the last council in May, 2020, saying that such act was an outright wilful breach of the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Act of 2003.
To this end, the ASUU is urging the Federal Government to reconstitute the governing council of the institution so as to fast-track the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor and registrar, whose tenures of office wold terminate in less than two months as well as protect and save the institution from internal and external intrusions.
The Chairman of ASUU in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Austen Sado said this during a press briefing by the union at its secretariat in Port Harcourt, Thursday.
Sado said the Federal Government was politicising the issue of the reconstitution of the governing council, saying that the non-constitution of a governing council was negatively affecting the institution.
According to him, the power to appoint a vice chancellor in any federal university was vested in the governing council, as espoused in Section 3 (1.2.3.4.) of the University Miscellaneous Provision Act 2003.
The section states: “There shall be a vice chancellor of a university who shall be appointed by the governing council in accordance with the provision of this section.
“For the purpose of clarity”, Section 2A states, “the council, when constituted, shall have tenure of four years from the date of its inauguration, provided that where a council is found to be incompetent and corrupt, it shall be dissolved by the visitor and a new council be immediately constituted for the effective functioning of the university”.
The Uniport ASUU branch helmsman wondered why the Federal Government refused to constitute another governing council since the dissolution of the last council in May, 2020, saying that it was worrisome that the dissolved council was in the process of appointing a vice chancellor for the university whose tenure was to take effect from 13th July, 2020.
He accused the Federal Government of politicising the operations of university through its acts of omission and commission, which according to him, has exposed the university to all forms of manipulation by various interests within and outside the university.
He opined that the inability of the Federal Government to constitute a new council was an indication that it was not interested in the effective running of the institution, saying that the Federal Government has no justification for not constituting the governing council for the university after it reconstituted some governing councils of federal universities in the country on 13th July, 2020.
“We have brought this to the attention of the government through press releases, press conferences and lobbying without success.
“It is unthinkable that a government whose mantra is the fight against corruption could advertently or inadvertently be complicit in violating the rule of law.
“Obviously, there is a limit to what public officers would be allowed in their rape of the system,” he stated.
Sado warned that if the trend was not checked, the union would withdraw its cooperation with the acting vice chancellor after 13th January, 2021, when the tenure of the present occupant would elapse.
He used the opportunity to call on members of the public to synergize with the university community to ensure that the government does not continue to cause disharmony in the university system.
News
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
China has finally given an official reaction on the United States presidential election.
China congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Friday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said the country was aware the poll will eventually be decided in court.
“We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Biden and Harris. We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures,” Reuters quoted Wenbin as saying.
China and America under President Donald Trump seemed not to have the best relations.
They repeatedly attacked each other on issues bordering on trade, foreign policies, human rights, and COVID-19.
Trump many times accused China of causing the pandemic.
The President maintains he won the November 3 election, not Biden, even though the Democratic candidate already has an unassailable lead of 290 Electoral College votes over Trump’s 217.
To win the US presidential election, a candidate must amass 270 Electoral College votes.
Biden also leads Trump in the popular vote margin with over 77.6million against Trump’s 72.4million votes.
Biden flipped election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, being the first Democrat to win the Red State in over 70 years; just as he has garnered unbeatable margin of more than 14,000 votes lead over Trump in typically Red State of Georgia, where a recount has been ordered.
Only Georgia, where Biden is expected to win with its 16 Electoral College votes, and North Carolina, where Trump is expected to win, are remaining to be called.
Already, Trump has refused to concede defeat, 10 days after the election, with a few of his loyalists grandstanding, while other GOP senators, supporters and leaders agree that the election has been won by Biden and lost by Trump.
Similarly, almost all world leaders, including Pope Francis, have congratulated Biden, pledging to work with him to improve existing relations, and making the world a better place.
World leaders who have congratulated Biden include, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; French President, Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Trump allies – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu and Saudi Arabia crown prince – Mohammed bin Salmon bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, alias MBS; Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari; the European Union; African Union, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison; Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; South Korean Prime Minister, Chung Sye-kyun, among others.
It would be recalled that Biden is the second Catholic to lead the US as President since its emergence as a nation state.
Trending
- News4 days ago
RSG Lists Dates For Submission Of Applications Into Civil Service
- Sports4 days ago
Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd To Clash With Akwa Utd
- Law/Judiciary4 days ago
Rivers Police Kill Two Kidnappers
- Sports4 days ago
There Are Talented Players At The Grassroots
- Business4 days ago
FG Shouldn’t Open Borders For Only Dangote – Peterside
- Editorial4 days ago
Checking Nigeria’s Debt Profile
- Business4 days ago
FG Designates Ebonyi As Export Processing Zone
- Business4 days ago
Mixed Reactions Trail NBC’s Sanction On Three TV Stations