Women
Risky Adventure: Boy Rescued From Inter-State Trekking
It is typical of children to always get involved in adventures that are grievous in nature yet unknown to them. They in their innocence and novice state engage in these activities with boldness and confidence being oblivious of the danger such could pose to their lives.
And it is moreso, when they feel annihilated in their environment.
Such was the decision of little Wisdom Timo. The 11- year-old orphan who made the news some days ago took to his adventure when he decided to trek from Ahoada, in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State to his residence, Power line in Onitsha, Anambra State.
Little Timo saw the journey as one of the errands children run when they move from one end and side of the road/path to the other, jumping and catching the air until they get to their destinations.. Little did he know that this was different from the usual.
How could he have made it?
Considering that it was not just the distance but also the dangers on the roads and highways, it was unimaginable, yet, Timo dared it.
TheTide SOCIALS/KIDDIES lens gathered that Timo was rather prevented from emberking on his adventure when he was found by a Good Samaritan while wandering around Rumuekpe Junction in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Also, the only son of his late parents, Timo stayed with his grandmother who sells retail food condiment under the Onitsha overhead bridge. Right there, his grandmother handed him over to a woman who lives in Ahoada, Rivers State.
After a few days with the woman, Timo decided to escape from the woman under the guise that he was not well fed. The only place he could go to was to his grandmother in Onitsha and the only means is by trekking.
He was however saved from the hazardous adventure when picked up by a Samaritan who returned him to Ahoada Police Station.
While it was obvious that the child was exposed to moral dangers, efforts to reach his relatives were to no avail.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Women
Give Your Home A Natural Treat
It was a full hall recently, at the post-natal wing of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Health Centre in Omoko-Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, not even a baby’s cry in the vicinity, could distract the keenly attentive mothers who had fixed their gaze at the guest speaker in the hall.
While mothers took turns to check the weight of their babies and presented them for immunization as the case may be, Mrs Prince-Obe Queen, a graduate of Business Administration and Management, and mother of four, took the stage, to stress the importance of natural food for mothers and chidlren. Her exhibition was basically on Tom-Brown, a mixture of cereals ; corn, guinea corn, millet, unripe plantain, soybeans and groundnuts.
Mrs Prince-Obe’s emphasis on natural food devoid of artificial inclination, was best explained in her preparation of this all-important meal before the nursing mothers.
While the meal was still cooking, its aroma swept through the mothers and caught their attention as none of them contemplated stepping out of the hall until a taste of the meal was achieved. Against the numerous junks in the market, branded as canned food which are blended with preservative agents or artificial properties inimical to our health, she presented Tom-Brown as a food without any chemical substance, good for a healthy body development.
Away from our knowledge of Tom-Brown as food for babies, this mother of four had come up with a brand of Tom-Brown, not limited to babies consumption, but for the entire family. She said her desire for a perfect nutrition had lured her into a research that birthed the Queen’s Healthy Tom-Brown brand.
Although, determined to make a fortune from natural food, she said it was her own way of giving back to the society first and foremost, as she emphasised the need for good food for a healthy living.
Those who have tested it, she said, liked it, and many children who were malnourished, when exposed to the food, looked healthier. She recommended it to diabetics, stating that a man who had a low sugar level of 0.3 had the meal introduced to him for a month after which, his sugar level was boosted.
According to her, those that undergo mental activities, those that work round the clock, need Tom-Brown meal to stay healthy. With Tom-Brown, coupled with a meal a day, the body’s diet demand for the day is met.
Tom-Brown is a perfect food to wean your baby with, Tom-Brown is nutritious and filling. While mothers were told of where they can buy Tom- Brown mix, they were also obliged the knowledge of how to make it at home.
Below is a step by step guide on how to make your own Tom-Brown mix from scratch. First and foremost, what makes up Tom brown mix is a mixture of cereals (yellow corn, guinea corn and millet) and legumes (soybeans and groundnuts). The cereals and legumes add a variety of nutrients beneficial to the baby’s good health to the meal.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women
The Making Of Tom-Brown
Ingredients:
Millet, Guinea corn, Yellow corn, Soybeans, Groundnut
How to prepare:
1. Roast your preferred quantity of dried corn on fire until it turns brown and just before it starts popping like popcorn, remove it, leave to cool (You can mix the two different types of corn together).
2. Fry your groundnut (1 Derica is okay depending on how much cereals you’re using)
3. Separately fry the millet and the soya beans.
4. After frying the soya beans, grind softly with mortal and pestle to remove the shaft, blow the shaft away.
5. Leave everything to cool
6. Combine all the ingredients together, if you have a high powered blender you can blend the mixture with your blender but if not, take it to the local mill to blend. The mixture should be blended dry.
7. Your Tom Brown mixture is ready! Pour it inside a dry container and prepare it
Method of preparing Tom Brown porridge
It’s one thing to make the powder, it’s another to know how to prepare it so it doesn’t turn out lumpy, the key to achieving a silky smooth porridge is to stir it constantly especially at the beginning of the cooking (just like semo).
Place a small pot on fire, pour small water into it, then make a thick mix of tom brown and pour it into the pot.
Using a turning stick, turn till there’s no lump in the mixture, continue turning it until it becomes thick like custard and looks cooked
The fire should be on a medium heat, cook for about 7 minutes until it becomes firm, cooked and smooth.
You can serve with baby milk or breast milk, for babies, or serve with milk and honey for adults.
Women
