Editorial
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
While taking his oath of office for a historic second term before thousands of Rivers people across the state, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made a solemn commitment when he declared that he would construct three flyover bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison (now Rebisi) and Artillery (now Rumuogba) in Port Harcourt, to resolve the perennial traffic over-crowding in the capital city.
Many might have thought it was a sheer political promise, but like every other pledge he made, Wike took concrete steps to actualise this particular promise and in one year after the pledge, delivered the Rebisi flyover four months earlier than the estimated time frame of 16 months.
A great air of excitement saturated Port Harcourt at the commissioning exercise on Saturday, November 7, 2020. It was a day long anticipated by many as the “Garden City” once again witnessed a beehive of activities, playing host to the high and mighty, who had come to celebrate the birthing of another flyover – with some more in the kitty approaching completion and commissioning.
Julius Berger Nigeria Limited began the construction of the flyovers in October 2019 with an initial N21 billion for the first three to create a faster flow of traffic in the state capital. The Rebisi (Garrison) Flyover was the first to be flagged off and the first to be commissioned which the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, unveiled.
The Rebisi Flyover is one of the five overhead bridge projects started simultaneously. What seems intriguing about the entire scenario is that despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, work continued at the project sites unabated as the contractor, Julius Berger, sustained the tempo of work on the projects.
As a key intervention strategy by the Wike administration to address the perennial traffic often associated with the area, the flyover will obviously unfasten gridlock at the Garrison axis. We indeed rejoice with Rivers people evocatively over the actualisation of this enormous project and sincerely laud Governor Wike for his imagination in erecting the edifice.
With the realisation of the project, it is expected that traffic will not only ameliorate on that axis of the state capital where vehicles coming and going from Trans Amadi Industrial Area, Ogbum-nu-Abali Computer Village and the Port Harcourt /Aba Expressway converge, it will boost sundry commercial activities in the environs.
The flyover also gives great aesthetic pleasure and several benefits to the good people of the state. Its astonishing and amazing beauty surpasses every aesthetic and architectural ingenuity adorning the landscape of that area of Port Harcourt. Thus, we urge the government to work towards the daily upkeep and cleanliness of the neighborhood to constantly retain its aesthetic value. This effort will promote peace, tourism and return Port Harcourt to its “Garden City” status
The decision to name the flyover after the community is another sagacious scheme by the governor that deserves compliment. It is gratifying and reflects, not only our gradual departure as a people from a prolonged regimentation mentality but also underscores the prominence of the Rebisi clan in the identity and location of this legacy infrastructure both in the domestic and global space.
Besides the imposing significance of the edifice to the area, Rebisi people will further bask in enhanced property values within the precinct of the flyover and other areas contiguous to it that will benefit from the ease of movement created by the project that gleams with streetlights.
A good flow of traffic means better emissions and less pollution. Of course, this is what Port Harcourt residents, especially at Garrison will relish as the flyover will eradicate traffic conflicts and jams at the Port Harcourt/Aba Road/Trans-Amadi intersection. There will also be a reduction in vehicular damage and wear and tear, leaving more money in our pockets as we spend less on repairs and maintenance.
The indiscriminate posting of posters remains very much a challenge in this part of the world. The worst affected areas are under bridges, flyovers, T-junctions and some highbrow hotels and streets, where they are concentrated. Therefore, the state government must prevent attempts by event owners or their publicists to display posters on the Rebisi flyover as it will present an unpleasant sight.
The Garrison Junction area where the flyover is situated has remained a thriving business hub since it hosts a computer village and phone repairs complex with many of the business entities there displaced when the construction work began. But with the completion of the project, there is every likelihood that the traders and phone sellers might return to resume their activities.
Hence, the governor’s Executive Order to deal with erring traders and illegal motor park operators is reasonable. There is a need to relocate all the computer and phone repairers operating illegally at the area to a befitting place to be known as computer village for adequate coordination. Likewise, the perimeter fence on the bridge to ward off miscreants and lunatics is equally applauded. Security agents have to enforce all the measures of protection for the flyover.
Truly, Governor Wike has left no one in doubt that he is determined to rid Port Harcourt of its legendary road traffic jam. And the indefatigable governor has shown no sign to quit the erection of flyovers at certain locations that typically suffer terrific traffic bottlenecks in the city. These are accomplishments that are well deserving of the ultimate accolade.
Editorial
Checking Nigeria’s Debt Profile
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that Nigeria’s public debt would hit over N38 trillion by December 2021. She made the statement while defending the 2021 budget proposals at the sitting of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans, recently.
Further, the Finance Minister disclosed that the total public debt stock comprising external and domestic debts of states and the Federal Government as well as the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), stood at N31.01 trillion ($85.90 billion) as at June 30, 2020.
According to her, the debt would rise to N32.51 trillion by December, 2020 and N38.68 trillion by December 31, 2021. This means that Nigeria will borrow N6.17 trillion in 2021. Zainab also hinted that the Federal Government would borrow $2.1 billion from Brazil to finance agriculture.
The recurring circle of borrowing is so much today, that it has left many Nigerians wondering whether the government is actually on a rescue mission. This appears so when the interest of the next generation is not being contemplated. We equally wonder whether the authorities in Abuja are interested in the repayment of these loans.
Indeed, the current state of our growing public debt profile is scary. Official data indicate that total debt grew from N12.118 trillion in May 2015, to N12.6 trillion in December, 2015, N17.36 trillion in 2016, N21.725 trillion in 2017, N24.387 trillion in 2018 and N27.401 trillion in 2019. The figures sky-rocketed to startling levels in 2020 with the active collusion of the Ninth National Assembly, (NASS).
In the early years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO) indicated that Nigeria’s total debt increased by about 90% between December 2015 and March 2018, from about N12.6 trillion to about N22.71 trillion, and that total domestic and external debt stock of the federal, 36 state governments and the FCT stood at N22.38 trillion or $73.21 billion on June 30, 2018.
Recall that this particular NASS approved a whooping N10.08 trillion or $28 billion loan for the Buhari administration within a year. With the latest public borrowings of N8.7 trillion and N5.51 trillion accompanying the approvals of the 2020 federal budget, the overall public debt position has risen to about N41.6 trillion.
These recent loans have come from various sources; $3.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, (IMF), $2.5 billion loan from the World Bank, $1 billion loan from the African Development Bank, (AfDB), N850 billion domestic capital market loans and a host of others.
The Federal Government had earlier in the year planned to take N2 trillion from the current N10 trillion pension funds to finance the development of infrastructure, following a decision taken at a recent meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) under the chairmanship of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. An articulation of the current borrowing strategies of this administration demonstrates the downward and questionable direction of the economy.
The situation has generated more questions than answers. It is sickening that the government has been pig-headedly proceeding with the procurement of these liabilities despite reservations by stakeholders in respect of the equitable spread of the projects, possibilities of seamless repayment plan and viability of some of the projects for which the loans are being sought.
The usual response by the authorities is that following from the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio criteria, the country is currently under borrowed. They, however, fail to educate Nigerians that the debt service-to-revenue ratio is unfavourable. The present debt service-to-revenue ratio is alarmingly over 50%. With this huge debt and repayment quotient, what will be the country’s future creditworthiness?
Are issues of repayment considered when these loans are approved, particularly when it is obvious that any incoming administration in 2023 will be inheriting a heavy debt burden and thus, will find it difficult to operate? Again, in the event of a future sovereign default, what remedies are in place to address the problem or what national assets would have to be sold to service the debts? The unfortunate public debt situation in Zambia and Kenya that ran into serious crises in this regard are quite instructive.
The role of NASS in this matter has intensified the problem. This NASS does not appear competent to query any loan or other agenda of Buhari. Where then are the expected benefits derivable from the checks and balances of the presidential system of government, which is designed to enhance governance in the pursuit of the common good?
No one is against obtaining loans if they are attached to viable projects. However, we are disturbed about the borrowing spree under President Muhammadu Buhari. Something drastic has to be done to arrest this undesirable trend. Who will save us from this menace? Since the current government came into power in May 2015, its mantra seems to be that of “borrow, borrow and borrow” until there is no more money to borrow anywhere.
What the government should do now is to set up monitoring mechanisms on the performance of loans, and mobilise funds within the country to stop the borrowings, at least in the interim. Nigeria can do better without these loans. We urgently need to understand that we are in a dreadful race to the bottom with the current ungoverned craving for a loan.
Editorial
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
Barring any positive state interventions and responses, the fragile peace and stability hitherto enjoyed in the Niger Delta region may soon be endangered severely. A worrisome situation indeed requiring urgent actions in the upcoming days.
The fresh anxieties supersede warnings by militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta, vowing to resume hostilities. The latest threats may have aimed at showing solidarity with the #EndSARS protests, as the militants presented an 11-point demand to the Federal Government.
Self-styled “Major-General” Johnmark Ezonebi, leader of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), unequivocally stated that the coalition had communicated multinational oil companies to evacuate their staff to forestall human casualties.
The Avengers are demanding the release of the N98 billion gas flare penalty funds to the host communities; total control of resources in the region; linking of riverine areas in the Niger Delta to the cities with roads and bridges; withholding the release of 2021 NDDC budget till the inauguration of a substantive board.
Others are immediate take-off and re-opening of the Burutu Seaport and its inclusion in the 2021 budget; review of the Revenue Allocation Act to give a proper interpretation of the 13 per cent derivation funds; allocation of pipeline security surveillance job and release of the 10 licences for modular refineries in the Niger Delta.
The Federal Government should know all too well that it has been unsuccessful in handling conflicts in the region following the wrong approach. Thus, we may be in for an interminable recurrence of violent threats in the region. In 2018, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDV), had issued a remarkably similar threat in reaction to the killings by herdsmen across the country.
Though we deeply deplore the use of violence to redress any problems, we strongly advise the government to honour the 2016 peace pact with the militants. Truly, the RNDA has enough reasons to be disenchanted with the antics of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. These are dangerous times; so, unnecessary confrontations with militants need to be prevented to safeguard the ailing economy.
A replication of the last major attacks on oil facilities by militants which resulted in a total shutdown of oil terminals and took oil production to its lowest level in twenty years, must be circumvented. That incident dangerously positioned Nigeria far behind Angola as Africa’s largest oil producer. Both the economy and the budget suffered for it.
The government always pays lip-service to develop the region. The interventionist agencies, the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), and the Niger Delta Ministry, have all been reduced to mere bureaucracies, fraught with the most frustrating corruption. At no time has the government committed the enormous funds it deploys to the North East to the Niger Delta, the producer of the wealth.
Most of those demands are not strange. They have always been there awaiting attention. It is heartwarming that the federal authorities have begun a dialogue with the Avengers and stakeholders through the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is expected to convey the complaints to President Buhari.
Since Omo-Agege has earned the confidence of the militants and kick-started the dialogue process on behalf of the Federal Government, the Presidency should stick to him and shun any other group likely to parade themselves as critical stakeholders in the region to hijack the discussions for selfish reasons.
Again, it is unfair to deny host communities huge gas flaring penalty funds currently stacked in the Central Bank. We demand an end to this injustice. Gas flaring must terminate or let compensations be paid. Also, the headquarters of the oil majors are yet to relocate despite the presidential directive about two years ago. This is certainly not the way to go.
On another level, the legitimate demand to restructure the country has become like a recurring decimal and needs to be addressed now to ensure stability and corporate survival. It beats the imagination why the President is so intransigent and has grown too fondly of his anti-restructuring stance.
We broadly endorse the call by RNDA for a review of the Revenue Allocation Act to give a proper interpretation of the 13 per cent derivation funds managed by governors of the region. Explanations are absolutely required from these governors why the monies are not utilised for their intended use; that is to develop the host communities.
Nigerians need a guarantee that hostilities would not return in the Niger Delta. It, therefore, seems appropriate to spare no efforts to redress the injustice often perpetrated by the Federal Government and its cronies. A restructured Nigeria with well-defined rules of engagement will serve all sections of the country better than what currently obtains.
Editorial
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
Operating under the simulation of the nationwide #EndSARS protests which severely rocked Nigeria for nearly two weeks, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly unleashed series of violence, convulsing the entire Oyigbo local government council and some parts of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.
Police sources affirmed the grotesque death of four policemen. The attackers cut off the hand of one of the police operatives attempting to shoot at them and hacked him to death. The second victim was burnt alive while the third policeman was stoned to death.
Six soldiers were among security operatives murdered in the violence spree reportedly perpetrated by IPOB. Not less than 15 police vehicles, several police stations, a hospital and a court complex in Oyigbo were razed to the ground by the group.
As if that was not enough, physical commotion by the outlawed group was attended on residents of some targeted communities which, but for the quick intervention of the state government and security agencies, would have resulted in some form of mutually ruinous feud in the state.
Following successful police investigations and indictment of the separatist’s group for the series of violence in Oyigbo which is the members’ operational base, and some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government, acting in line with the proscription order of the Federal Government, reinforced a ban on all activities of IPOB.
We are gravely concerned about the grievous complexion such agitations have assumed. In subsequent years, the discomposures of the Biafrans were utilised for various objectives. From a means of drawing attention to legitimate problems of a people within the Nigerian nation, to an avenue for criminality, ethnocentrism and a political tool for self-aggrandisement.
Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and therefore no one should have the effrontery to terrorise anyone living in any part of the country. Likewise, no group should characterise other Nigerians as sub-human, as such dehumanisation is usually a harbinger to violence.
The right to life, movement and other freedom of Nigerians are conserved by the country’s Constitution and no attempt should be made to infringe on that liberty. The freedom of speech is also guaranteed but it should in no way be mistaken for the freedom to pass unhealthy innuendoes or dissipate resentments.
Sadly, Governor Nyesom Wike’s well-intentioned move to redeem the state from the firm grip of the Biafran group has been misconstrued. Wike’s decision to reinforce the Federal Government’s prohibition was executed to forestall IPOB’s increasing menace and destructive activities in Rivers State.
Popular insinuations that the governor asked the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo are unsubstantiated. And the inference that Wike was in a fight against the Igbos is equally misguided. Rather, it is the precarious activities of IPOB he seeks to end since the group has been proscribed.
Wike’s government had exhibited reasonable forbearance even when there were substantial reasons to clamp down on the group. Since the Federal High Court proclaimed it a terrorist group, and subsequently its proscription in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, IPOB has had processions in the state without molestations. Perhaps, the government’s inaction was taken for weakness.
The Biafran incendiaries have always aimed at offending the stability of the state by unleashing violence and destruction of lives and property at random. They have remained heedless to warnings and advice to discontinue their insurrectional undertakings. Instead, the organisation vented more and more violence and destruction.
We have had adequate terrorist acts from the paranoid and over-reached Biafrans. It is bad enough that their obnoxious flag is hoisted on our soil. These provocations must not go unchallenged. They must be stopped from subjecting lives and property to constant threats and intimidations. We sound it again and again that Rivers State is not Biafra but Niger Delta.
It comes across as the love, accommodation and hospitality demonstrated towards all residents and business owners in the state have been taken for granted by this very group. To this, we say enough of the nuisance as the government can no longer tolerate their actions. If this is what Biafra is all about, it is, definitely, an idea whose time should never come.
Governor Wike’s formidable stand on the crises and his actions against IPOB are lauded. They are indicative of his devotion to his people and his capacity to safeguard them. Rascals like the so-called Biafrans who delight in troubling the state will certainly be deterred.
