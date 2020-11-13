Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride

While taking his oath of office for a historic second term before thousands of Rivers people across the state, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made a solemn commitment when he declared that he would construct three flyover bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison (now Rebisi) and Artillery (now Rumuogba) in Port Harcourt, to resolve the perennial traffic over-crowding in the capital city.

Many might have thought it was a sheer political promise, but like every other pledge he made, Wike took concrete steps to actualise this particular promise and in one year after the pledge, delivered the Rebisi flyover four months earlier than the estimated time frame of 16 months.

A great air of excitement saturated Port Harcourt at the commissioning exercise on Saturday, November 7, 2020. It was a day long anticipated by many as the “Garden City” once again witnessed a beehive of activities, playing host to the high and mighty, who had come to celebrate the birthing of another flyover – with some more in the kitty approaching completion and commissioning.

Julius Berger Nigeria Limited began the construction of the flyovers in October 2019 with an initial N21 billion for the first three to create a faster flow of traffic in the state capital. The Rebisi (Garrison) Flyover was the first to be flagged off and the first to be commissioned which the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, unveiled.

The Rebisi Flyover is one of the five overhead bridge projects started simultaneously. What seems intriguing about the entire scenario is that despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, work continued at the project sites unabated as the contractor, Julius Berger, sustained the tempo of work on the projects.

As a key intervention strategy by the Wike administration to address the perennial traffic often associated with the area, the flyover will obviously unfasten gridlock at the Garrison axis. We indeed rejoice with Rivers people evocatively over the actualisation of this enormous project and sincerely laud Governor Wike for his imagination in erecting the edifice.

With the realisation of the project, it is expected that traffic will not only ameliorate on that axis of the state capital where vehicles coming and going from Trans Amadi Industrial Area, Ogbum-nu-Abali Computer Village and the Port Harcourt /Aba Expressway converge, it will boost sundry commercial activities in the environs.

The flyover also gives great aesthetic pleasure and several benefits to the good people of the state. Its astonishing and amazing beauty surpasses every aesthetic and architectural ingenuity adorning the landscape of that area of Port Harcourt. Thus, we urge the government to work towards the daily upkeep and cleanliness of the neighborhood to constantly retain its aesthetic value. This effort will promote peace, tourism and return Port Harcourt to its “Garden City” status

The decision to name the flyover after the community is another sagacious scheme by the governor that deserves compliment. It is gratifying and reflects, not only our gradual departure as a people from a prolonged regimentation mentality but also underscores the prominence of the Rebisi clan in the identity and location of this legacy infrastructure both in the domestic and global space.

Besides the imposing significance of the edifice to the area, Rebisi people will further bask in enhanced property values within the precinct of the flyover and other areas contiguous to it that will benefit from the ease of movement created by the project that gleams with streetlights.

A good flow of traffic means better emissions and less pollution. Of course, this is what Port Harcourt residents, especially at Garrison will relish as the flyover will eradicate traffic conflicts and jams at the Port Harcourt/Aba Road/Trans-Amadi intersection. There will also be a reduction in vehicular damage and wear and tear, leaving more money in our pockets as we spend less on repairs and maintenance.

The indiscriminate posting of posters remains very much a challenge in this part of the world. The worst affected areas are under bridges, flyovers, T-junctions and some highbrow hotels and streets, where they are concentrated. Therefore, the state government must prevent attempts by event owners or their publicists to display posters on the Rebisi flyover as it will present an unpleasant sight.

The Garrison Junction area where the flyover is situated has remained a thriving business hub since it hosts a computer village and phone repairs complex with many of the business entities there displaced when the construction work began. But with the completion of the project, there is every likelihood that the traders and phone sellers might return to resume their activities.

Hence, the governor’s Executive Order to deal with erring traders and illegal motor park operators is reasonable. There is a need to relocate all the computer and phone repairers operating illegally at the area to a befitting place to be known as computer village for adequate coordination. Likewise, the perimeter fence on the bridge to ward off miscreants and lunatics is equally applauded. Security agents have to enforce all the measures of protection for the flyover.

Truly, Governor Wike has left no one in doubt that he is determined to rid Port Harcourt of its legendary road traffic jam. And the indefatigable governor has shown no sign to quit the erection of flyovers at certain locations that typically suffer terrific traffic bottlenecks in the city. These are accomplishments that are well deserving of the ultimate accolade.