Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others

The former General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, (RSNC), Mr Celestine Ogolo yesterday presented a book titled, “Opobo Kingdom, 150Years After” to the management of RSNC at the corporation’s boardroom in Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Ogolo explained that the book contains the history of the past, present and the future of the leadership of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.

He stressed that the book is about governance, local government administration and communities development for the way forward of Opobo Kingdom.

“The book is historical as it is about when Opobo Kingdom was founded 150 years back.

According to him, writing the book was his own way of contributing his quota to the development of Opobo Kingdom, noting that the book came at a time when Opobo Kingdom was celebrating its 150 years.

He appealed to the RSNC management to add the book to its library stock, adding that readers can get useful information from the book.

He thanked the RSNC management for giving him the privilege to present the book, stressing that The Tide Newspaper was the best newspaper in the South-South geo-political zone.

In his response, the General Manager of RSNC, Chief Ernest Chinwo commended Mr Celestine Ogolo for keeping record of the Opobo Kingdom.

He said the crisis of identity which has bedeviled the society today is necessitated by the fact that most communities do not have proper records of their origin, saying that Mr Ogolo has played his part by keeping the record of his people.

He called on the academics to do more work so that people should know where they are coming from and where they are going.

“I want to believe that, this will encourage scholar to do more work in their various communities and urged schools and tertiary institution to have copies of the book” he stated.

He assured the author of the book that RSNC will not fail to add the book in its library.

Kiadum Edookor