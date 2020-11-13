MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project

Six times Grammy Award winner, Malik Yusef and award winning Nigerian artists have been announced as judges of the premiere edition of MTN Y’ello Star project, this trio will help unleash the musical talents from the selected finalists.

Speaking on the selection of the judges for the Y’ello Star Music reality TV show,the General Manager,Brand and Commercials, MTN Nigeria,Richard Iweanoge said: Who is in the best position to recognise the diverse music talents than internationally acclaimed music star?

We are blessed as a country to have a youth population with the talents to take on the world and they need the right kind of mentorship to excel.This is what informed our choice of judges for the maiden edition of the Y’ello Star Music Project.”

Also speaking, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W said, “I am ready to share my knowledge with each participant because I believe they all have the potential to become sensational stars expanding Nigeria’s presence in the global map.”

Popular singer and song writer, Omawumi Megbele said, “I would like to see all finalists become successful on the Nigerian music industry and beyond. I am determined to tutor the participants to become the next music stars.”

Internationally renowned song writer and rapper, Malik Yusef said, this is a huge opportunity for me to positively impact the life and career trajectory of the next music stars coming out of Nigeria. The contestants will be intensely drilled through the entire scope of music creation which is critical for a break onto the global stage.

MTN Nigeria’s commitment to the country’s development has been consistent over the years as thousands of Nigerian youths have been empowered across diverse sectors by the film’s innovative corporate social responsibility programme”.