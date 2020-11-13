Ministry To Spend N265m On Ibadan Stadium

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has put forward the sum of N265 million to be spent on several projects at the Obafemi Awolowo National Stadium in Ibadan in 2021.

The sum is contained in the ministry’s N181,104,352,458 proposed to the National Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Tidesports source gathered that the breakdown of the sports ministry budget which was obtained by our correspondent showed that the sum will be spent on seven different projects around the stadium.

Two of the projects were listed as ongoing projects while five are new projects that are yet to commence.

Among the new projects to be worked on in 2021 are — rehabilitation of indoor sports hall, which will cost the ministry N60 million, while another N50 million has been set aside for the replacement of blown off roof of the main bowl.

Other new projects are: re-grassing of main bowl pitch which will cost N30 million, replacement of blown off roof portion of indoor sports hall will cost N10 million while the rehabilitation of borehole, treatment plant, storage tanks and reticulation of the Ibadan stadium will gulp N40 million.

The ongoing projects are replacement of vandalised electricity cables and connection to national grid (which will cost N50m) as well as maintenance and replacement of rusty water pipes and general cleaning of main bowl and offices at Ibadan stadium to cost N25 million.

Sports minister, Sunday Dare, in September 2019 had expressed displeasure at the state of the 60-year-old stadium promising to refurbish the structure.

The 25,000 capacity stadium was on November 12 2010, renamed the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium. It was previously known as the Liberty Stadium.