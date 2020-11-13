Niger Delta
Kidnapping: Lawmaker Urges Doctors To Call Off Strike
A member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, has called on medical doctors in the State to call off their indefinite strike action in the interest of humanity.
In a chat with our correspondent, the Chairman, Committee on Health in the House, Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, lamented the recommencement of the strike action by members of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state.
He humbly appealed to the striking doctors to please return to work in the interest of pregnant women, children, other vulnerable and the poor masses.
“In as much as I share with the concerns and fears of doctors working in the state as a result of incessant kidnappings of our colleagues, I do not think prolonging the strike action even when our colleague has been released by his abductors, is in our overall interest.
“Considering the present mood of the state that recently suffered from massive vandalisation, lootings and widespread destruction of public and private property by hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the #EndSARS protest, it calls for sober reflections, rebuilding, and reconciliation.
“I think the leadership of NMA should partner with the relevant agencies of government to step up efforts at safeguarding the lives of medical practitioners in the state”, he said.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Set To Host National Hydrocarbon Summit
The Bayelsa State Government says plans have reached advanced stage for the state to host the 5th edition of the National Council on Hydrocarbon Summit.
The State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ebieri Jones, disclosed this to The Tide source in Yenagoa,the state capital during an interview.
He hinted that following the huge hydrocarbon reserves of the state and its role as a major stakeholder in the oil and gas sector,the state which had hitherto been a guest to other hosts of the summit was chosen to host the programme this year.
Dr Jones noted that the state Govenor, Douye Diri, was committed to ensuring prosperity for all Bayelsans,saying that his quest for the development of the state amongst others would soon make it the envy of others in the comity of states with hydrocarbon reserves.
The commissioner pleaded with host communities, HOSTCOMMS of multinationals to give peace a chance for development to thrive in their respective domains,harping that disunity amongst such communities has derailed their pace of progress.
He called on the people of the state to have confidence in the state government, noting that the prosperity-administration led by governor Diri could only do more for the state when there is unity and peace,just as he restated that the ‘prosperity’ mantra of the government has to do with government putting in place the modalities for all Bayelsans to engage in and prosper in any lawful facet of life they found themselves in.
According to the commissioner,the hydrocarbon summit which is billed to hold between 23 through 27 of November,2020 would afford the state and Bayelsans the opportunity to present their expertise in the oil and gas sector as well as prospects,challenges and value chain in the sector.
“My advice to host communities of oil firms in the state,is to maintain peace and unity.Without unity there can’t be any meaningful development in our communities”, he said.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Edo Camp Seeks Support For IDPs In Tertiary Institutions
The management of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp in Edo State, has appealed to Nigerians to help the 66 IDPs currently in tertiary institutions to achieve their educational dreams.
The coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Benin.
Folorunsho said that the appeal had become imperative as the IDPs in various academic disciplines and levels risked dropping out of school and their educational pursuits truncated upon resumption of academic activities in universities.
He explained that the camp management might not be able to fund the responsibilities as it had always done, because of the challenges facing it, which included paucity of funds and acute hunger among the IDPs.
According to him, the camp has never had it so bad since it changed status from the “Home for the Needy’’ to an IDP camp eight years ago.
The coordinator disclosed that the camp was able to assist the IDPs over the years through assistance from some few kind hearted Nigerians.
Folorunsho said that of the 66 IDPs in tertiary institutions, 37 are from Borno, nine from Delta, 13 from Edo, two from Adamawa, and one each from Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Taraba and Abia.
He also pointed out that 11 are studying medicine, eight in law, six doing nursing sciences, while others are studying pharmacy and other courses.
The coordinator further disclosed that the tuition and accommodation fee for the students ranged from N100,000 to N2 million per session, depending on the course of study and the institution.
Folorunsho, therefore, appealed to state governments and other well-meaning Nigerians to assist the students either through scholarship, bursary or sponsorship to lessen the burden on the management.
He said that at present 174 IDPs of the camp, who were successful at the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exams, were seeking admissions to various institutions of higher learning.
Meanwhile, some of the students who spoke with our source said that the best help any individual or government could render to them was to assist them have a secured future through education.
They said this was because an educated person had unlimited opportunities and possibilities to succeed in life.
A 200 level Medicine/Surgery student from Gwoza, Borno, Mr Gideon Haruna said that he believed that education was an invaluable tool in tackling so many societal vices.
He said, “if only those who wiped out my entire family in the name of being terrorists were educated, they would not have indulged in such extremism.’’
He noted that with what happened and still happening in the North East and other parts of the North, education was the way to go.
“I will appreciate assistance from Nigerians to help me and many others in the camp achieve our dreams,’’ he said.
Amos Ishaku, another IDP from Gwoza, and a 300 level Chemical Engineering student said that with COVID-19 a lot of things had changed around the camp.
He disclosed that as an engineering student his tuition and accommodation for a session is N2 million.
Ishaku called on Borno State Government, as well as governments of other states, who had their indigenes in the camp, as well as other kind spirited individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid.
“We have lost our homes; we have lost our families, our parents and loved ones.
“The least the governments and society can do for us is to help us achieve our educational pursuits so that we will be useful to not just ourselves but to the society.
“We will also be useful to those who may find themselves in the situation we find ourselves today,’’ he said.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Dep Gov Wants NUJ To Fight Quackery
The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Moses Ekpo, has urged the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State chapter to tackle the problem of quacks in the profession.
Ekpo made the call when the State Chairman of NUJ, Mr Amos Etuk, led the council‘s Committee on Biometric Capturing to the Government House on Wednesday in Uyo.
He commended the council for steps taken to checkmate quacks and advised them to do more to salvage the image of the noble profession.
The deputy governor said that the reputation of the profession in Nigeria had been terribly compromised by quacks for too long.
He enjoined other councils in the country to emulate Akwa Ibom by registering only qualified persons into the profession.
Ekpo urged the union to take the exercise seriously and stop paying lip service to the issue of quackery in the profession.
He said it was imperative to have a compendium of people with the requisite qualification in practice.
“For me, your chapter is blazing the trail and I hope the nation will live up to this.
“It will be easier to look at the biometrics across the country and know who my colleagues are in other parts of Nigeria.
“It’s a great job and I urge you to bring more innovations that would help salvage our name in Nigeria and internationally,” Ekpo said.
The deputy governor said that journalism profession had a huge role to play in nation building and urged sustenance of the ethics and ideals guiding its practice.
us to take our place in national events.
“I always refer to what you said when you came into office, that you will bring innovations that will discourage quackery.
Earlier, Etuk, said the leadership of the Union had opened a registration portal for members who had acquired professional qualifications and expressed appreciation to the deputy governor for his support.
“We have opened the portal for registration of qualified members into the Union again.
“ One of the legacies we have bequeathed to members is to ensure that we drive the vision of upholding the ethics and integrity of this noble profession,” Etuk said.
He said that the registration of the deputy governor as a member of the union would serve as an inspiration for the younger generation to emulate.
