Entertainment
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
In just over a week since release, WizKid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ has dominated music related conversations. The super star’s long awaited fourth studio album came out on the back of sky high anticipations, and it’s clearly delivered on those stakes, reeling in an overwhelming amount of positive reception.
The Burna Boy assisted fan favourite has now made history as the first number one song on the inaugural edition of Turn Table’s Top 50 chart. Announced last week,the top 50 chart aims to be the authoritative representation of the most popular song in Nigeria, compiling numbers from radio airplay across 54 stations, TV airplay and all genre freemium streaming platforms. Is Audio mack, Boom play, YouTube etc.
Initially launching its airplay charts monitor and media planning service (mps),Turn Table chart has been building its rep as the go to place reliable, data driven information about the most impactful songs in the country so far .Turntable has launched the top streaming charts and top Triller charts,however the top 50 charts is its most monumental undertaking.
In its inaugural week, Wizkid dominated the 50 chart which comes as little surprise after Turn Table announced that he had the biggest debut by an album on YouTube NG. Impressively, all fourteen songs on ‘MIL’ make this week’s chart and even more impressive is that four of these songs are in the top ten of the chart. In addition to ‘Ginger’, Reckless (3), No Stress(4) and the Damian Marley assisted Blessed(10) are in the top 10.
Keeping the top five from being a wizkid monopoly, Davido’s delightfully abrasive and unwilling protest anthem,FEM slots at No2, while zoom by fast raising artiste Cheque is at No5,also in the top 10 is Teni’s Damages(6), Olamide’s Infinity (7), Patoranking’s Abule(8), and the newly released icons Remix of DJ Neptune’s Smash song Nobody(9) features recent Big Brother Naija winner laycon.
This weeks edition of the Top 50 charts is largely populated by songs from Nigerian artistes with Non-Nigerian entries including Drake’s ‘Laugh now,cry later’(25), Ariana Grande’s ‘positions’(40) and more.
Entertainment
AFRIMMA Takes Centre Stage, Nov 15
The 7th edition of the annual African Muzik Magazine Award and Music Festival (AFRIMMA), The biggest African music awards ceremony in Diaspora that creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music will take the centre stage on Sunday and would be transmitted via African muzik magazine YouTube page.
In a statement by the organisers, this year’s edition will be a virtual ceremony as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means congregation is not possible.
The President and CEO of AFRIMMA Anderson Obiagwu said: “The theme of this year’s award show is ‘Destination Africa’,we are taking you on a music journey into the sound of Africa,the beauty of African music lies in the diversity and African Virtual Award would be a showcase event”.
Destination Africa is going to explore the different regions in Africa and its promises to be an epoch ceremony with super star performers lined up. Some of the acts billed to perform at AFRIMMA 2020 include Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, Davido,Nadia Mukani,Soraia Ramos among others.
This year’s nomination list features a raft of established talents, but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene. Burna Boy, Davido, Diamond Platnumz are among the nominees. The event promises to showcase a lots of fun and excitement.
Entertainment
MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project
Six times Grammy Award winner, Malik Yusef and award winning Nigerian artists have been announced as judges of the premiere edition of MTN Y’ello Star project, this trio will help unleash the musical talents from the selected finalists.
Speaking on the selection of the judges for the Y’ello Star Music reality TV show,the General Manager,Brand and Commercials, MTN Nigeria,Richard Iweanoge said: Who is in the best position to recognise the diverse music talents than internationally acclaimed music star?
We are blessed as a country to have a youth population with the talents to take on the world and they need the right kind of mentorship to excel.This is what informed our choice of judges for the maiden edition of the Y’ello Star Music Project.”
Also speaking, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W said, “I am ready to share my knowledge with each participant because I believe they all have the potential to become sensational stars expanding Nigeria’s presence in the global map.”
Popular singer and song writer, Omawumi Megbele said, “I would like to see all finalists become successful on the Nigerian music industry and beyond. I am determined to tutor the participants to become the next music stars.”
Internationally renowned song writer and rapper, Malik Yusef said, this is a huge opportunity for me to positively impact the life and career trajectory of the next music stars coming out of Nigeria. The contestants will be intensely drilled through the entire scope of music creation which is critical for a break onto the global stage.
MTN Nigeria’s commitment to the country’s development has been consistent over the years as thousands of Nigerian youths have been empowered across diverse sectors by the film’s innovative corporate social responsibility programme”.
Entertainment
Headies Award Organisers Call For Submission Of Entries
On November 10,2020, the 14th Headies called for submission from the general public as the Nigeria’s most revered music award show,the Headies Award is continuously tasked to identify, celebrate and reward hardworking music creators and contributors in the entertainment industry.
The 2020 event will be the 14th edition of the award and its academy has opened its doors for submission of all music works released between July 2019 and September 2020,the year-in-review.
After years of consideration, the organiser of the awards will be including one new nomination categories “song writer of the year”. The aim is to shine a spotlight on hardworking individuals creation of quality music.
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial4 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Business4 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Opinion4 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers LG Polls: Women Want ONELGA Chairmanship Slot
- Politics4 days ago
Blair To Deliver 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture
- Politics4 days ago
INEC’s Report On 2019 General Elections
- Business4 days ago
$21.686bn NLNG Fund: Reps Angry Over NNPC’s Rejection Of Summons