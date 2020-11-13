Business
#EndSARS: FG To Replace 28 FRSC Vehicles, Offices
The Federal Government has promised to replace the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offices and 28 vehicles destroyed by suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, who made the promise yesterday said the Federal Government would procure new patrol vans and offices for the Corps.
Speaking during the inspection of 16 new patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one tow truck at the FRSC headquarters, Abuja, Mustapha expressed regrets over the attack on the FRSC personnel and offices, describing it as unwarranted.
He said, “The Road Safety (Corps) suffered a lot of destruction which were the fallout of the #EndSARS protests and the eventual hijack of the protest by hoodlums who created the forms of destruction all over the country.
“From the information that I have, FRSC in about eight commands plus the FCT, suffered some measures of destruction.”
The SGF noted that the destruction of the Corps’ assets would affect its operations and promised government’s assistance.
“I have also looked at what you have been able to procure so far. So much have been destroyed and I understand that your operations will be affected.
“I want to assure you that we will look into your plight for the provision of operational vehicles so that you can meet the target that is provided for the UN resolutions on our safety in our cities,” he said.
Mustapha said that the country needed the FRSC men and equipment to be on the ground ahead of the yuletide season.
The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that priorities would be given to commands that suffered losses.
“All we need now is to revive those commands that have been shut down and restore normalcy and help them to be able to resume work,” he said.
Lagos Promises To Clear Pension Arrears By 2022
The Lagos State Government has promised to clear arrears of all pension payments by the end of year 2022.
Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, made the pledge while delivering a keynote address at the virtual Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) pre-retirement seminar in Lagos, yesterday.
The seminar was organised for civil servants retiring between January and June 2021 in the state.
She said “Unfortunately we have a backlog of accrued pension rights and we acknowledge that.
“But by the end of 2022 which is about two years from now, we are hoping that the backlog would be cleared.
“We are working tirelessly to ensure that we fund all the accounts that need to be funded, so that as soon as retirees reach the retirement age and retire, they get their pension.”
According to her, Lagos State Government is working assiduously to ensure that retirees can enjoy additional welfare benefits.
She said these would include free transportation for pensioners on the state transportation network, implementation of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioner noted that the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu-led administration appreciated the role that public servants play in governance.
“The governor has demonstrated this by the various initiatives and policies approved in the last one year towards enhancing the welfare of pensioners.
“Even though the present economic condition is not friendly, the governor ensures payment and even increment of pension.
“We appreciate the valuable experience and insights of our retirees and pray that they retire healthy and happily,” she said.
She, however, advised the prospective retirees to be wary of joining side associations who are deceiving pensioners of assisting them to collect their pension.
Ajibola admonished members of the society to always show compassion to retirees, saying they are the older citizens and have a lot more to offer.
She, however, congratulated the prospective retirees and acknowledged the effort of the management and staff of LASPEC for putting up the webinar.
Director-General, LASPEC, Mr. Babalola Obilana, said the essence of the programme was to educate the prospective retirees on the necessary documentation required to access their accrued rights and pension.
Obilana noted that having worked in active service for the state government, it was imperative that transmission into retirement should be without stress.
Strike: Address PENGASSAN’s Demands, IPMAN Urges FG
The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has called for a quick resolution of the dispute between the Federal Government and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).
IPMAN’s President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, made the call in Lagos, yesterday.
He said that although the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had assured the public that there would be no shortage in fuel supply, a lingering strike by PENGASSAN could have a negative effect on the nation’s oil and gas industry.
“They (PENGASSAN) are very important in the value chain of distribution and supply of petroleum products and nobody should underrate their importance.
“The government should listen to them and find a common ground because a lingering strike by them is not good for the industry,” he said.
Okoronkwo, however, stressed that IPMAN was an association and not a trade union and would continue to render its services to ensure that petroleum products get to the end users.
PENGASSAN had, on Monday, embarked on an indefinite strike, following the expiration of an earlier seven-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to agree to its demands.
The action followed the protracted disagreement between PENGSSAN and the Federal Government, over the latter’s directive on registration of its members on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.
The union’s President, Mr Felix Osifo, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said their meeting with the government was inconclusive as their demands were yet to be addressed.
Osifo also accused the Federal Government of not attaching importance to the committee that was set up to look into the matters of unpaid arrears, as government negotiators did not turn up for meetings.
CITN Tasks NIMASA On Tax Revenue
The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has emphasised the role of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in fast-tracking tax revenue as a prime source of government finance.
President and Chairman of Council, CITN, Dame Gladys Simplice, in a statement in Lagos, yesterday, said that the institute would help in the country’s economic development drive.
She made this known during the 22nd Annual Tax Conference organised by the institute.
Simplice commended NIMASA’s commitment to the development of the maritime industry through promotion of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiative and expansion of infrastructure as keys to national progress.
“NIMASA is a regulatory agency saddled with the responsibility of regulating shipping business in the maritime industry, creating enabling environment to simplify taxes on businesses to attract Foreign Direct Investments and revenue generation,” she said.
The CITN president also spoke on the strategic economic importance of marine tourism and water transportation and called for deliberate measures to develop them.
“As a regulatory body, it is your duty to regulate this tourism aspect of Nigeria, encourage indigenous shipping and financially empower Nigerians to develop their cargo businesses, which automatically enable our local and foreign exports through ships.
“NIMASA can bring water tourism into focus in Nigeria and this is my charge to NIMASA,” she said.
Simplice said NIMASA had been instrumental in the fight against piracy and other maritime crimes, saying that the partnership with the Nigerian Navy would go a long way in safeguarding the country’s maritime environment.
She called for equal treatment of operators in the industry and tax concessions to shipping companies, especially on account of the adverse effect of COVID-19.
Dignitaries that graced the occasion included Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the Governors of Lagos, Kaduna and Gombe States, respectively.
The conference centred on the broader role of taxation as an essential tool for economic growth and competitiveness with submissions on policy, legal and administrative prescriptions for various stakeholders.
