AFCON Qualifier: S’Eagles Aim To Build On Perfect Start

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be aiming to build on their strong start to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers when they host Sierra Leone at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The Eagles head into back-to-back matches against the Leone Stars having accumulated a maximum of six points from their opening two Group L matches. The three-time Afcon champions followed a 2-1 win over Benin in Uyo with a 4-2 thumping of Lesotho in Maseru last year.

Head coach Gernot Rohr said that he and his wards will not be underestimating their opponents and is hoping for a good game from his troops at the newly renovated stadium in Edo State.

“We are expecting a tough match because our opponent, Sierra Leone have quality players too. It will not be an easy game because they have professional players,” said Rohr.

“My work is to first explain to the players that this will not be an easy game. We cannot underrate this Sierra Leone team.

He continued: “I see that it’s a new stadium but the most important for the players is to have good grass and then to see a good football game. We want to give joy to Nigerians in this very special period and we want to be happy with a good win.”

Sierra Leone sits bottom of the group after two rounds of fixtures. A 1-1 draw at home to Lesotho was followed by a 1-0 defeat away to Benin in their most recent outing but the Leone Stars have received a timely boost with veteran forward Kei Kamara having confirmed his return to the senior national team.

His presence will add another dimension to John Keister’s team’s attack as they prepare for a Super Eagles side that boasts a plethora of attacking talent.

The teams will meet again in Freetown on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has stressed that they would give their all to emerge victorious in the encounter but conceded the Leone Stars will be tough.

In AFCON qualifiers, the Napoli striker is the joint-leading scorer alongside Sao Tome and Principe’s Luis Leal, Senegal’s Famara Diedhiou and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri scoring three goals in two outings.

He returns to the Super Eagles fold having missed October’s friendlies against reigning African kings Algeria and Tunisia as he was excused to settle down at his Serie A outfit.

“It’s really a good feeling to be back to the squad, I’m really happy and I think the squad is ready to go today,” Osimhen told NFF media.

“To be realistic, the game will never be easy so we have to prepare well – which we have been doing, we are all ready and we will give our all for this win.”

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had announced that the fixture billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City will be played without fans, as per the directive from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.