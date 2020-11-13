Sports
AFCON Qualifier: S’Eagles Aim To Build On Perfect Start
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be aiming to build on their strong start to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers when they host Sierra Leone at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.
The Eagles head into back-to-back matches against the Leone Stars having accumulated a maximum of six points from their opening two Group L matches. The three-time Afcon champions followed a 2-1 win over Benin in Uyo with a 4-2 thumping of Lesotho in Maseru last year.
Head coach Gernot Rohr said that he and his wards will not be underestimating their opponents and is hoping for a good game from his troops at the newly renovated stadium in Edo State.
“We are expecting a tough match because our opponent, Sierra Leone have quality players too. It will not be an easy game because they have professional players,” said Rohr.
“My work is to first explain to the players that this will not be an easy game. We cannot underrate this Sierra Leone team.
He continued: “I see that it’s a new stadium but the most important for the players is to have good grass and then to see a good football game. We want to give joy to Nigerians in this very special period and we want to be happy with a good win.”
Sierra Leone sits bottom of the group after two rounds of fixtures. A 1-1 draw at home to Lesotho was followed by a 1-0 defeat away to Benin in their most recent outing but the Leone Stars have received a timely boost with veteran forward Kei Kamara having confirmed his return to the senior national team.
His presence will add another dimension to John Keister’s team’s attack as they prepare for a Super Eagles side that boasts a plethora of attacking talent.
The teams will meet again in Freetown on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has stressed that they would give their all to emerge victorious in the encounter but conceded the Leone Stars will be tough.
In AFCON qualifiers, the Napoli striker is the joint-leading scorer alongside Sao Tome and Principe’s Luis Leal, Senegal’s Famara Diedhiou and Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri scoring three goals in two outings.
He returns to the Super Eagles fold having missed October’s friendlies against reigning African kings Algeria and Tunisia as he was excused to settle down at his Serie A outfit.
“It’s really a good feeling to be back to the squad, I’m really happy and I think the squad is ready to go today,” Osimhen told NFF media.
“To be realistic, the game will never be easy so we have to prepare well – which we have been doing, we are all ready and we will give our all for this win.”
Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had announced that the fixture billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City will be played without fans, as per the directive from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
Former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida, has blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Committee (LMC) for non-inclusion of home-based players national teams.
He explained that from the beginning, NFF and LMC should have told the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, that they wanted at least three home-based players in every match.
Babangida, Nigeria President of Players Union (NPPU) said this on Wednesday, in an interview with sports journalists, shortly before Rivers United and Akwa United filed out at the ongoing Governor Wike preseason tournament, at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.
According to him, there are good players in the NPFL; just that Rohr has not taken his time to scout for players in Nigerian Leagues.
“How will the home-based players be happy when they are not given chance to showcase their talents in the National team.
“As I am watching today’s game, I have discovered one or two good players and I will introduce them to him, so that he can invite them to the national team.
That will give confidence to other home-based players to do more”, Babanigida said.
In the same vein, the president, described the match between Rivers United and Akwa United as a derby, stressing that Rivers United should up their game, hences they are billed to represent the country in the continental campaign.
At the end of the game Rivers United forced Àkwa United to two all draw.
Kiadum Edookor
Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd, Others For Semi Finals
Preparatory to the grand finale of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-season Football Tournament tomorrow at the Sharks FC Stadium, Rivers State darling team, Rivers United leads qualifiers for the penultimate stage of the competition to be decided today.
Despite a slow start to the competition, the pride of Rivers State stormed to the semi final stage after one loss, one draw and two victories to garner seven points alongside Lobi Stars of Makurdi, which already boasts of seven points after three games in the same group.
Rivers United will however discover their position and semi final opponents after Lobi Stars must have completed their final group match this morning.
In Group B, Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC and Bayelsa United finished first and second respectively to reach the semi final stage while the MFM FC awaits the second placed team in Group A, Bayelsa United will clash with the top Group A team, either Rivers United or Lobi Stars in the two semi final matches scheduled for 3 and 5 pm, respectively, today.
Curtains with be drawn on the competition tomorrow with the closing ceremony and final match scheduled for 3.00pm at the Sharks FC Stadium.
NPFL Legend Supports PHC League
Nigerian football legend, Victor Ezeji, has declared support for the Port Harcourt City League and has put his money where his mouth is.
Ezeji told newsmen in a brief ceremony that Rivers State and Nigeria must get it right at grassroots level.
“I was discovered at one of such tournaments, while I was still a teenager.
“I believe many more can be discovered too, if we are more consistent,” Ezeji said.
Victor Ezeji decided to sponsor an award for the Most Valuable Player, MVP, in the league.
Ezeji was himself MVP in the FA Cup as well as top scorer in the league for his clubs, countless times in his career.
The Port Harcourt City League kicked off on Tuesday and already has ex-footballers like Imama Amapakabo and now Victor Ezeji supporting it.
