Rohr Vows Not To Underate Leone Stars

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has promised that the Leone Stars will not be taken lightly when they both clash in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, today.

Tidesports source reports that the Group L leaders, Nigeria will qualify for the next AFCON tournament should they win both games against Sierra Leone.

The Eagles currently lead Group L with six points from their opening two games three ahead of second-placed Benin Republic who square up to Lesotho and Rohr expect his players to conform to style and taste.

“We do not in any way under-rate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches,” Rohr said in a statement made available to Tidesports source.

“We want to win both games so we can have the ticket and be able to be a little more relaxed for the final games. You know that next year, we also have the World Cup qualifiers to focus on. It is better to get the AFCON job behind us now.

“I am excited by the spirit of the players and their sense of dedication and commitment. We have not played a competitive match in a year, but they look very ready and good to go. Our mission is the six points in these two matches.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has announced that Kenyan referee Peter Kamaku will officiate the game while his compatriots Gilbert Cheruiyot (assistant referee 1), Tony Kidiya (assistant referee 2) and Anthony Ogwayo (fourth official) will also be on duty for the encounter.

Solomon Abebe from Ethiopia will be the match commissioner while Attama Boureima from Niger Republic will be the referee assessor.

After Friday’s encounter, the Eagles will fly to Freetown on Monday for the return clash with the Leone Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.