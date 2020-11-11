Featured
Wike Bans Trading, Motor Parks Around Rebisi Flyover
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed an Executive Order prohibiting street trading, illegal markets and motor parks along and around the Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt.
According to the Executive Order, prohibition of street trading, illegal markets and motor parks along and around the Rebisi Flyover in Port Harcourt, takes effect from Monday, November 9, 2020.
The Executive Order is titled: “EXECUTIVE ORDER RVSG – 23, 2020, Pursuant To Sections 1, 3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019”.
Excerpts from the Executive Order state: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Sections 1, 3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRC, Governor of Rivers State, hereby issue the following order: This order shall take effect on Monday, 9th day of November, 2020, and shall remain in force until further notice.”
The order states that all forms of street trading, operation of motor parks, markets, roadside vulcanizing and roadside mechanics on, under, or along Rebisi Flyover within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, including the verge thereof is prohibited.
“By the order, no trader or hawker shall display any goods outside or in front of any building along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, including the verge.
“No landlord or caretaker of any building or premises shall permit, approve or encourage the display of goods outside or in front of any such building or premises along or within 100 meters from the foot of the Rebisi Flyover (on both sides ) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt”.
It further states: “Any landlord or caretaker of any building or premises who violates the provisions of paragraph 4 of this Order shall forfeit his building or premises to the Rivers State Government and same shall be acquired for overriding public purpose.”
Wike’s Dev Strides, Transforming Rivers, Momodu Affirms
The Publisher of the Ovation International Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has applauded the developmental strides by Governor Nyesom Wike, to transform Rivers State.
Momodu stated this during inspection tour of some of the completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by the Wike’s administration in the state.
The influential publisher said, “Last week, I interviewed the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, and he challenged me to come to Rivers State to see the work he is doing. Since Saturday, I have been here; we have been going round looking at what he has been doing. If you are from Rivers, and you have not gone home for years, you may not recognize your way around.
“I know the architecture of Port Harcourt, but from what we have seen today, the landscape is changing drastically, and the quality of work is also improving. We can see Julius Berger everywhere. The governor told me he wants projects that would last forever, not projects that he would do, and in three or six months, you see potholes everywhere”, Momodu said.
He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the governor, and pledged to showcase ongoing massive physical infrastructural development projects in Rivers State across the world.
The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who led Momodu and his team on the tour, said each of the projects is a reflection of the conscious and deliberate effort by Wike, to change the narrative about governance.
“What you have seen, it is a conscious and deliberate efforts by a man who has come to change the narrative about governance.
“The Rumuogba Bridge is the longest flyover bridge in Rivers State. You can see the solid work here being done by Julius Berger. This place used to witness a traffic gridlock in the past. There are two major junctions here. In the morning and after close of work, to move from one junction to the other would take you over one hour. So, what has happened here, apart from the aesthetics, easier traffic flow will be taking place here. These are signature projects by Mr. Projects.
“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike is not a governor that deceives people with trade images, which is why he challenges anyone who has time to come and see. If you have time all over the world, come and see what is happening in Rivers State. All sectors of the economy and the 23 local government areas have been really impacted”, he said.
The commissioner also noted that while other state governors hid under the guise of Covid-19 to abandon governance and development, in Rivers State, the case was different because of the ingenuity of a visionary governor.
Projects inspected include, the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover Bridge, Real Madrid Football Academy, Mother and Child Hospital, and the ongoing Rumuogba Flyover Bridge.
AFCON Qualifier: S’Eagles’ll Miss Home Fans -Ahmed Musa
Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has declared that Nigeria will aim to secure victory over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone even without their fans at the newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday before facing the side again in the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.
The three-time African champions are leading Group L with six points after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.
Gernot Rohr’s men could qualify for the next edition of the continental tournament if they beat the Leone Stars home and away.
Aware of this, Musa has revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure maximum points in the double-header, especially at home, where they will miss their ever-supportive fans.
“It is true we don’t know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away,” Musa told newsmen.
“Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won’t joke with the games.”
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently set guidelines for the return of the AFCON qualifiers, which had been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and as part of the laid down rules, all matches will be played behind closed doors.
“Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown, though we will miss them,” he continued.
“It’s quite a pity that Edo fans will miss the opportunity of seeing us play live because of the pandemic but we shall try to win for them.
“For me and the team it is a very sad [playing without fans] moment because playing in Benin in the hometown of my mom, I’d love to see my family members watch but there is nothing we can do because of the situation in the country with the pandemic so we have to play like that.”
Musa has made 93 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 15 goals, and will hope to continue his consistent performances for the West African giants against Sierra Leone.
Meanwhile, Joseph Yobo has stressed the importance of Nigeria beating Sierra Leone at home when they face off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday.
Yobo, an assistant to Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, believes the Super Eagles must take the home tie in Benin City seriously, as it could go a long way in deciding their qualification for the continental showpiece.
“These are big games. There’s a difference between friendly matches just like the ones we played, [against Algeria and Tunisia],” Yobo said .
“It was experimental where we gave younger players the opportunity to show themselves. But this is a qualifying match where if we do well in both games we will almost qualify for the AFCON.
“We expect big performance and very good results. If we have to do the mathematics, I think four points will get us through. But when you play at home, it’s crucial, it is so important to play very well and to take the three points.
“Away from home we know is always difficult especially Sierra Leone. If I can remember the last time we were away to Sierra Leone was 2008 and it was very difficult and I scored the only goal. So, it’s a difficult place to go to but football has also changed so the first game is what is important.
“I try not to bother much about the second game. All we have at this moment is the first game so we need to play very well and our performance will get us the three points.
Rivers’ll Continue To Be Home To Igbos -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state would continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality.
Wike gave the assurance during a meeting with South-East Governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and the Igbo community in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he was chasing Igbos out of Rivers State, which was not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.
“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.
“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you”.
The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, warned Igbos to be wary of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) because the group was trying to instigate another civil war.
He said they were in Rivers State to ascertain the veracity of the news circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people living in the state.
According to him, their findings have proved otherwise.
Umahi, after listening to Wike’s narration of the atrocious activities of IPOB in Oyigbo that culminated in the imposition of curfew in the entire local government, warned Igbos to be wary of IPOB as the group was bent on instigating another civil war that would result in the murder of Igbo people.
The governor said he finds it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers states to foist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people.
According to him, Igbo leadership was opposed to the stance by IPOB.
Umahi, who revealed that he has huge investment in Rivers State, urged Igbos living in the state to respect the Government and people of Rivers State in order for them to continue to live and do business in the state peacefully, stressing that Ndi-Igbos cannot support any form of criminality.
Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said the meeting has reinforced the existing affinity between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta.
Nwodo described Governor Wike as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loves justice.
He explained that the leadership of Igbos cannot remain aloof while some misguided few who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the embers of disunity.
Nwodo said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Governor Wike, Igbo businesses have continued to thrive.
The former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili, lauded the Igbo leaders for the peace initiative and the decision to visit Governor Wike.
He stated that every governor desires peace to govern, adding that Governor Wike was no exception.
Odili stressed that the people of the state endorse every measure taken by Governor Wike to ensure lasting peace in the state.
Present at the meeting were the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Other dignitaries are: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, among others.
