Niger Delta
FRSC Records 72 Road Crashes, 16 Deaths In A’Ibom
The Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command, said it has recorded about 72 road traffic crashes within this year, 2020 and about 16 persons have died while 93 others sustained injuries.
The Sector Commander, Mr Oga Ochi, disclosed this last Monday, during the flag-off ceremony of the “2020 Commemoration of African Road Safety Day/World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims”, held in Uyo, the state capital.
Ochi, who admitted that the number of road crashes in the state was minimal said the command was working towards having zero road traffic crashes.
According to him, “for us in Akwa Ibom State, we have a line up of activities to mark this remembrance week. Before I outline the activities line up, I want to draw our attention to the fact that in 2020, we have a record of 72 road traffic crashes across the state.
“And of this 72, we have 93 persons injured and we had 16 persons dead during these crashes across the state. A total of 226 persons were involved in the crashes across the state
“Now, if you look at this figure, you will believe that Akwa Ibom State has a very low rate in road traffic crashes in the number of persons. But that’s not for us to go back and rejoice knowing fully well that we can have zero records of road crashes in the state.
“That’s what the FRSC in Akwa Ibom State been working towards to ensure that throughout the week, month and years we have no crash at all and when it happens we have no fatality and injuries, he said.
He added that the command during the festive period would commence free vehicles check to identify some defects in vehicles for owners.
He also appealed to vehicle owners not to be afraid when they see road Marshals flag them down and stressed that it was not to book them for fine but to identify defects in their vehicles for correction.
“I do implore all of us as road users to imbibe discipline and work in concert with the FRSC to fulfil its mandate of keeping death off our road by being cautious when using the road.
“By putting in remembrances, that our loved ones are patiently and eagerly waiting to receive us safely back home after every trip”, he said.
Niger Delta
Jonathan, Diri Decry Thuggery, Advocate Electronic Voting
Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, have lampooned politicians who promote thuggery and cultism as a means of winning elections in the country.
The two leaders who spoke during the third Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Ogbia held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Otakeme, called for the immediate adoption of electronic voting system to curb the ugly trend.
Dr Jonathan specifically blamed the rising insecurity in the country on activities of politicians who are hell-bent on grabbing political power through the backdoor against the popular wish of the people.
According to the former president, over 50 per cent of the problems bedeviling the country including insurgency, cultism and corruption will be addressed with the adoption and effective use of e-voting.
“Our political activities particularly the use of young people as militiamen and thugs and so on to win elections has increased the security challenges facing our nation”, he said.
“Some of the youths they use are so protected that even the police cannot arrest them because they are ‘boys’ to powerful politicians who use them during elections.That is why I’ve always advocated that for us to move forward as a country, we must use electronic voting where nobody will use thugs to win elections. Immediately we use electronic voting, the issue of thuggery and cultism will drop by at least 50 percent”, the former President noted.
Also speaking,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urged youths to shun politicians who only use them as canon fodders to achieve their selfish political goals and abandon them afterwards.
Diri noted that the only way a youth could resist the temptation of going into thuggery and cultism is to love and appreciate him or herself as a unique creation of God.
He seized the opportunity to call on the people of the state to key into the present administration’s prosperity agenda by embracing agriculture and small scale businesses to better their lot.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Two Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Edo
Two police officers, an Inspector, and a Constable, were killed when some yet to be identified gunmen attacked a police station at Igueben, the administrative headquarters of Igueben Local Government Council of Edo State.
It was gathered that several officers sustained various degrees of injuries while arms and ammunitions were carted away by the hoodlums.
It was also gathered that the hoodlums attacked the police station around 8 pm last Monday with dynamite before gaining access.
The hoodlums, it was learnt that after hitting the station with dynamite headed for the armoury where they carted away arms and ammunition.
The deceased officers were said to have been deposited in the mortuary.
Meanwhile, the youths of the area took to the streets to protest the attack which they claimed was not carried out by the indigenes.
The youth called on the state government to probe the attack, alleging that it was the handiwork of external invaders.
When contacted, the Edo State Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the state Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, would address the matter.
Niger Delta
Delta Communities Shut OML30 Flow Stations
Delta State communities which closed OML30 flow stations last Monday insisted that the oil well would remain shut until the operator, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, meets its obligations to the host communities.
The OML30, with total production capacity of 80,000 barrels per day, and eight flow stations, operates within 112 host communities in the Ughelli area of Delta State.
The host communities, represented by their OML30 Cluster Management Committee/Presidents General, had accused the operator of displaying gross indifference and consistent failure in its obligations to the communities.
Specifically, they accused HEOSL of failure to pay the GMOU fund for the last two years, despite mediation by the Delta State Government on May 18.
In addition, the host communities accused HEOSL of ‘total stoppage of scholarship award and payment to host communities since 2016’.
The OML30 host communities’ Presidents-General, led by their Chairman, Dr Harrison Oboghor and Secretary, Mr Ibuje Joseph, explained to journalists last Monday that the host communities had resolved not to backpedal until all their demands were met.
Their other allegations against HEOSL included the total refusal by the operators to carry out the agreed staff audit of its Edjeba and Lagos offices as well as failing to execute corporate social responsibility projects in the communities.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial3 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Opinion3 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- News4 days ago
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Woman And Woman Of Colour As Vice President
- Business3 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
- News4 days ago
US President-Elect, Joseph R. Biden Jr, Shaped By Tragedy, Tradition
- Niger Delta3 days ago
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process