Edo 2020: ‘Rivers Abula, Team Ready To Defend Title’
Coach of the Rivers State’s Abula Team, one of the traditional sports in the state, Paul Asaah, has reaffirmed his team’s readiness to defend and sustain it’s title as defending champions at the forth coming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “EDO 2020,” scheduled to hold in Edo State.
Coach Asaah disclosed this, yesterday during an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, his team is ever ready and are in good shape for the competition, if it eventually hold this year, as expected, saying that no doubt the athletes would do the state proud as always.
“ Though, the COVID-19 pandemic came and hit the world and hold everything to a stand still, we have managed to maintain our maintain our winning streak and l am sure that we will achieve the desired results at the fiesta,” Coach Asaah said.
Coach Paul Asaah, who is also the National of Abula, explained that the team has currently intensify preparation to further fortify the athletes for the task ahead, saying that, in order to sustain their records, they have to do the needful.
“It is imperative that we do what is needed to sustain our records, even as defending champions, we must put in our level best to ensure that we defend and sustain our position as champions of the sport,” he said.
Team Rivers, won all three gold medal at stake in the competition, male single, female single and the mixed double
It would be recalled that Team Rivers Abula, emerged winners of the past three editions of the competition, ‘Garden City Games 2011,” EKO 2012 and Abuja 2018 respectively.
EPL Managers Eager For Return Of Five Subs
Disgruntled Premier League managers could ask for the return of the five substitutes rule this season, despite the concept twice being rejected.
A growing number of managers are not happy they can only make three substitutions in 2020-21, after being allowed five when last season resumed.
The Premier League is the only major competition to return to three.
Some leading managers believe the current substitution limit is contributing to injury problems.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola have both said the decision is partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.
The matter has been put to the 20 clubs twice – and on neither occasion did the proposal get the minimum requirement of 14 clubs to support it. On the last occasion, 11 clubs were in favour.
West Ham boss David Moyes said last week he had changed his mind after initially backing the return to three substitutes.
However, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes the Premier League should stick to allowing the use of three substitutes.
Speaking to Tidesports source after his side’s 3-0 win at Arsenal last Sunday, Smith said: “I only made one change in the 88th minute. The intensity was there from our players.
“We haven’t got the biggest squad in the world and we have to manage our players.
“I can sympathise with the teams that are in Europe but there are some big squads out there.
Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd To Clash With Akwa Utd
It is going to be a clash of the United teams at the on-going Governor Wike pre-season football tournament as action enters Day six today. Rivers United and Akwa United are set to lock horns in the third fixture of the day in one of the much anticipated games of the tournament.
Though Coach Stanley Eguma of Rivers United has described the tournament as an exercise towards identifying and plugging loopholes in the team, today’s game affords him another opportunity to assert his teams credentials and take hold of proceedings in their group with victory.
Having lost and won one, respectively in the two matches played so far, Rivers United cannot afford to play second fiddle today. Coach Eguma must motivate his wards to show their true colour and build confidence going into the upcoming domestic and continental season.
For Akwa United, it’s another opportunity to test their opponents in the burgeoning rivalry between the two sides.
A victory for either side will see them overtake Lobi Stars and top their group.
Lobi is on five points after winning one and drawing two matches. Akwa United is currently on four points with a victory and a draw, while Rivers United has garnered three points. Others matches of the day will see Bayelsa United take on Udala FC by 9am.
More Aspirants Angle For CAF Presidency
As the clock ticks down to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Presidential elections scheduled to take place in Morocco on 12 March, 2021, more aspirants are lining up for the continent’s football plum job.
Ahead tomorrow’s deadline for candidates to submit their applications, four heavyweights in the continent have already indicated their interests. After current CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad’s announcement, South African Patrice Motsepe, one of Africa richest men became the third candidate to declare his intention to contest, less than 48 hours after Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, a former member of FIFA’s Executive Committee (now FIFA Council) between 2007 and 2015.
Motsepe’s bid, breaks the traditional contestants for the CAF presidency, which had been restricted to high-ranking members of African Football’s ruling body in the past.
Meanwhile, Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya became the fourth candidate to announce his candidacy for the presidential elections in March.
The head of the Mauritanian federation (FFRIM) since 2011, Yahya was named the continent’s best football administrator at the 2017 CAF awards.
“After much thoughts and discussions, I have decided to present my candidacy,” Yahya announced on social media on Monday evening, adding the hashtags ‘commitment, determination, vision’.
Tomorrow is the deadline for candidates to apply, with Senegal’s Augustin Senghor also expected to throw his hat into the ring before then.
Under Yahaya, who was re-elected for a third term in office last year with a landslide victory, Mauritania achieved a maiden qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in November 2018 when beating Botswana.
For their achievement, they were named CAF’s Team of the Year for 2018 and a year later, at their debut finals in Egypt, Mauritania failed to exit their group but earned draws against both Angola and Tunisia.
Yahaya, a member of CAF’s Executive Committee member, has also been praised by FIFA for his role in developing both football and its infrastructure in his homeland.
“The FFRIM is a great example of a successful and progressive member association and, in fact, I often refer to it in my speeches and encourage people to visit Mauritania to see for themselves.”
