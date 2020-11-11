AFCON Qualifier: S’Eagles’ll Miss Home Fans -Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has declared that Nigeria will aim to secure victory over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone even without their fans at the newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday before facing the side again in the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

The three-time African champions are leading Group L with six points after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr’s men could qualify for the next edition of the continental tournament if they beat the Leone Stars home and away.

Aware of this, Musa has revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure maximum points in the double-header, especially at home, where they will miss their ever-supportive fans.

“It is true we don’t know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away,” Musa told newsmen.

“Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won’t joke with the games.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently set guidelines for the return of the AFCON qualifiers, which had been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and as part of the laid down rules, all matches will be played behind closed doors.

“Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown, though we will miss them,” he continued.

“It’s quite a pity that Edo fans will miss the opportunity of seeing us play live because of the pandemic but we shall try to win for them.

“For me and the team it is a very sad [playing without fans] moment because playing in Benin in the hometown of my mom, I’d love to see my family members watch but there is nothing we can do because of the situation in the country with the pandemic so we have to play like that.”

Musa has made 93 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 15 goals, and will hope to continue his consistent performances for the West African giants against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Joseph Yobo has stressed the importance of Nigeria beating Sierra Leone at home when they face off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday.

Yobo, an assistant to Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, believes the Super Eagles must take the home tie in Benin City seriously, as it could go a long way in deciding their qualification for the continental showpiece.

“These are big games. There’s a difference between friendly matches just like the ones we played, [against Algeria and Tunisia],” Yobo said .

“It was experimental where we gave younger players the opportunity to show themselves. But this is a qualifying match where if we do well in both games we will almost qualify for the AFCON.

“We expect big performance and very good results. If we have to do the mathematics, I think four points will get us through. But when you play at home, it’s crucial, it is so important to play very well and to take the three points.

“Away from home we know is always difficult especially Sierra Leone. If I can remember the last time we were away to Sierra Leone was 2008 and it was very difficult and I scored the only goal. So, it’s a difficult place to go to but football has also changed so the first game is what is important.

“I try not to bother much about the second game. All we have at this moment is the first game so we need to play very well and our performance will get us the three points.