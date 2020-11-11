Politics
200,000 Police Officers Work For Politicians
Former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Solomon Arase, has disclosed that over 200,000 police officers are attached to political elites.
Arase, however, faulted the practice which he described as “policing the elites against policing security spaces.”
He lamented that the police were not policing the security space in Nigeria.
The former police boss spoke at the second edition of the national dialogue series of the Political Leadership and Training Institute (POLA), championed by former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, yesterday.
“We have about 400,000 police personnel in Nigeria, and 200,000 of those officers are with the political elites.
“What we are doing in this country is that we are policing the elites, we are not policing security spaces, and this is an issue we have to look into,” he said.
He blamed the challenges facing the police to lack of political will to implement past reports on how to reform the security outfit.
Ex-Gov Tasks FG On #EndSARS Protest
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has called on the Federal Government to look beyond the surface to realise that there is more to the violence that trailed the October #EndSARS pro-test than meet the eye.
Speaking with newsmen at his country home, Ifaki-Ekiti, yesterday, Chief Oni said the violence was testimony to pent-up anger, frustration, and poverty among the people, and not limited to police brutality.
He said the charge of police brutality that signposted the violence, looting and destruction of properties was the trigger hoodlums who hijacked the protest needed to unleash terror on the society.
He enjoined government to map out strategies that would engage the youth in particular in gainful ways.
He explained that employment opportunities for the youths must be expanded and that job placements should be done on merit rather than on religion, ethnicity, political affiliation and other unprofitable criteria.
He also enjoined the Federal Government to act quickly on the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force to make its operatives operate within globally-accepted standards.
The former governor advised that part of the reformation of the police should be a re-examination of poor remunerations, inadequate training and poor working conditions and a need to improve on them.
He stressed that most cases of police brutality reported in the society were consequences of frustration in the operatives and a resultant transfer of aggression.
“If policemen do not get good salaries, they will not give good service; if you have a police force you must cater for its operatives and provide them with modern technological devices before you can demand integrity of them.
“There is also the need to recruit more people into the police to strengthen the Force numerically.
“I see too many angry faces, I see too many frustrated persons. I see too many youths walking on the streets without a hope of a better tomorrow and I am worried,’’ he said.
Chief Oni also condemned the violent protest and the vandalism that followed and argued that government’s properties that were destroyed were put in place for the common good and at huge costs, but were destroyed unjustifiably.
“Owners of private properties that were destroyed also did not do anything wrong to be visited with the resultant anguish,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has set up a committee for the creation of local government council development areas in the state.
Fayemi said the move was “to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in the rural areas in line with the administration’s five-pillar development agenda.”
The governor said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.
The 13-member committee, which was given three months within which to deliver on its mandate, has Mr Segun Oluwole, as chairman.
Members of the committee are Mrs. Shola Gbenga-Igotun (Secretary), Dr Femi Akinola; Mr Victor Akinola, Mrs Sade Daramola, Mr Joseph Olaito, Mrs Emily Fagesi and Mr. Remi Obaparusi, among others.
‘Obaseki’s Inauguration’ll Comply With COVID-19 Protocols’
The inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will hold on Thursday in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
The State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, said this in Benin yesterday.
Obaseki won the September 19 Governorship Election for his second term by defeating his closest opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Aziegbemi said that the party was constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mood of the state and the nation occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protests.
The chairman said that the ceremony would be a short and closed one which would be transmitted live and beamed on virtual platforms.
”There will also be simultaneous inauguration reception parties for party members and faithful in all local government areas headquarters hosted by the chairmen.
“Consequently, there is no need to travel from your domain to the swearing-in ceremony when you can watch it live and party with your fellow constituents,” he said.
DSIEC Seeks N900m For LG Polls
The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) is proposing to spend N900 million to conduct the local government elections slated to hold in 2021, its Chairman, Chief Mike Ogbodu, said on Monday in Asaba.
Ogbodu, while defending the 2021 budget proposal of the commission before the House Committee on Establishment, Ethics and Privileges, said that the amount was captured under non-regular overhead cost.
He said that an additional N270 million was proposed for legal matters and other activities.
“The commission is already putting measures in place towards achieving a seamless local government election in the state,” he told the lawmakers.
The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Innocent Anidi, in a remark, advised the commission to continue to uphold its integrity as an independent institution in the discharge of its duties.
Anidi commended the commission for its early preparations for the exercise, and pledged the lawmakers’ support toward the successful conduct of the local government elections in 2021.
