Sports
We Are Working On Rivers United’s Progress
The technical manager of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, says members of the technical crew are working on the progress of the team to perform better in the new season of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, he is not disappointed in his team’s poor performance in the pre-season game.
Eguma, said this in a post match interview, on Friday, shortly after his side lost to Lobi Star, FC 1-0 in the opening match of Governor Wike second edition pre-season soccer tournament in Port Harcourt.
“I am not disappointed of the result, for me, we are working on the progress of the team.
Even though we conceded that goal, my players did their best,” Eguma said.
He explained that in a very short time, they are going to get it right.
The technical manager further attributed the loss to the fact that most of his key players did not feature in the game due to injuries, hope that before the season starts, they will be back.
“Some of my key players are nursing injuries, but I believe before start of the new season, they will be back,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Patron Tasks Rivers SWAN On Inclusive Administration
A foremost patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Council, Nze Tony Nwaya, has enjoined the new leadership of the body led by Jim Udede-Opiki to run an all inclusive administration.
Nze Nwaya, who made the call in a telephone interview with Tidesports source in Port Harcourt said the new Exco should take a cue from their previous predecessors who carried both the patrons and members along in order to achieve set goals.
He observed that although some of the past SWAN Chairmen did not work hand in glove with their patrons, the time has come for Rivers SWAN to take its pride of place in the comity of Sports Writers association in the country.
The SWAN patron, who recalled that when the State was at its peak during the era of Late Clinton Thompson, Mr. Ebi Avi and Livinus Kiebel with the formation of CAIRA SWAN, the body was a force to reckon with as activities were organised and awards given to them.
The sports enthusiast noted that the long lull of SWAN activities in the state is over and further appealed to the present Exco of SWAN to be focused and visionary in order to bring back the lost glory of SWAN.
He opined that as a patron of SWAN, he is ever ready to assist and give his piece of advice to make SWAN in the state grow from strength to strength, while further calling on the new Exco to do the needful and ensure that Rivers SWAN bounced back to its former glory in the country.
According to him, journalists and indeed sports writers are the mouth-piece of the people, and therefore should uphold their integrity and job very well as information on sports is important.
Nze Nwaya also tasked the new exco to carry every bonafide member of the body along without any sentiment in order to succeed, while appealing to members to also give the Exco maximum support and co-operation so that sports and sports information would always be on the front burner in the state.
He wished the present Exco a successful and remarkable tenure as they look forward to first class information on sports development in the state.
Sports
Amapakabo Endorses PHCL
Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he wants to be part of the Port Harcourt City League that kicks off on Tuesday, November 10.
Amapakabo told news men in Port Harcourt that he likes the project and has decided to support them in any way he can.
“I spoke with one of the organisers of the league, Kingsley Olisa and I must say I am very happy about what they are doing.
“We started football at that level and if there is any one that should support a project that hopes to enable youngsters play football at grassroots level, then, it should be me,” Amapakabo said.
“I will support them in whatever way that is possible. I like what they are doing and I am happy to be a part of it,” Amapakabo said.
Abia Warriors are in Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament and Imama Amapakabo used the opportunity to meet with organisers of the League.
The league will kick off on the 10th of November, 2020 at the Joseph Yobo Mini Stadium in D/Line, Port Harcourt.
Sports
COVID-19: Lagos Marathon Organisers Reduce Participants
The organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have announced two major changes to the 2021 edition of the Silver Label race, with the first being that only 10,000 runners from across the world would participate.
The organisers also suspended the 10km race which has always been the crowd-puller since it was introduced into the Lagos Marathon.
The race consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Bukola Olopade, explained on Friday in Lagos that the reduction in the number of participants was in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The drastic reduction in the number of runners was in adherence to safety COVID-19 protocols.
“The measure is put in place by the World Athletics, Presidential Task Force, Sports Ministry and other relevant bodies to checkmate the further spread of COVID-19 in the country,’’ he said in a statement.
He added “We’ve stepped back to take a breather and ensure that all strategies are put in place to have a race that would fit the protocols put together by the World Athletics, PTF, Ministry of Youth and Sports.
“At the end of the day, we do not want to put brands and even the state in trouble. I can say now that we have mapped out our strategies and ready to deliver a safe race.
“Outside the reduction of runners to 10,000, the 10km race which has always been the crowd-puller since it was introduced into the Lagos Marathon has also been suspended from the 2021 race.
