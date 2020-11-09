Oil & Energy
‘Rukpoku Oil Spill Caused By Facility Integrity Failure’
The joint investigation team investigating the recent oil spill at Manifold axis of Rumuechem/Rukpoku oil delivery line in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has disclosed that the spill was caused by an equipment integrity failure.
The joint team comprising the Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, State Ministry of Environment, National Oil Spill Defection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) which was on ground to assess the situation, last week, also disclosed that the spill was from a facility belonging to the SPDC.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, who made this disclosure at the oil spill site, however, warned residents against scooping oil from an oil spilling sites.
He advised residents around the oil spill site to stay clear of the area, saying it was dangerous to scoop spilled oil.
He said, “anytime you see a spill from either a tanker or pipeline, people would always, in spite of the consequences, go to scoop spilled oil. That’s why I am calling on all residents to endeavour to stay away from the area that has been designated to be covered by the spill”.
Medee said preliminary investigations into the oil spill indicated that the spill was from a facility belonging to the SPDC.
According to him, “we are very concerned about the incident. Our men, as well as others, have been mobilised to site to be able to look at what exactly took place. Already, men from the SPDC, NOSDRA, Ministry of Environment and of course the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources have been on ground to have an on-the-spot investigation”.
The commissioner assured that the eight-inch pipeline had been de-pressurised for the safety of the residents in the area, saying, “the facility has been de-pressurised. The reason being that the spot of the spill is actually a residential site”.
The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has however, shut down its leaking pipeline located between Agbada FS and Nkpoku Manifold in Rivers State.
Shell’s Media Relations Manager, BamideleOdugbesan, said the company received a report of the leak, last Wednesday, and immediately activated its Emergency and Spill Response Team.
He said the team isolated and depressurised the pipeline the same day to stop the flow of crude oil into it.
He said: “We also secured the site for safety same day (Wednesday, November 4, 2020). We commenced the containment and recovery of leaked crude as well as the statutory government-led Joint Investigation Team (JIV) examination of the site to determine the cause and impact of the leak. The JIV and recovery of leaked crude are expected to be completed within the next one or two days.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
Oil Bearing Communities Sue For Better Living Conditions
Oil bearing communities in Rivers State have appealed to oil multinationals operating in the country to provide for them social amenities similar to that which is obtainable in their operational bases.
Chairman of the Association of Host Communities of Rivers State, Mr. Herbert Awortu, in an interview with The Tide, expressed regrets that after many years of hosting oil multinationals, the host communities are still faced with the challenges of basic infrastructural amenities.
Awortu noted that members of the host communities lived a life of misery in spite of their huge contributions to the nation’s oil wealth.
He disclosed that the host communities in the state had taken steps to reduce cases of pipeline vandalization and youth restiveness in oil producing communities.
According to him, “taking into cognisance that Rivers State is the petroleum hub of Nigeria, oil pipeline vandalism has been reduced and brought to its barest minimum, thereby curbing youth restiveness in oil producing communities”.
He said that only an atmosphere of peace would “provide a platform through which people from oil and gas host communities may interact and play a positive role in all matters affecting their social and economic well-being”.
Awortu called for partnership between the government, oil companies and other agencies to provide infrastruc-tural and human capital development for the oil bearing communities.
On his part, a member of Bogor community in Gokana Local Government Area of the state, Justice Gokana, called on the state government to take necessary measures that would compel the oil multinationals to take responsibilities for the cleaning up of their polluted lands.
He noted that following incessant oil spills and pollution caused by several years of oil exploration in the community, farmlands could no longer produce high yield.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
New Energy Reality, A Massive Opportunity For Investors
Since the very beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was clear that coronavirus would have a severe and lasting impact on the energy industry. At first, as the worldwide economy ground to a sudden halt, energy demand plummeted, causing oil markets to go haywire. OPEC+ almost immediately turned on each other causing a price war and global oil glut, and in North America oil prices did the previously unthinkable, with the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark bottoming out way below zero, closing the day at nearly $40 in the hole. In the same month, energy consumption in the United States hit a stunning 16-year low.
Now, although oil markets have recovered in comparison to what some are calling Black April, the outlook is still bleak for fossil fuels. Energy consumption actually continued to get a lot worse, hitting a whopping 30-year low before leveling off. Demand has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and energy consumption will remain impacted for a long time to come. As the months have passed, the complexity of what the pandemic has done to our energy consumption patterns has become more clear.
Some of these effects are no-brainers. Commercial and industrial energy consumption is down (consumption in the commercial sector dropped by 11 percent and the industrial sector dropped by 9 percent year over year). Household energy consumption is up (8 percent nationally and an incredible 21 percent in Arizona and Michigan). But the big picture is a lot more complicated, and a lot more interesting.
A new study from Diana Sabau at CommercialCafe compares the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020 and analyses the contrast from a number of different angles. The study looks at the breakdown state-by-state, and the impact of COVID-19 on energy consumption is surprisingly diverse in different parts of the country. The state with the biggest drop in commercial energy consumption was Hawaii, which clocked a loss of 22 percent thanks in large part to the shutdown of the tourist sector and the islands’ energy-guzzling hotels and restaurants along with other hospitality-related businesses. Hawaii was followed by Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., which saw commercial energy consumption drop by 21% and 20%, respectively.
One of the interesting takeaways from this analysis is that the industrial sector’s plummeting energy usage would have been remarkably lower were it not for hospitals, which were running on overdrive and have the energy footprint to prove it. “Because treatments typically heavily rely upon electrical devices — such as heart and vital signs monitors; IV machines; sequential compression devices; ventilators and so on — energy consumption here has increased sixfold,” Com-mercialCafe reports.
The energy mix has also notably changed year over year, with renewables overtaking coal for the first time, and not by a small margin. Renewables beat out the notoriously dirty fossil fuel by 7 percent in the second quarter. Natural gas, however, remained supreme, accounting for about 40 percent of the total energy mix in the first half of this year.
This sudden and extreme change in the way that energy is consumed in the United States has led to great innovation. “With so much unused or underused space on the market, owners and investors are seeing renewed potential in adaptive reuses of these buildings,” For-bes reported this week. “For instance, thousands of square feet of office space in Boston, San Diego, Houston and New York are currently being converted into lab space as demand for this type of space has been growing since the onset of the pandemic.”
Other experts believe that this unprecedented interruption to the energy industry’s status quo is an invaluable opportunity to redirect the trajectory of energy around the world in order to better our means of production and consumption on the eve of catastrophic climate chan-ge. The bigwigs over at the World Economic Forum have advocated for the use of this cataclysmic shift in momentum to design and implement a “new energy order” and a “great reset.” With countries around the world planning green stimulus packages for post-pandemic economic recovery, it’s looking hopeful that one of the silver linings of this tragic pandemic will be a more intentional, efficient, and responsible energy landscape.
Zaremba writes for Oilprice.com
Haley Zaremba
Oil & Energy
Soku Oil Wells: Community, Ijaw Youths Hail S’ Court’s Verdict
The people of Soku community in Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State have expressed joy over the recent Supreme Court’s judgement that gave the ownership of Soku oil wells to Rivers State.
They also commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for securing a victory for the state.
It will be recalled that the ownership of Soku oil wells had been in dispute between Bayelsa and Rivers State governments, with all the statutory monthly allocations deducing from the oil wells previously paid to the former.
But the Supreme Court, penultimate Thursday, dismissed the Bayelsa State Government’s appeal, and directed the appellant to cede the disputed oil wells with all the benefits to Rivers State.
A statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Pius Fenibo; Chairman, Soku Community Development Committee, Mr. Louis Wariboko, and Mr. Dumopireye Festus on behalf of the Soku youth association, said the victory was a reflection of the reality that the Soku people, lands and resources rightly belong to Rivers State.
In their “thank you” message to the Rivers State Government, the Soku community stated that they were happy that God granted them victory over human manipulation.
The community demanded the prompt reversal of the monthly and outstanding accruals of the oil wells to Rivers State and appealed to the state government to consider the community in the state’s developmental initiatives.
Meanwhile, the Ijaw youths, under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the Patriotic Ijaw Youth Leaders (PIYL), have also commended Governor Wike for ensuring victory for the state in the oil well dispute.
The youths noted that the Supreme Court’s judgement was a victory for all Rivers people, irrespective of their ethnic or political affiliations.
Speaking on behalf of the youths in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of PIYL, Samuel George, who was a former IYC leader, however, appealed to the governor to channel the 13 percent revenue derivation from the Soku oil wells to the development of the host communities and other oil-producing coastal areas in the state.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Trending
- News3 days ago
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Business3 days ago
Omo-Agege Accuses Oil Producing Areas Of Diverting 13% Derivation Funds
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Return Looted Items Or Face Impending Doom, C’River Communities Warn
- Sports3 days ago
COAS Shooters Beat Delta Force In HandBall League
- Politics3 days ago
INEC To Introduce E-Voting In Anambra Guber Poll
- Politics3 days ago
Eleme LG Chairman Presents 350KVA Transformer To Eteo Community
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers United, Lobi Stars Open Gov Wike Cup