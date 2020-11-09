Featured
Rivers’ll Continue To Be Home To Igbos -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the state would continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality.
Wike gave the assurance during a meeting with South-East Governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and the Igbo community in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said in the wake of the Oyigbo crisis, people peddled the rumour that he was chasing Igbos out of Rivers State, which was not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.
“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.
“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you”.
The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, warned Igbos to be wary of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) because the group was trying to instigate another civil war.
He said they were in Rivers State to ascertain the veracity of the news circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people living in the state.
According to him, their findings have proved otherwise.
Umahi, after listening to Wike’s narration of the atrocious activities of IPOB in Oyigbo that culminated in the imposition of curfew in the entire local government, warned Igbos to be wary of IPOB as the group was bent on instigating another civil war that would result in the murder of Igbo people.
The governor said he finds it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers states to foist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people.
According to him, Igbo leadership was opposed to the stance by IPOB.
Umahi, who revealed that he has huge investment in Rivers State, urged Igbos living in the state to respect the Government and people of Rivers State in order for them to continue to live and do business in the state peacefully, stressing that Ndi-Igbos cannot support any form of criminality.
Also speaking, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said the meeting has reinforced the existing affinity between Igbos and the people of Niger Delta.
Nwodo described Governor Wike as a champion of restructuring of Nigeria and a man who loves justice.
He explained that the leadership of Igbos cannot remain aloof while some misguided few who did not experience the brutal reality of the last civil war continue to fan the embers of disunity.
Nwodo said he was elated to hear from Igbo leaders that under the leadership of Governor Wike, Igbo businesses have continued to thrive.
The former Rivers State governor, Dr Peter Odili, lauded the Igbo leaders for the peace initiative and the decision to visit Governor Wike.
He stated that every governor desires peace to govern, adding that Governor Wike was no exception.
Odili stressed that the people of the state endorse every measure taken by Governor Wike to ensure lasting peace in the state.
Present at the meeting were the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
Other dignitaries are: Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, among others.
Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan Hail Biden On Election Victory
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as 46th President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”
The Nigerian leader said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”
According to Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”
He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”
According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years, and Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the US presidency and world affairs.”
Buhari also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”
The Nigerian leader further called on Mr. Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and common interests.”
Similarly, the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the US Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris has Nigerian blood in her.
He offered the opinion while congratulating Harris and the President-elect, Mr Joe Biden, on their victory in the United States presidential election, last Saturday.
“I felicitate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.
“The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him, and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today,” Obasanjo wrote in the letter to Biden.
The letter, titled, “Message of Congratulations to U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris”, reads, “I join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory.
“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.
“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.
“President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.
“Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration”.
Also, the former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on their victory at the United States 2020 Presidential Election.
The ex-Nigerian leader, in a statement, yesterday, gave his expectations of a Biden presidency.
Jonathan said he believes that the president will further tackle Covid-19 and also work towards global peace and prosperity after the pandemic is over.
The statesman noted that the emergence of Biden and Harris is not just historic, but a glimpse of what the future where race, gender and religion do not matter as much as competence and capacity.
“The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, and based on his tenure as Vice President of the United States of America, between 2008 and 2016, I am fully persuaded that as President, Mr Biden will provide national and global leadership that will set the post Covid-19 world on a path of peace and prosperity.
“In a nation much in need of healing, I urge the incoming administration to look beyond party, and be magnanimous in victory, despite the contentious election, and to take all Americans, even those who were against their election, as brothers and sisters from the womb of one mother, the United States of America.”
He advised Biden to partner with African nations to overcome the vicissitudes of the pandemic, by building on existing trade and expanding on new frontiers for cooperation.
Jonathan acknowledged that Harris would make history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.
The former Bayelsa State governor described her emergence as one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.
“I pray that God will bless their joint tenure, and that in four years from now, we will have a better world because of their administration”, the statement added.
Learn From Biden’s Post-Election Remarks, PDP Tells Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th President of the country.
This is as the party also congratulated Americans for a successful and peaceful election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of their country, despite the intense competition.
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP described the election as a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that “there is a limit to how any individual can hold a people to ransom.”
The statement read: “Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.
“Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general election.
“The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals.
“Moreover, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterize his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity and development of our nation.
“However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as well as the developing world.
“Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political, economic and social affinities which should be strengthened for more global development.
“The PDP wishes President-elect, Joe Biden, a successful tenure and urges Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template to consolidate on our democratic processes ahead of subsequent general elections in the country.”
Biden wins US Presidential Election
Former Vice President, Joseph R. Biden Jr. has won United States Presidential Election after clinching the 20 Electoral College votes from Pennsylvania.
The CNN made the projection, Saturday afternoon.
By the victory, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United State, while his runningmate, Kamala Harris becomes the first female and first woman of colour to be elected as the nation’s vice president.
Before his projection as the winner of the election, Biden had maintained an unassailable lead in four swing states of Nevade, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
He had initially secured 253 Electoral College votes as against President Donald Trump who had 213 Electoral College Votes.
