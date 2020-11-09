News
No Evidence To Prosecute 33 Indicted SARS Operatives, FG Claims
The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation has said there was no sufficient evidence to prosecute the 33 operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) indicted in last year’s report of a Presidential Investigative Panel, sources have revealed.
The AGF’s office has, therefore, asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to set up “a special investigation team” to conduct “thorough investigation” into the cases.
This is contained in a report of the committee set up by the AGF, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), to review the individual cases recommended for prosecution by the special presidential panel.
It would be recalled that the Presidential Panel led by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, had between 2018 and 2019, probed complaints of brutal activities of SARS and had submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 3, 2019.
The report indicted a total of 35 police operatives in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory for various rights violations, including, extra-judicial killings, death in police custody, unlawful arrest, biased investigation, unlawful intimidation, harassment, criminal assault, torture, cruelty, inhuman and degrading treatment, threat to life, extortion and confiscation of property, among others.
The report recommended 33 for prosecution, and punishment, including sanctions like reduction in rank and dismissal.
It also recommended that 57 victims be paid about N249million as compensation while the police should tender public apology to 35.
The NHRC on October 19, 2020 submitted the report to the AGF accompanied with a specific list of those recommended for prosecution.
But after reviewing the panel’s report, the committee set up by the AGF, said the report “does not meet prosecutorial needs” as it was said to be lacking in vital exhibits, such as “medical evidence and statements of the suspects”.
It added, “The report of the panel does not meet prosecutorial needs. No proper investigation was concluded in all the cases. Admissible evidence such as exhibits, medical evidence, statements of the suspects and witnesses that can be used in court have not been obtained or recorded in the appropriate sheet from the suspects and witnesses by the appropriate investigation team.”
The report expressed concern that the indicted officers “are still in the service and ought to go through the internal police disciplinary measures to avoid prosecuting officers in uniform”.
It listed three actions that “must be taken in earnest” for the AGF office “to be able to successfully implement the panel’s recommendations”.
Among them are that the indicted officers must be made to undergo disciplinary actions and dismissed from service where necessary, while the IGP should set up a special team to further investigate the individual cases.
News
Projects Must Address Needs Of People, Wike Insists
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has formally laid foundation for the 950 beds, Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital at Kasarawa.
The governor said while laying the foundation stone, that development projects would be meaningless if they were not beneficial to the people.
He advised leaders to always take into cognisance that developmental needs of the people differ.
“Therefore, efforts must be made during project conceptualisation to ensure projects are targeted at addressing the pressing needs of the people who are the intended beneficiaries”, the governor stated.
Wike noted that the decision of the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, to build the University Teaching Hospital estimated to cost over N6.6billion, must be commended as the project would be of immense benefit to a vast majority of the people of the state.
The governor, who had earlier commissioned the Semi Urban 1.5million gallon per day water scheme at Bodinga, in Bodinga Local Government Area, said to be worth N430million and flagged off the dualisation of Waziri Abbas Road in Sokoto City, stressed that the projects would help improve the lot of the most vulnerable in society and enhance economic activities in the state.
“So many people do not understand that development differs. What is important is: what do the people need. What the people of Rivers State need may not be what the people of Sokoto need, and people do not understand that. For you to carry out this water project in virtually all the local government areas, you have done well for the people of Sokoto,” he said.
He called for Nigerians to remain united, and urged the people of Sokoto State to continue to support Governor Tambuwal to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.
Also speaking, the state Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, explained that investments in the teaching hospital became imperative because the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country this year exposed the weakness in the Nigerian healthcare system.
The governor said that the 950 beds hospital was intended to make quality healthcare accessible to the people of the state.
In addition, he said it would also help in the training of medical students of the University of Sokoto, make the state a Medicare hub, and reduce the amount spent by Nigerians on medical tourism abroad.
He further explained that the Semi Urban water projects have been completed in 20 out of the 33 local government areas of the state.
In his remarks, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, said that the hospital was designed to possess all relevant departments, units and clinics in line with the policy for the establishment of tertiary health institutions in the country.
According to him, there would be a total of 258 offices, 950 beds, and 17 clinics.
News
Nigeria May Lose $24bn Oil, Gas Investments In Six Years, AEC Alerts
Nigeria will lose $24billion in investments in the oil and gas sector between 2020 and 2025, due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global petroleum industry, according to a report published by the African Energy Chamber (AEC).
The AEC, in its African Energy Outlook 2021, obtained weekend, disclosed that with the $24billion loss of investments in the oil and gas sector, Nigeria would account for 30 per cent of the total of $80billion loss of investments that would be recorded in the petroleum industry across Africa.
The AEC said: “The detrimental impact of Covid-19 on global energy markets is also expected to have an impact on African activity. Compared to pre-Covid-19 expectation, about $80billion less investments are expected in Africa towards 2025, with the years 2020 to 2022 carrying the brunt of the difference.
“Out of these $80billions, Nigeria is by far the most adverse impacted country with about $24billion moving out of the 2020-2025 window.”
The AEC further projected a delay in the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Train 7 project, as well as other gas projects in the country, occasioned by the pandemic, which had also negatively impacted the price and demand of crude oil in the international market.
According to the chamber, upcoming gas projects would take a hit and run a risk of delays, while it noted that some oil majors operating in the country had already started shifting the timelines for their gas projects.
It said: “The majority of the projects in Africa that were up for sanctioning were planned assuming an oil price of between $55 and $60 per barrel, bbl. The oil price currently hovering around $40/bbl therefore spells bad news, especially as the top upcoming Final Investment Decisions, FID, in Africa have a breakeven crude price of over $45/bbl, with some even close to $60/bbl.
“ENI and ExxonMobil have both stated that they will focus on developing projects with a breakeven crude price of less than $35/bbl.
“In its latest announcement, Shell distanced itself from deep-water mega-projects off the coast of Nigeria, placing the Bonga Southwest-Aparo, a 150,000 barrels of oil per day, bpd, Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) development that was soon coming up for FID, on the backburner for now.
“Upcoming gas projects will also take a hit and run a risk of delays. Although Nigeria approved the development of NLNG train 7 last year, the upstream gas developments that were planned to supply feedgas to this development might now take a back seat.”
However, the AEC projected that at a higher crude oil price of $50 per barrel, and additional investments of up to $10billion, Nigeria would be able to produce a total of two billion barrels of crude oil between 2020 and 2030.
The chamber said: “With an additional capital expenditure of $10billion in investment over the 2020-2030 period, the additional capital expenditure is estimated at $49billion at the $35/bbl threshold increasing towards $100billion as the $50/bbl threshold is approached.
“Breaking down the uplift in additional resources produced and the additional capital expenditure unlocked reveals Nigeria as the country with most potential. Nigeria will effectively be able to produce about 2 billion barrels more than otherwise while justifying $10billion more investments.”
However, the AEC stated that: “From a spend perspective, that is, all money spent on investments and operations, we can expect a more stable outlook for Africa’s share. While Africa is projected to consistently represent about 8-9 per cent of the global spend between 2012 and 2025, its share of global production is also expected to decline over the same period.
“Unfortunately, the only conclusion to be drawn from such facts is once again that of a deteriorating competitive position for African petroleum resources. With the exception of a few jurisdictions, producing a barrel of oil from African soil remains less competitive than producing the same barrel elsewhere.”
News
Fashola Hails Wike’s Urban Regeneration Of PH
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has applauded the massive urban regeneration and renewal programme of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Fashola made the observation while inaugurating the Rebisi Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, which is one of the five flyover bridges that are under construction simultaneously in the state.
The minister, who took a walk on the 969.4metres’ long Rebisi Dual Carriage Flyover Bridge with his host, Governor Nyesom Wike, said that such development efforts would promote peace among residents, boost tourism and return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.
Fashola, who had earlier visited the Rumuogba, Okoro-Nu-Odu, Rumuola and GRA Junction flyovers, said: “What I witnessed is a massive urban regeneration and urban renewal of Port Harcourt”.
He said that ministers have been mandated to support the developmental initiatives and aspirations of every state in the country.
This, he said, also informed the initiative to refund money spent on federal roads to states.
According to him, the first tranche of refund was about N577billion, while the second tranche, for which, Rivers State is a beneficiary, is N148billion.
“In the second tranche, it was five states. Out of those five states, I think only two were APC states, and it was a total of N148billiion, and Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers State got lion share. He got N78billion. Don’t sit here and think he has received N78billion, he still has to go to the National Assembly because this is part of Nigeria’s borrowing plan”, he said.
The minister commended the governor for naming the Rebisi Flyover which is located at Garrison Junction, after the community.
“This place used to be known as Garrison. But, clearly, as we begin to shed our military toga and our democracy ages and deepens, we will see a rebirth in our unity, our oneness and our shared developmental aspirations” he said.
Speaking, Governor Nyesom Wike said when the state government flagged off the Rebisi, Okoro-Nu-Odu and Rumuogba flyovers simultaneously in October, 2019, many skeptics, had questioned the possibility of the state completing the projects within the estimated timeframe of 16 months.
The governor explained that the contractor, Julius Berger, worked assiduously, even during the Covid-19 lockdown, just to ensure that the projects were delivered on time.
“By December, we have to commission Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover. By February, we have to commission Rumuogba and Rumuola; by March-April, we will commission the GRA flyover”, he said.
Wike expressed satisfaction that his administration has been able to fulfil the promise of constructing five flyover bridges, with one of them achieved in 12 months.
The governor said that the flyover bridge by CFC/Corpus Christi Bus Stop would be expanded to make it the sixth flyover project under construction in the state.
Wike, who noted the leadership role played by Mr Babatunde Fashola in the assessment of the application for refund to the state money spent on federal projects, also appealed that the new flyover projects should be considered for refund.
The governor, who frowned at the refusal of traders to obey government’s directive not to display their wares along the roads in order not to inconvenience road users, said that an executive order would be signed today to discourage the practice.
He said that with such executive order in force, any landlord who allows traders to display wares for sales in front on their buildings would forfeit them to government because they would be acquired for public use.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Mr Eloka Tasie-Amadi, said that when the Rebisi Flyover Bridge was flagged off on October 24, 2019, it was to be delivered in 16 months but it has been achieved within 12 months.
He said that the project has not only improved the aesthetics of the city, but enhanced traffic flow, relieved transport time, eradicated traffic conflict at the junction, and reduced vehicular damage that bad roads cause.
