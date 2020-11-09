Aviation
Minister Hails Meeting With S’East Leaders
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described as “extremely fruitful” the meeting which a presidential team had with leaders and stakeholders of the South-East.
“The meeting of the presidential delegation with South-East leaders was very useful,’’ Mohammed told journalists on Sunday in Enugu.
The delegation, led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, met for more than eight hours in Enugu with selected South-East leaders.
Mohammed said that it was quite instructive that all the groups which took part in the meeting believed in the unity and oneness of the country, pointing out that they clearly spelt out this in their presentations.
“We listened clearly and carefully to all the positions and demands and we are going back to report directly to President Buhari,’’ the minister said.
He noted that the Federal Government had been spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country, simultaneously and equitably.
“We want the South-East people to be confident that the Federal Government is spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country equitably and will never marginalise any zone in the ongoing development and infrastructure agenda.
“This is what I want to assure Nigerians living in the South-East,’’ Mohammed noted.
According to the minister, when the team gets back to Abuja it will see what can be done immediately concerning some of the positions and demands made by the South-East leaders.
The presidential delegation met with South-East governors, statesmen, elders, religious and traditional leaders, as well as market women and youth leaders.
Aviation
S’East Leaders Laud FG Over EndSARS
South-East leaders on Saturday, lauded the Federal Government on the matured and responsive manner it handled all issues relating to the EndSARS protest and agitation.
The leaders of the zone, which included Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as traditional, religious and youth leaders, gave the commendation in a communiqué issued after their meeting with a Presidential delegation in Enugu.
The presidential delegation was led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who is the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.
“We thank President Buhari for the speed and restraint with which he handled the EndSARS protest, which has engendered peace throughout the country, especially the South-East.
“We, therefore, request the President to look into demands of various groups and youths with a view to resolving them,’’ the statement, which was read by the Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Dave Umehi, said.
It also called for joint operation by security agencies and local vigilant groups into all forests in the zone to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen with AK47 rifles.
“But we pledge our commitment to continuous coexistence with peaceful herdsmen who have been living peacefully with us.
“We stand for an indivisible and united Nigeria, built on love, fairness, equity and justice. We believe that under this platform – NIGERIA; we are bigger and stronger,’’ it said.
It also called on the Federal Government to continue its support and diplomatic push for the former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to be elected as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The statement thanked the Federal Government for the timely interventions in Akanu Ibiam International Airport rehabilitation as well as intervention in road infrastructures in the zone.
“We are grateful for the attention given to the second Niger Bridge and completion and inauguration of the Zik’s mausoleum.
“However, we urge the Federal Government to give attention to the completion of the current road projects within the zone,’’ it said.
The statement said that the states in the zone will provide money for the compensation for those affected by the EndSARS protest, help to rebuild police stations and their logistics; while engaging the youths constantly to forestall any violent development in the zone.
“We have plans to set up various empowerment programmes to gainfully engage the youths. The governors also plan to mainstream the youths in their governance to give them a sense of belonging.
Aviation
NIOB Elects New Chairman
Mr Andy Osuagwu of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Imo State Chapter.
Osuagwu was elected at a well-attended meeting of the group held at the secretariat of the group in Owerri, after his opponent Mr Angus Ofoma withdrew from the race while voting was ongoing.
Others are Mr Innocent Onukogu as the Vice-Chairman and Mr Vitalis Nlemuzor as the General Secretary.
Also elected are Mr Nwaigwe Daniel, Assistant General Secretary; Mr Jude Uwabuike, Financial Secretary; Mrs Ulari Onwuka, Treasurer; Mr Ugwuegbu Samuel, Public Relations Officer and Mr Opara Udoka got the position of Provost.
The immediate past Chairman, Mr Collins Nwoko, in his speech at the end of the elections, expressed happiness at the outcome saying that a good leader must have a succession plan.
Nwoko advised the new chairman to improve on his achievements.
In his acceptance speech, Osuagwu promised to partner with the Imo Government to reduce the rate of building collapse in the state by allowing builders to occupy their rightful positions in the building subsector.
He also promised to produce many registered builders who can compete favourably in the state.
Osuagwu appealed to the state government to allocate a piece of land to the institute for the building of its secretariat.
Aviation
Group Donates To Students, Widows In Kaduna
When In Need Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, on Sunday donated about 13,000 exercise books and other writing materials to primary and secondary school students in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The foundation also donated wrappers, food items to over 500 widows, widowers and orphans in a bid to alleviate their suffering.
Presenting the items in Kwoi, the founder of the NGO, Dr Chetachi Ecton, said the gesture was borne out of her love for humanity.
“This is my life and this is the path God has chosen for me. I am going to keep serving the people until the day God calls me home.
“Nothing brings me greater joy and fulfillment than putting smiles on people’s faces like I am doing now.
“I want to encourage you all to always look out for one another and help one another in times of need,” she added.
Ecton pledged the continuous support of the foundation to the plight of the less privileged in Ham land and beyond.
“We have reached out to millions of people in different countries of the world and today we are here to help in our own little way.
“We are asking that you keep us in your prayers so that we can always come back and do more for the good people of this land,” she said.
In his remarks, member representing Jaba constituency at the State assembly, Samson Dikko, commended the NGO for reaching out to his constituents.
Dikko underscored the importance of education, noting that it was the bedrock of development in any society.
He said he is currently sponsoring a bill that would enable the incorporation of the Ham language in the Kaduna State educational curriculum as a way of preserving the language.
The lawmaker called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to do more in coming to the aid of the downtrodden in the society.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Beatrice Kadangs, lauded the initiative of the foundation, noting that charity is an act rooted in the holy books.
“What this foundation is doing here today for our pupils, widows and orphans is backed by our holy books.
“The holy books implores us to look after the weak, the oppressed, the fatherless and the rest and I think this is a great thing to do,” she said.
Kadangs maintained that the world will be a better place when “we put humanity first and above all other considerations and sentiments”.
Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) prayed God to bless the foundation and grant it the enablement to impact more lives.
Trending
- News3 days ago
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Business3 days ago
Omo-Agege Accuses Oil Producing Areas Of Diverting 13% Derivation Funds
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Return Looted Items Or Face Impending Doom, C’River Communities Warn
- Sports3 days ago
COAS Shooters Beat Delta Force In HandBall League
- Politics3 days ago
INEC To Introduce E-Voting In Anambra Guber Poll
- Politics3 days ago
Eleme LG Chairman Presents 350KVA Transformer To Eteo Community
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers United, Lobi Stars Open Gov Wike Cup