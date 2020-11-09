Editorial
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
Barring any positive state interventions and responses, the fragile peace and stability hitherto enjoyed in the Niger Delta region may soon be endangered severely. A worrisome situation indeed requiring urgent actions in the upcoming days.
The fresh anxieties supersede warnings by militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta, vowing to resume hostilities. The latest threats may have aimed at showing solidarity with the #EndSARS protests, as the militants presented an 11-point demand to the Federal Government.
Self-styled “Major-General” Johnmark Ezonebi, leader of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), unequivocally stated that the coalition had communicated multinational oil companies to evacuate their staff to forestall human casualties.
The Avengers are demanding the release of the N98 billion gas flare penalty funds to the host communities; total control of resources in the region; linking of riverine areas in the Niger Delta to the cities with roads and bridges; withholding the release of 2021 NDDC budget till the inauguration of a substantive board.
Others are immediate take-off and re-opening of the Burutu Seaport and its inclusion in the 2021 budget; review of the Revenue Allocation Act to give a proper interpretation of the 13 per cent derivation funds; allocation of pipeline security surveillance job and release of the 10 licences for modular refineries in the Niger Delta.
The Federal Government should know all too well that it has been unsuccessful in handling conflicts in the region following the wrong approach. Thus, we may be in for an interminable recurrence of violent threats in the region. In 2018, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDV), had issued a remarkably similar threat in reaction to the killings by herdsmen across the country.
Though we deeply deplore the use of violence to redress any problems, we strongly advise the government to honour the 2016 peace pact with the militants. Truly, the RNDA has enough reasons to be disenchanted with the antics of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. These are dangerous times; so, unnecessary confrontations with militants need to be prevented to safeguard the ailing economy.
A replication of the last major attacks on oil facilities by militants which resulted in a total shutdown of oil terminals and took oil production to its lowest level in twenty years, must be circumvented. That incident dangerously positioned Nigeria far behind Angola as Africa’s largest oil producer. Both the economy and the budget suffered for it.
The government always pays lip-service to develop the region. The interventionist agencies, the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), and the Niger Delta Ministry, have all been reduced to mere bureaucracies, fraught with the most frustrating corruption. At no time has the government committed the enormous funds it deploys to the North East to the Niger Delta, the producer of the wealth.
Most of those demands are not strange. They have always been there awaiting attention. It is heartwarming that the federal authorities have begun a dialogue with the Avengers and stakeholders through the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is expected to convey the complaints to President Buhari.
Since Omo-Agege has earned the confidence of the militants and kick-started the dialogue process on behalf of the Federal Government, the Presidency should stick to him and shun any other group likely to parade themselves as critical stakeholders in the region to hijack the discussions for selfish reasons.
Again, it is unfair to deny host communities huge gas flaring penalty funds currently stacked in the Central Bank. We demand an end to this injustice. Gas flaring must terminate or let compensations be paid. Also, the headquarters of the oil majors are yet to relocate despite the presidential directive about two years ago. This is certainly not the way to go.
On another level, the legitimate demand to restructure the country has become like a recurring decimal and needs to be addressed now to ensure stability and corporate survival. It beats the imagination why the President is so intransigent and has grown too fondly of his anti-restructuring stance.
We broadly endorse the call by RNDA for a review of the Revenue Allocation Act to give a proper interpretation of the 13 per cent derivation funds managed by governors of the region. Explanations are absolutely required from these governors why the monies are not utilised for their intended use; that is to develop the host communities.
Nigerians need a guarantee that hostilities would not return in the Niger Delta. It, therefore, seems appropriate to spare no efforts to redress the injustice often perpetrated by the Federal Government and its cronies. A restructured Nigeria with well-defined rules of engagement will serve all sections of the country better than what currently obtains.
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
Operating under the simulation of the nationwide #EndSARS protests which severely rocked Nigeria for nearly two weeks, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly unleashed series of violence, convulsing the entire Oyigbo local government council and some parts of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.
Police sources affirmed the grotesque death of four policemen. The attackers cut off the hand of one of the police operatives attempting to shoot at them and hacked him to death. The second victim was burnt alive while the third policeman was stoned to death.
Six soldiers were among security operatives murdered in the violence spree reportedly perpetrated by IPOB. Not less than 15 police vehicles, several police stations, a hospital and a court complex in Oyigbo were razed to the ground by the group.
As if that was not enough, physical commotion by the outlawed group was attended on residents of some targeted communities which, but for the quick intervention of the state government and security agencies, would have resulted in some form of mutually ruinous feud in the state.
Following successful police investigations and indictment of the separatist’s group for the series of violence in Oyigbo which is the members’ operational base, and some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government, acting in line with the proscription order of the Federal Government, reinforced a ban on all activities of IPOB.
We are gravely concerned about the grievous complexion such agitations have assumed. In subsequent years, the discomposures of the Biafrans were utilised for various objectives. From a means of drawing attention to legitimate problems of a people within the Nigerian nation, to an avenue for criminality, ethnocentrism and a political tool for self-aggrandisement.
Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and therefore no one should have the effrontery to terrorise anyone living in any part of the country. Likewise, no group should characterise other Nigerians as sub-human, as such dehumanisation is usually a harbinger to violence.
The right to life, movement and other freedom of Nigerians are conserved by the country’s Constitution and no attempt should be made to infringe on that liberty. The freedom of speech is also guaranteed but it should in no way be mistaken for the freedom to pass unhealthy innuendoes or dissipate resentments.
Sadly, Governor Nyesom Wike’s well-intentioned move to redeem the state from the firm grip of the Biafran group has been misconstrued. Wike’s decision to reinforce the Federal Government’s prohibition was executed to forestall IPOB’s increasing menace and destructive activities in Rivers State.
Popular insinuations that the governor asked the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo are unsubstantiated. And the inference that Wike was in a fight against the Igbos is equally misguided. Rather, it is the precarious activities of IPOB he seeks to end since the group has been proscribed.
Wike’s government had exhibited reasonable forbearance even when there were substantial reasons to clamp down on the group. Since the Federal High Court proclaimed it a terrorist group, and subsequently its proscription in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, IPOB has had processions in the state without molestations. Perhaps, the government’s inaction was taken for weakness.
The Biafran incendiaries have always aimed at offending the stability of the state by unleashing violence and destruction of lives and property at random. They have remained heedless to warnings and advice to discontinue their insurrectional undertakings. Instead, the organisation vented more and more violence and destruction.
We have had adequate terrorist acts from the paranoid and over-reached Biafrans. It is bad enough that their obnoxious flag is hoisted on our soil. These provocations must not go unchallenged. They must be stopped from subjecting lives and property to constant threats and intimidations. We sound it again and again that Rivers State is not Biafra but Niger Delta.
It comes across as the love, accommodation and hospitality demonstrated towards all residents and business owners in the state have been taken for granted by this very group. To this, we say enough of the nuisance as the government can no longer tolerate their actions. If this is what Biafra is all about, it is, definitely, an idea whose time should never come.
Governor Wike’s formidable stand on the crises and his actions against IPOB are lauded. They are indicative of his devotion to his people and his capacity to safeguard them. Rascals like the so-called Biafrans who delight in troubling the state will certainly be deterred.
Task Before RSIEC
Ahead of next year’s local government election in Rivers State, the Governor,
Chief Nyesom Wike, reconstituted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) lately with a clear and specific mandate to conduct a credible election.
While inaugurating the commission at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike urged the electoral body to conduct the poll in compliance with the extant Local Government Laws of the state and warned the electoral umpire to desist from being influenced by political interest.
In a statement released by the Governor’s Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, Wike lauded members of the commission for their successful screening by the Rivers State House of Assembly. He advised them to take their new assignment seriously.
Freely admitting the herculean and quixotic task of conducting elections in Nigeria, the governor urged members of the commission to be circumspect and devoted to their duties. He hinted that the inauguration of the new RSIEC became essential following the expiration of the previous chairman and commissioners’ tenure last July.
“It is not an easy job to participate in conducting the election, it is quite tasking. It requires every commitment. It is time-consuming, it is energy-sapping. Sometimes in three days, you will not get home,” he said.
The governor also state, “So many traps will be set for you so that election will not hold. Like I hear people are plotting that the election will not hold. That is not a problem. You do your own work.”
Wike emphasised the need for members of the commission to be indifferent and completely detach themselves from social organisations to prevent being accused of partisanship. He further noted that any member of the commission identified to be a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would face sudden disqualification.
He said, “Elections must be conducted as soon as possible in compliance with provisions of the Local Government Laws as amended. I don’t know any of you who has a PDP membership card. If I do know, I would not have appointed you”.
Members of the commission are Justice George Omereji, Rtd, (Chairman), Dr Doris Ruhuoma Chukwu; Mrs Chioma Ochia, Dr Hope Barango Tariah, Prof. Lysias D. Gilbert; Barine Akpobari Nwikinanei, Dr Iyeneomie Tamunoberetonari; and Dr Solomon Egbe.
The Tide earnestly endorses the governor’s admonition to the newly-inaugurated RSIEC commissioners and perceives the reconstitution and injection of new blood into the commission under Justice Omereji as, to say the least, apt, appropriate, timely and indeed, heart-warming.
Consistent with His Excellency’s apprisal, we expect the new RSIEC to live up to popular expectancy by remaining apolitical and conducting a valid poll as is customary under Wike, to continually effect a stable democracy in the state, and discredit the ardent critics of the administration. Similarly, we request the governor to honour his promise to abstain completely from interfering with the process.
Without hesitation, the commission should hit the ground running by embarking on voter education, sensitisation and mobilisation. The voter register should be released on time to enable reactions and confirmation of bio-data of voters and collaborate with stakeholders, especially political parties, the media, civil society groups, among others, to achieve the set-out objectives.
Recall that the 2015 local government election executed by the immediate past regime of Chibuike Amaechi was a subject of litigation for aeons following the circumvention of certain provisions of the state electoral law. Accordingly, we charge the new commission to strictly shun such inadvertence and work within the enabling law to avert undue litigations.
We expect them to be transparent in the utilisation of funds and avoid the pitfalls which caused the removal of six former members of the commission by the state government. Certainly, with a team spirit, the new RSIEC will set the standard for a satisfactory local government poll that will be most acceptable and stand the test of time. The tasks before them may be quite enormous, but not insurmountable.
It is important for the state that this election is credible. Thus, we call on all stakeholders, especially the political parties, security agencies and the electorate, to support and cooperate with the electoral body in this onerous task of organising a standard local government election for Rivers people.
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
Today is observed across the globe as the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.
The United Nations General Assembly on November 2, 2013, passed a resolution at its 68th session, urging member states to effect definite measures to circumvent the growing culture of crimes and impunity against journalists. Specifically, the date was chosen to commemorate the assassination of two French journalists in Mali in November, 2013.
Besides denouncing all blitzkriegs and violence against journalists and media workers, the resolution, urges member states to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and guarantee victims’ access to applicable remedies. It further charges governments to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to work independently without intrusion.
The focal point of this year’s commemoration is “Strengthening Investigations and Prosecutions to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists”. It includes the presentation of guidelines for prosecutors on investigating and prosecuting crimes and attacks against journalists, which was formulated on November 2, 2019.
Howbeit, the Global Impunity Index report published by the Committee to Protect Journalists, (CPJ), acknowledges the several cases of murders of journalists in countries where ‘democracy’ is undertaken. Sadly, while those accredited by law to carry out their duties are killed indiscriminately around the world, their perpetrators are never brought to justice.
The report equally indicated that during the 10 years index period from September, 2009 to August 31, 2019, about 318 journalists were murdered globally just for doing their jobs and in 86 per cent of those cases, no culprits were apprehended and successfully prosecuted.
Latest figures from the United Nations (UN) declare that more than 1,000 journalists have been murdered in premeditated malice across the globe in the last one and a half decades. The current and most gruesome of the killings was the elimination of the Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The slain journalist, said to be very critical of the Saudi regime, was allegedly constricted at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Turkey in 2018 and his corpse dismembered by his assailants believed to be agents of the state. Khashoggi’s murder came on the heels of the killing of Sohail Khan in Pakistan and Mario Gomez in Mexico, among others.
Nigeria has had its gloomy foreboding moments of brutality and impunity against media workers contrary to Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which impels journalists to hold government at all levels answerable and obligated to the people. “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people”.
That section is consistently infracted by the affluent, the political class and even media owners. Journalists are continually slain or detained in this country while trying to hold leaders accountable or discharge their duties as vanguards and watchmen of the society. These carefully advised acts of negligence by the government and security agencies are largely responsible for the lacklustre performance of the press.
Besides the high profile murder of defunct Newswatch’s Dele Giwa in October, 1986 with a letter bomb, there have been many other gruesome homicides of journalists in recent years. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to rank high among countries where press freedom is threatened. According to The International Press Centre (IPC), in Lagos, not less than 14 incidents of assault, threat, battery, arrest, kidnap, killing and invasion involving journalists and media institutions are reported annually.
A common trend in all these killings is that the offenders have not been found. This is unacceptable. We request the Nigerian government to accord the highest priority to the safety of journalists and other media actors. We oppose vehemently any action, legislation, regulation or political pressure that limits freedom of the press. Acts of intimidation and violence against journalists in Nigeria have to end for democracy to survive.
Perhaps, the worst crimes against journalists in Nigeria are those perpetrated by media owners who poorly equip and remunerate members of the press in their employ. This deplorable situation exposes many of them to “brown envelop” temptations. Very few of them, if any, are covered by life assurance in the event of death or injuries while on duty tour. Even so, we implore the media workers to shun unethical conduct and always uphold the principles of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism to be accorded deserved esteem.
The Tide vehemently condemns attacks against media institutions and journalists. Such blitzes are violent assaults against democratic rights including the right of the public to know how they are governed. Thus, we demand that the police authorities make public those behind the death of journalists in the country and effect their prosecution immediately.
Journalism is a noble profession that bequeaths positive change to society. Hence, the time to get it professionalised in the country is now. Along with more understanding of the proven hazardous and specialised nature of the job, journalists deserve a special salary structure to be more effective and improve resilience.
It is pertinent to note that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) operates a life insurance scheme. This should be fine-tuned in line with the prevailing realities.
Building on this, we adjure all relevant professional bodies in the media industry like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to ensure that members are adequately protected and their welfare provided for.
