Niger Delta
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
The leaders of Oleh Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State have petitioned the Federal Government, Delta State Government and the Department of State Services, demanding justice for the murder of 12 youths in the community.
In the petition signed by the President-General of Oleh, Chief Believe Alakri, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, the community lamented the killing of the 12 youths on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ada bush by persons suspected to be from neighbouring Ozoro town over the lingering boundary dispute between the two communities.
The community called on the authorities to ensure that, “in the interest of justice, equity and peaceful coexistence, the perpetrators of the heinous crime do not escape justice.”
The petition noted that bodies of most of the murdered Oleh youths were recovered between Friday and Wednesday, October 21, 2020 by a combined team of security outfits of the Isoko North and South, with one victim still missing.
The petition read in part, “The Inspector-General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, who are currently handling the matter, should spare no effort in arresting and prosecuting the murderers, their co-conspirators and abettors.
“This must be done without needless delay. The blood of the slain is crying for justice and as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. We appeal to President, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Inspector-General of Police through the Delta State Commissioner of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Services and the heads of other relevant security agencies to prevail on the leadership of Ozoro community to produce those involved in the well planned and executed gruesome murder of the 12 innocent and struggling citizens.”
Niger Delta
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process
The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR), has enjoined the Federal Government to institute the process of rebuilding its reputation as the giant of Africa following the poor handling of the #EndSARS protests.
Chairman, NIPR, Rivers State, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, made the call at the unveiling of the institute’s magazine, PR Vision Magazine in Port Harcourt.
Nsirim said the magazine which was dedicated to Rivers State, was geared towards rebuilding and rebranding of the reputation of Rivers State and to showcase professionalism.
According to him, “ I have challenged PR practitioners in Nigeria and in this state to get involved to set agenda, get involved to shape reputation, get involved to make our leaders to begin to understand that the social contract with the people is important. #EndSARS is not just that people were talking about EndSARS, #EndSARS is something that reawakens the consciousness of our people to ask those in authority to be accountable. Enough of bad leadership. This is the time to give back to the society that put you there”.
On her part, the Special Guest of Honour and the magazine’s unveiler, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, noted that the content of the magazine was rich and could be used for tourism promotion in the country.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Rivers State, Chief Casca Ogosu, observed that it would help reorientate the mindset of the youths to bring about positive change.
He said, “ Instead of just bickering, let us have a reorientation or what I will call a retrofit of all our activities. Let us panel-beat ourselves and know what is wrong and what is right. Until our mindset changes from its nobody’s own, once it is government property, it is nobody’s, until we change such mindset, we may not have it right and let us guard against corruption-corruption is at its peak in the country”.
In his address, Chairman of the occasion, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, Eze Igbu Upata Kingdom III and Regent of Ekpeye Land, represented by Eze Ikaki S. Ikaki, Eze Emene Okobo I and Chairman, Ekpeye Council of Chiefs, congratulated NIPR, Rivers State for being able to put together the magazine and charged all and sundry to join hands in support of the Rivers State Government in its development strides.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Commits To Education Dev
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partner other stakeholders in the provision of quality and functional education in the state.
Governor Diri gave the assurances while receiving books donated by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in Government House, Yenagoa.
The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, described education as crucial to the development of any society, stressing that the present administration would do everything within its reach to promote it in the state.
A statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, quoted the Governor as having conveyed the state government’s appreciation to the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation for the donation of the books, noting that it will go a long way in assisting the state make more progress in the education sector.
Diri, who underscored the former President’s love for the state, pointed out that Bayelsa would not have had the opportunity to produce the first minority President in the country in person of Dr Goodluck Jonathan without the contributions of Chief Obasanjo.
Expressing preparedness for partnerships, he said the state was ready to work with the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation and other development partners to enhance growth in education and other sectors of the state’s economy such as agriculture and health.
“As a state, we will ever remain eternally grateful to Baba (Chief Olusegun Obasanjo) for his contributions to the development of our state and his passion to make the society a better place for humanity”, he said.
“Baba is a father of this state and we hold him in high esteem and regard. For us, apart from late General Sani Abacha, the next Nigerian leader Bayelsans owe gratitude to, is Chief Obasanjo.One of the veritable ways to learn is through books. So, the availability of books means a lot in education. Therefore, this donation today to our state is highly appreciFoundation, Dr. Olalekan Makinde, had said they were in the state to donate books as a way of contributing to the advancement of education in the state.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Our Leaders Have Ignored Young People For Too Long -Cleric
A clergyman and General Overseer of Intercessors Bible Mission (IBM) in Calabar, Cross River State, Archbishop Archibong Archibong, has said that the country and its leadership have taken the young people for granted, for too long.
Speaking to newsmen in Calabar, Archibong said there was an assumption that the youths did not just exist and that the young people have just made a statement that they are there, “As far as they are concerned, society is against their future, the government and the older people are out to destroy their destiny. The decay that has taken place, the lack of empathy, the suffering they undergo could force them to react destructively.
“If you look at Cross River State for instance, nobody would have believed that such carnage could have been inflicted on the state, our leaders should create a chance for young people to assert themselves. We need to do something very fast about this situation and deliberately initiate steps to accommodate them; after all, the country belongs to them.”
The man of God said he had, during meetings with pastors, appealed to them to preach to their members to return whatever they looted, but called on the authorities not to contemplate criminalising any youth as he believed that at that hour of madness, the youths who participated in the destruction were controlled by another spirit.
“We agree that what they did was wrong, but then we must learn a lesson from it. Let us collectively appeal to those who looted property to return them. Look at it this way, how do you take something you won’t even use? Some of them got involved because they saw others doing it”.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Steer Clear Of Omoku CDC, RSG Warns Oba
- Featured5 days ago
Nigeria Debts’ll Hit N38.68trn In 2021, FG Admits
- News3 days ago
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
- News5 days ago
Wike Presents N200m To Families Of Slain Security Personnel In Rivers
- News5 days ago
Senate Drills Minister Over N23m Spent On Travels In Three Months
- Featured5 days ago
I Didn’t Order Killing Of Igbos In Oyigbo, Wike Clarifies
- News5 days ago
Present 2014 National Confab Report To NASS, PDP Urges Buhari
- Featured5 days ago
Rivers Security Council Relaxes Curfew In Oyigbo