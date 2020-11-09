COVID-19: Lagos Marathon Organisers Reduce Participants

A foremost patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Council, Nze Tony Nwaya, has enjoined the new leadership of the body led by Jim Udede-Opiki to run an all inclusive administration.

Nze Nwaya, who made the call in a telephone interview with Tidesports source in Port Harcourt said the new Exco should take a cue from their previous predecessors who carried both the patrons and members along in order to achieve set goals.

He observed that although some of the past SWAN Chairmen did not work hand in glove with their patrons, the time has come for Rivers SWAN to take its pride of place in the comity of Sports Writers association in the country.

The SWAN patron, who recalled that when the State was at its peak during the era of Late Clinton Thompson, Mr. Ebi Avi and Livinus Kiebel with the formation of CAIRA SWAN, the body was a force to reckon with as activities were organised and awards given to them.

The sports enthusiast noted that the long lull of SWAN activities in the state is over and further appealed to the present Exco of SWAN to be focused and visionary in order to bring back the lost glory of SWAN.

He opined that as a patron of SWAN, he is ever ready to assist and give his piece of advice to make SWAN in the state grow from strength to strength, while further calling on the new Exco to do the needful and ensure that Rivers SWAN bounced back to its former glory in the country.

According to him, journalists and indeed sports writers are the mouth-piece of the people, and therefore should uphold their integrity and job very well as information on sports is important.

Nze Nwaya also tasked the new exco to carry every bonafide member of the body along without any sentiment in order to succeed, while appealing to members to also give the Exco maximum support and co-operation so that sports and sports information would always be on the front burner in the state.

He wished the present Exco a successful and remarkable tenure as they look forward to first class information on sports development in the state.