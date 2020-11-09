Bayelsa Commits To Education Dev

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR), has enjoined the Federal Government to institute the process of rebuilding its reputation as the giant of Africa following the poor handling of the #EndSARS protests.

Chairman, NIPR, Rivers State, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, made the call at the unveiling of the institute’s magazine, PR Vision Magazine in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim said the magazine which was dedicated to Rivers State, was geared towards rebuilding and rebranding of the reputation of Rivers State and to showcase professionalism.

According to him, “ I have challenged PR practitioners in Nigeria and in this state to get involved to set agenda, get involved to shape reputation, get involved to make our leaders to begin to understand that the social contract with the people is important. #EndSARS is not just that people were talking about EndSARS, #EndSARS is something that reawakens the consciousness of our people to ask those in authority to be accountable. Enough of bad leadership. This is the time to give back to the society that put you there”.

On her part, the Special Guest of Honour and the magazine’s unveiler, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, noted that the content of the magazine was rich and could be used for tourism promotion in the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Rivers State, Chief Casca Ogosu, observed that it would help reorientate the mindset of the youths to bring about positive change.

He said, “ Instead of just bickering, let us have a reorientation or what I will call a retrofit of all our activities. Let us panel-beat ourselves and know what is wrong and what is right. Until our mindset changes from its nobody’s own, once it is government property, it is nobody’s, until we change such mindset, we may not have it right and let us guard against corruption-corruption is at its peak in the country”.

In his address, Chairman of the occasion, Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, Eze Igbu Upata Kingdom III and Regent of Ekpeye Land, represented by Eze Ikaki S. Ikaki, Eze Emene Okobo I and Chairman, Ekpeye Council of Chiefs, congratulated NIPR, Rivers State for being able to put together the magazine and charged all and sundry to join hands in support of the Rivers State Government in its development strides.

Tonye Nria-Dappa