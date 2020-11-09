Nation
2023: S’East Leaders Demand Presidency
Religious and traditional leaders in the South East geo-political zone, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as women and youth groups, have demanded that Igbos should be given the opportunity to provide the President of Nigeria in 2023 general elections.
The leaders of the groups also demanded for the creation of additional states in the South-East geo-political zone in the spirit of equity and justice as well as urgent construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of all federal roads in the zone, which they lamented, have turned to death traps.
They also asked for equitable representation of the South-East in the security architecture among the five Service Chiefs, Immigration and Inspector General of Police as well as disarming of the killer herdsmen operating with AK47 rifles in the zone.
The leaders made the demands when the Presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, met with South-East governors, members of the National Assembly from South-East, Federal Ministers from the zone, among others, at the Government House, Enugu, on Saturday.
The 14-point comm-uniqué was presented after the meeting, which lasted more than five hours at the Government House, Enugu by the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, Engr. David Umahi.
The meeting was also attended by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, their Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, among other leaders of the zone.
Umahi stressed that “South East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of this country erecting infrastructure, living peacefully with our host communities and doing our businesses”.
Earlier in his address as the host, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that the strategic dialogue between the Presidential delegation and the expanded meeting of the South-East stakeholders was historic and momentous as it presented an uncommon opportunity for deepening the common ideas between the zone and the Presidency.
Governor Ugwuanyi therefore reiterated their abiding faith in the Nigeria project and unwavering commitment to a united, peaceful and equitable Nigeria.
Nation
Enugu Farmers Get Agric Input
The Enugu State Government has distributed quality agricultural inputs for dry season farming to two thousand poor and vulnerable farmers in the rural areas, under the World Bank-Assisted CARES Programme.
Speaking during flag-off of the distribution of the agricultural inputs which ranged from cassava stems, rice seeds, fertilizer and herbicides, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the intervention was aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, employment generation and stimulation of rural economy.
He disclosed that the event was informed by a key pillar of the CARES programme which recommends support to farmers with quality farm inputs such as high yielding seed varieties in order to ensure sustainability of food production as well as livelihoods of farming families.
“The improved inputs for distribution in this event were acquired by the state government in line with the recommendation of the State CARES Committee that the agricultural inputs intervention targets agriculture value chains in which the state has comparative advantage, namely rice farming and cassava farming”, she explained.
Disclosing that the exercise will be replicated in the other two senatorial districts, Ugwuanyi added that the initiative was to mainly reach the poor and vulnerable farmers “for economic empowerment, poverty alleviation, reduction of conflict-inducing social inequalities, boosting agricultural productivity and stimulating the rural economy of the state”.
While commending the State CARES Committee headed by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune, for living up to expectations, maintained that “the state government is making farming an all season activity in order to further broaden and stabilize the role of farming as a source of sustainable employment, livelihood and constant supply of raw materials for our industries and for export”.
Nation
NCDC Backs Delta, Enugu Over Suspected Yellow Fever Outbreak
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is supporting Delta and Enugu States in their battle against a suspected outbreak of yellow fever.
Speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the support became expedient following the reports of a sudden spike in cases and deaths in some communities in the two states.
Ihekweazu said Delta notified the NCDC about cases presenting with symptoms of Yellow Fever) on Nov. 2, while Enugu State followed suit on Nov. 3.
“Most of the cases presented with fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice and vomiting (with or without blood) among others.
“As of Nov. 6, three samples from Delta and one sample from Enugu State tested positive for Yellow Fever at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital Laboratory in Edo and at the NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja.
He said more samples were being tested from both states to confirm the causative organism of the outbreak.
The director-general said that epidemiology teams from both state were leading the investigation with support from the NCDC, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the WHO.
He said that the NCDC had activated an incident management system to coordinate response activities and that it had sent Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to the two states.
Nation
Monarch Tasks Youths On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence
Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has urged youths to be tolerant and co-exist peacefully for Nigeria’s development.
Ajakaiye spoke yesterday while playing host to members of the Special Six Form College (SSFC) Ikare-Akoko Alumni Association, who were on a visit to the traditional ruler at his palace in Iyin-Ekiti.
He said the call became imperative considering the importance of peace to societal development and need to end youth restiveness in the town, state and country at large.
Ajakaiye said that peace was priceless and non-negotiable, hence the need to embrace one another and engage in different skill acquisition programmes in order to become self reliant.
“I want to call on you and other youths to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another for development to thrive,” he said.
The traditional ruler noted that members of the alumni, who were youths 43 years ago when they were together in the college, have turned out successful in their various fields of discipline.
“Peace is priceless and non negotiable and it is a necessary requirement for the development of any society, I invite you not because I want to celebrate myself, but for you to see and learn what life is all about and what it means to be good, focused and take education as the basics.
“I therefore want to appeal to you, the youths to as much as possible do away with vices that are detrimental to the development of our town, state and country in general, but uphold the positives, as far as SSFC is concerned, they shall continue to be relevant as far as I remain in this palace,” he said.
He also urged the youths to be law abiding, respect constituted authority and not to engage in acts capable of destroying the existing peace in the area.
Earlier, President of the association, Mr Olusola Adojutelegan, said that the visit was to celebrate the traditional ruler on his assumption as the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.
He assured the royal father of the association’s readiness to continue to initiate good programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of its members and for the overall development of the society.
“I appeal to youths, especially sons and daughters of Iyin-Ekiti, to forget their ego, bury their hatchet and work for the progress of the town and the country at large.
“Everybody must be prepared to contribute his or her quota to the development and for the betterment of their people.
“We are to develop it by ourselves, so let us come together to achieve greatness before others can come in to expand it.
“Until you develop yourself, nobody will come and develop you, I therefore enjoined you to be good ambassadors of the community, abstain from crime, and not be used to foment trouble.
“At all times, think of what you can do to develop yourself and your town, which will afterwards extend to the state and finally spread across the country.
“I also want the youths to be steadfast in all they do. They have to cooperate with us in this enterprise so that by the time we are no longer there, they can take over from us,” he said.
Also speaking, a member of the association, Chief Abiola Osho, eulogised Ajakaiye and went back memory lane as he attested to the monarch’s humility.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Steer Clear Of Omoku CDC, RSG Warns Oba
- Featured5 days ago
Nigeria Debts’ll Hit N38.68trn In 2021, FG Admits
- News3 days ago
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
- News5 days ago
Wike Presents N200m To Families Of Slain Security Personnel In Rivers
- News5 days ago
Senate Drills Minister Over N23m Spent On Travels In Three Months
- Featured5 days ago
I Didn’t Order Killing Of Igbos In Oyigbo, Wike Clarifies
- News5 days ago
Present 2014 National Confab Report To NASS, PDP Urges Buhari
- Featured5 days ago
Rivers Security Council Relaxes Curfew In Oyigbo