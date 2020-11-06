RIWAMA Condemns Indiscriminate Disposal Of Healthcare Wastes

The Rivers State Ministry of Education, has described as false and malicious allegation, a report published in the Port Harcourt Telegraph Newspaper, claiming that the results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination (WASSCE) in public schools in Rivers State have been withheld because the State Government has not met its financial obligations for the students.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, Prof Kaniye Ebeku and made available to The Tide described the publication as junk journalism, coming from the pit of hell, published by elements bent on painting the Government of Rivers State and the Ministry of Education black.

It further states that for the avoidance of doubts, “The Rivers State Government long ago paid the WAEC examination fees for all students in public schools in the State, as promised. And this was done before the examination started. WAEC will confirm this.

“WAEC has denied mass withholding of results of students in public schools in Rivers State. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that results have been published, including results of students in public schools in Rivers State.

“There is no such thing as mass withholding of results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State for failure of Rivers State Government to meet its financial obligations. In fact, candidates who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State are accessing their results, contrary to the false publication. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that network problem is the reason why some candidates nationwide may not have been able to access their results.

“In fact, WAEC will not allow any candidate to write its examinations without registration which involves payment of registration fee. The authors of the publication just betrayed their stark ignorance on WAEC procedures”, the statement said.

The statement called on the attention of the general public, parents, guardians and candidates to ignore the malicious and false publication, describing it as a fake news, adding that the authors are members of an opposition political party in the State and soonest will have their day in court.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana