INEC To Introduce E-Voting In Anambra Guber Poll
The Chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission will introduce electronic voting in 2021 Anambra State governorship election.
Yakubu made this known in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the 2021 budget defence at the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters on Wednesday in Abuja.
“It is difficult to give you an idea of cost or when the process would be concluded, but we are determined that we are going to deploy electronic voting machines, electronic balloting machines very soon in our elections.
“Possibly beginning with the Anambra governorship election next year,” he said.
Earlier, Yakubu had told the members of the committee that the budget of the commission had continued to decline over the years.
He recalled that in 2019, the envelop for INEC was N45.5 billion while for 2020, the envelop was N40 billion.
The chairman said that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget further dropped to N36 billion.
“As a result, the commission decided to look inward, we have the INEC fund established under Section 3 of the INEC Act where we have some savings from previous budgets because we are not expected to remit unspent funds.
“We are on the first line charge and because of the peculiarities of our work, it is in the realisation of this that the parliament in amending the Electoral Act introduced the INEC fund for a number of reasons.
“One, that we cannot be truly independent if we are not financially independent, secondly, there are so many commitments that arise in the middle of a financial year and we cannot meet these obligations except some source of funding.
“So many by-elections had risen unforeseen, and the constitution has prescribed time limits for conducting such elections.
“For example, if constituents decide to call back a member, this is not what you can project at the beginning of a fiscal year, so we have the fund, established since 2010 and we have been growing it since then,” he said.
He said that the commission decided to take N5.2 billion from the fund to supplement the budget.
In terms of the 2020 budget performance, Yakubu said that the N36 billion that was reviewed in September, the commission received N28.3 billion on monthly installment basis.
According to him, from the N36 billion, we still expect a little over N7 billion, if you add this to the N5.2 billion, that will take it to N12.6 billion.
For personnel cost, he said N22billion was appropriated and that releases at the end of September was N16 billion, saying that INEC still expects N6.10 billion on personnel emoluments.
For overhead cost, Yakubu said that N2.2 billion was earmarked, N1.8 billion was so far released and the outstanding is N931 million.
“For electoral expenditures, the budgetary provision was N15.8 billion, release is N9.7 billion and we have a balance of N5.3 billion.
“Capital expenditures, N1.03 billion was appropriated, the releases is N816 million and what is outstanding for the year N520 million.
“In terms of performance, of the N36 billion appropriated, we have so far received N28.3 billion and what is outstanding is N12billion.
“For 2021, the total envelop is N40 billion, the personal cost is N23.2 billion, overhead cost is N2.4 billion and the capital expenditure is N300 million,” he said.
The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters said it would do anything within the law to help boost the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
Its chairman, Rep. Aishatu Dukku who made the pledge said the door of the committee was open to support the commission.
“The door of the committee is always open to INEC on any issue that will aid the commission meet all necessary operational commitments.
“We are partners in progress whose goal is to strengthen our electoral process and aid INEC in discharging its functions,” she said.
Dukku congratulated the INEC chairman on his reappointment as the chairman of the commission by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Eleme LG Chairman Presents 350KVA Transformer To Eteo Community
The Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has presented a brand new 350KVA transformer to Eteo Community as part of his administration’s rural electrification project.
The brand new 350 KVA transformer was presented to the people of Eteo through thier paramount ruler, His Royal Highness Emere Emmanuel T. Akobe and other members of his Council of Chiefs and Elders.
Presenting the transformer, the Executive Chairman stated that the rural electrification project was an initiative for the development of the local government, adding that artisans, residents, business owners and the entire people would benefit from the project.
“Our position on development is clear, this transformer, others presented before now and more to come are for our people.
I have said it, Eleme is ours and we must do all in our power to ensure her development, the artisans, residents, business owners and entire people are the direct beneficiaries of the rural electrification project”, he said.
Receiving the transformer, the paramount ruler, Emmanuel Tekara Akobe thanked the LGA Chairman for the gesture, stating that some parts of the community had been without electricity supply for over eight months.
The monarch while praying for the Chairman and his administration expressed support for the Chairman.
He said: “For over eight months we have not had light, no electricity supply, I spend so much every month on fuel, so to us, you have done nobly, you have brought light, and light is life.
“Our support is with you, continue in this your methodology, we have seen your passion and we urge you to stay focused, don’t pay attention to distractions, we are seeing you, we are with you,” he said.
PDP Expresses Concern Over $1.2bn Loan From Brazil
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),has expressed concern over fresh plans by the Federal Government to secure an additional US$1.2 billion loan from the Brazilian government.
The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, said it was worrisome that government had such a plan in spite public outcry against the accumulation of loans from China and other foreign interests.
The Federal Government said it was seeking approval from the National Assembly for US$1.2 billion loan to address issues in the agriculture value chain.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this last Tuesday in Abuja when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend the ministry’s budget.
Ologbondiyan said that the loan would further weaken the nation and will be to the detriment of the poor masses and generations yet unborn.
He slammed the idea of using agricultural programmes as a justification for further accumulation of foreign loans, without clear terms and conditions.
The party further warned that the loan request, if approved by the National Assembly, “will exacerbate our nation’s debt burden, mortgage our agricultural sector, weaken our investment capacity and worsen our food security challenge.
“Our party invites Nigerians to note that with the US$1.2 billion (N459 billion) Brazilian loan, in addition to the N5.20 trillion borrowing already proposed in the 2021 budget, our nation’s debt burden will hit N36.2 trillion.
“This will plunge our economy into a devastating pitfall,” he said.
The PDP therefore urged the National Assembly to save the nation by being circumspect in handling the loan request in the national interest.
Ologbondiyan appealed to the Federal Government to rather look inwards and find ways to harness as well create wealth with the resources abounding in the country.
He said what Nigeria needed now is for government to be more innovative and resourceful in galvanising a productive economy.
‘Wike’s Waiver, Check For HIV/AIDS Prevalence’
Following concerns over HIV/AIDS prevalence in Rivers State, indications are rife that the new user fee waiver instituted by the state government will enhance the control of HIV prevalence in the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview yesterday, the Deputy Chief Medical Director at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr Alali Dan-Jumbo, said the waiver is the best thing that has happened to HIV control in Rivers State.
Dr Dan-Jumbo, who is also the Coordinator, Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) services at the RSUTH explained that the implication of the waiver is that all fees that were paid by people who test positive to HIV in order to secure treatment, are now being paid by the state government.
Such fees include test for HIV/AIDS, and if diagnosed to be positive, the person would be required to pay for consultation, registration card and sundry initial fees.
This, in the past, has discouraged those who may not be able to afford the fees to abstain from accessing treatment, even when the drugs are free.
“All these fees were paid for before, but His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, gave a directive that hence forth people living with HIV/AIDS accessing care should not pay for these fees.
“In waiving it, the state government, through the magnanimity of the governor, is paying for the fees on their behalf”, Dr Dan-Jumbo said.
The waiver, which also include HIV positive pregnant women, and not restricted to the public health facilities, he continued will in the long run attract those who would have abstained from accessing treatment to come forth for treatment.
“At the end of the day when more people come for treatment, it will enhance the control of HIV prevalence in the state”, he said.
Speaking on the effectiveness of the execution of the governor’s directive, the National Secretary, Network of people living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mr Clifford Emmanuel said this is where there could be a snag to “the governor’s good intentions”.
According to Mr Emmanuel, “ensuring effective execution of the governor’s directive in government-owned health facilities will be difficult without a functional monitoring and evaluation mechanism being put in place.
It will even be more difficult to check the execution of the governor’s directive in the private health sector, because some key stakeholders are likely to see it as an opportunity to extort both the government and those who require the services.
One way to ensure that the governor’s real intention of instituting the user fee waiver is achieved is for there to be an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism, on the one hand, and for defaulters made to face punishment.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
