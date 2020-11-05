Rivers B’Ball Team Resumes Training Ahead NSF

Assistant Coach of the Rivers State Male Basket Ball Team, Dagogo Okumgba says that the team has commenced training after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this known, yesterday, during a chat with Tidesports source, at the state basketball court, situated at Niger Street, Port Harcourt.

According to him, training sessions was put on hold due to the COVID, saying that the team recently resumed training as to prepare ahead of Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).

“I don’t really know, if it would take place or not, ours is to prepare ourselves for the task, in order to avoid any unexpected circumstance. Just like the boys scout, we just have to be prepared always,” Coach Okumgba said.

He however, explained that the athletes are doing their best to ensure that they put up a good performance at the festival and as well do the state proud should the competition comes up this year, as expected.

“It has not been easy for us, basketball is not an individual sport, so we could not train all this while because of the ban on contact sports. We had to come back after the ban was lifted three weeks ago. So, we now do our normal training, as we get set for the fiesta, that is, if it would hold this year”, he added.

The coach had said that all states Sports Directors meeting which was fixed to hold on Monday, this week was later called off.

“The State Director of sports meeting which was expected to hold on Monday to decide on the date for the “EDO 2020”, was later called off. Reasons are yet to be disclosed,” Coach Okumgba explained.