MOPPAN Suspends Rahama Sadu Over Controversial Photo

A popular Nigerian film maker, Kunle Afolayan, screened his latest movie, Citation at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos over the weekend. The movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)in August, 2020.

The Lagos screening began with the opening speech by Afolayan who welcomed every one and appreciated the effort of the cast and crew and partners involved in Citation, exploring the subject of social decadence in the education sector. The movie is a college drama about a female post graduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.

It was shot in Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde. Afolayan emphasised the aim of the movie which is to encourage people to ‘Sorosoke’(speak up)against sexual- based crimes. With the show in full swing, each invitee got the chance to be the first set of people to watch Citation and feel the emotions evoked by the soon to be released soundtrack.

Temi, one of the daughters of billionaire Femi Otedola, who made her acting debut in the new movie, got a standing ovation during the premiere for her performance in the movie. Acknowledging the cheers from the audience, she said: “This movie is more than entertainment. The heart of this movie is a message to the world and I just feel so blessed, honoured, grateful to bring this character, Moremi Oluwa to life.

“For many months, she lived within my heart and it is even hard to this day to separate the two of us. I hope I was able to be a vessel for countless girls in this country who will not get the chance to tell their stories, that is the heart of Citation for me”.

The movie which will be available in NETFLIX from November 6 features Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenic Neba,veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba,upcoming Nollywood actress,Bokunmi Oluwashina,French Ivorian actor and screen writer, Raymond Reboul, theatre educator,Toyin Bifarin and veteran, Mojure, aka, Baba Gebu, among others.