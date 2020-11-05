Entertainment
MOPPAN Suspends Rahama Sadu Over Controversial Photo
Northern Film makers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (MOPPAN) has suspended actress, Rahama Sadu over photo of the biege coloured backless evening gown she posted on social media recently.
Although the actress had deleted the photo, the backlash has not stopped trooping in from the Northern Muslim community.
According to MOPPAN, The suspension comes following the blasphemous comments that Rahama’s photo generated against the holy prophet.
Meanwhile, the actress has taken to her social media page to apologise to her followers that such an incident would not happen again.
Rahama wrote: “Salam,its sad and unfortunate waking up to a series of unexpected messages, tags and trends over the harmless picture I posted. As a human,I laughed at some, frowned against many and disapproved most. To the most unfortunate event some of these comments took a different dimension.
“Having mixed followers, bashing each other’s faith to the extent of creating trends like Assistant Allah, (subham Allah)raising curses and some tweeting blasphemous words to our Prophet Muhammed (Saw)this is the height of it and it stands condemnable and regrettable, I’m with all sense of sincerity dissociating myself from such derogatory and hurtful words.”
Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan Screens Citation In Lagos
A popular Nigerian film maker, Kunle Afolayan, screened his latest movie, Citation at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos over the weekend. The movie was privately screened at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)in August, 2020.
The Lagos screening began with the opening speech by Afolayan who welcomed every one and appreciated the effort of the cast and crew and partners involved in Citation, exploring the subject of social decadence in the education sector. The movie is a college drama about a female post graduate student who has to find a way of dealing with sexual harassment from a lecturer.
It was shot in Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde. Afolayan emphasised the aim of the movie which is to encourage people to ‘Sorosoke’(speak up)against sexual- based crimes. With the show in full swing, each invitee got the chance to be the first set of people to watch Citation and feel the emotions evoked by the soon to be released soundtrack.
Temi, one of the daughters of billionaire Femi Otedola, who made her acting debut in the new movie, got a standing ovation during the premiere for her performance in the movie. Acknowledging the cheers from the audience, she said: “This movie is more than entertainment. The heart of this movie is a message to the world and I just feel so blessed, honoured, grateful to bring this character, Moremi Oluwa to life.
“For many months, she lived within my heart and it is even hard to this day to separate the two of us. I hope I was able to be a vessel for countless girls in this country who will not get the chance to tell their stories, that is the heart of Citation for me”.
The movie which will be available in NETFLIX from November 6 features Ivorian theatre icon, Bienvenic Neba,veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba,upcoming Nollywood actress,Bokunmi Oluwashina,French Ivorian actor and screen writer, Raymond Reboul, theatre educator,Toyin Bifarin and veteran, Mojure, aka, Baba Gebu, among others.
Entertainment
James Bond’s Actor, Sean Connery Dies At 90
Sean Connery, star of James Bond series is dead. The Scottish actor was the first actor to play the role. He was born in the Fountain Bridge area of Edinburgh on August 25,1930. He marked his 90th birthday in August 2020.
The movie actor played James Bond in the first Bond films, namely; Dr No(1964), From Russia With Love (1963), Gold Finger (1964), Thunder Ball (1965) and You Only Live Twice (1967).
Connery later featured in Diamonds Are Forever (1971)and Never Say Never Again (1983).
His character as James Bond was selected as the third greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute. The late producer won an Academy Award, Two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Gloves.
Entertainment
93rd Oscars: NOSC Reopens Portal For Movies In Pidgin English
Following the approval of movies in Pidgin English, the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC), has reopened its portal for film submissions ahead of the 93rd Oscars.
According to the statement, films could be submitted between October 29 and November 3.
“The committee has worked tirelessly to ensure that the film, which will be representing the country at the 93rd Academy Awards would have to meet all eligibility rules and technical requirements,” the statement added.
“Also, with the approval of Nigerian pidgin by the Academy as a non-English recording dialogue in films, this would further allow entries from more filmmakers and provide creatives the opportunity to showcase their art,” it said.
While speaking on the committee’s resolve to reopen the submission portal, Chineze Anyaene, its chairperson, said: “The NOSC had a tough choice to make between the risk of not submitting a film for the 93rd Oscars or to reopen the submission portal.
“But, after critical deliberations, the committee has decided to reopen the portal to provide filmmakers an extended time to submit their works and their supporting documents.
“The year has been a very peculiar one and no one was prepared for what we are currently witnessing. The aim is to have a well-rounded and worthy representation at the Oscars.”
Recall in 2019, “Lionheart” a directional debut of Genevieve Nnaji, meant to represent the country at the 2020 Oscars was disqualified over “too much English dialogue”.
