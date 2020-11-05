Niger Delta
Kindergartens Resume School In Delta, Monday – Okowa
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has approved the reopening of public and private nursery schools in the state for the 2020/2021 academic session effective Monday, November 9, 2020.
The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Asaba.
Ukah said the resumption was reviewed from the scheduled date of January 2021 because of the straightening of the Covid-19 curve and advice from the state Ministry of Health.
He said that the calendar approved for the 2020/2021 academic session applied to the nursery schools.
He said that Covid-19 protocols as applicable to schools had been sent to associations of private schools for onward transmission to all their members, all Heads of Public Primary Schools and other relevant stakeholders.
He, however, cautioned school heads in the state to take extra care in strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols considering the tender ages of children in nursery schools.
Ukah warned that under no circumstances must pupils be kept in school beyond the stipulated school hours, adding that extra classes were not allowed for the pupils.
He advised parents and guardians to promptly pick their children at the end of school hours, warning of severe sanctions for school heads who flout the conditions outlined for the resumption.
He advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption date to prepare their children for resumption.
Niger Delta
Return Looted Items Or Face Impending Doom, C’River Communities Warn
Some Communities in Cross River State have utilised the services of local town criers in warning against the consequences of the recent #End SARS looting.
The town criers, who currently go round the 18 local government areas of the state also begged hoodlums to return public and private property looted during and after the #EndSARS protest.
A town crier from one of the communities, said he made the announcements in various dialects of the different communities for impact and understanding.
He warned the looters to return the stolen items to designated places where the government or owners of such property can find them.
The announcer explained that he was working under the directive of the Council of Chiefs in the communities.
It was gathered that some other communities imposed fines on persons accused of looting but refused to return the property while others were placed on a native curse known as ‘Mbiam’ in Efik language.
A town crier who, spoke to our correspondent regretted the actions of the looters, noting that some of the looters have no room to keep what they looted.
“How can you live in a room with your parents and steal large-sized furniture that you cannot accommodate, is that not madness, or how can somebody go to a psychiatric hospital and force a patient out of the bed and take the bed bigger than his room?
“It is very sad and disappointing and it is better our community heads asked them to return those things.
“Failure to do so would attract severe sanctions such as inflicting them with unknown diseases as I have announced. We are very serious about it,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Police in Calabar, have given a hint that they have arrested over a hundred suspected criminals who allegedly looted, vandalized and destroyed government and private property in the State.
Disclosing this in Calabar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, lamented the level of looting and destruction of government and private property in the state.
She said most of those who looted government and private offices were not from Cross River State, most of them were from other States.
She explained that one of the arrested culprits (name withheld), was helping the police in their investigation, and had given names of other suspects.
“This particular suspect is from a neighbouring State; he has made a confessional statement on how some of his boys came and carried out the crime. We have arrested about over 100 suspects that were allegedly vandalising private and government establishment among others
“This suspect masterminded the vandalisation of Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) where high profile events always take place and where people from other countries come, it is very alarming.
“Those who took palliatives, we allow them but they went as far as taking government furniture including chairs, tiles etc, it is sad to observe that after collecting palliatives they went ahead to collect these property”.
justice to those arrested,” she stressed.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Delta Assembly Seeks Collaboration On Housing Deficit
The Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Housing and Women Development, has called for effective collaboration between the state government and the private sector to address housing deficit in the state.
The Chairman of the committee, Mr Ferguson Onwo, made the call when the management of Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA), appeared before the committee to defend the agency’s 2021 budget, yesterday in Asaba.
Onwo said that there was the need for collective efforts to address the housing challenges in the state.
The lawmaker, representing Isoko South II Constituency in the Assembly, maintained that the people of the state deserved good and affordable houses.
While noting that nothing much had been achieved in the housing sector, he stated that one of the cardinal objectives of the agency was to bridge the housing gap and provide good shelters for the people of the state, especially the low income earners.
Onwo, however, explained that the task could only be achieved through solid partnership with the private sector, especially those in the real estate development and management.
He assured the agency of the committee’s support in achieving its goals and build the housing sector in the state, in line with the “SMART” agenda of the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.
Earlier, the Director of DDPA, Mr Charles Esioma, said that N768 million was needed for the completion of the six blocks of flats and the 72 units (36 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom) housing project currently being executed by the agency.
He said that the project was expected to be funded in part from deposit payments from prospective buyers.
Esioma thanked members of the committee for their continued support, assuring that the agency would continue to do its best to fulfil its mandate.
Niger Delta
IYC Urges Youths To Explore Business Opportunities
The Ijaw Youth Council, (IYC) Worldwide, has stressed the need for youths to look beyond politics, oil and gas sector and explore business opportunities that abound in the state.
The spokesman of the council, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, made the call during a courtesy call on the CEO, BARAZA Multipurpose Cooperative, Pastor Miebi Bribena, in his office in Yenagoa.
Ekerefe blamed the dwindling economic fortunes of the Niger Delta region on total dependence on oil and gas, just as he lauded the vision of Pastor Bribena at diverting the economy of the state from oil and gas sector, as well as creating business opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.
Ekerefe called on Ijaw youths to take advantage of all the Investment opportunities at the Baraza multi-purpose cooperative and be self reliant, prosperous and independent.
“We urge our people to take advantage of the opportunities at the Baraza multi-purpose cooperative whose brand is already known globally and make wealth, for there is a hand of God in it”, he said.
“The over dependence on politics, oil and gas sector has really hindered the progress of our region and people. As we speak, Nigeria is on a cross road, a lot of things is happening in this nation, while we cry for our demands from Federal Government over ownership of our ancestral heritage, we should explore other opportunities available in other sectors and take advantage of them”, he added.
He commended the business mogul for his giant stride, selfless service and impact on the lives of the people of not only Bayelsa state, but the entire region.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
