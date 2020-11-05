Ekiti United Mgt Directs Players To Resume

The author of “A Thousand Times On The Same Road,” China Acheru, has revealed the passion that led him to write the book that will soon be out for sale.

He stated that the act of keeping records of every event he attended was inherited from his father, who was the former Registrar of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and Rivers State Polytechnic, Bori, now Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.

Acheru made the revelation when he spoke on a radio comedy show with “Funky Four” last Tuesday, monitored in Port Harcourt,

According to him, “I came to understand that most people felt attending Nigeria football matches was merely to report the game and results.

“First, I inherited the passion for keeping records from my father who was a former registrar of UNIPORT and Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.

“I came to understand that people feel Nigerian football stories are all about telling or giving out results of matches played.

“So, when they hear I wrote a football book, they expected it to be all about football results or what happened on the pitch, but this is much more than that,” Acheru said.

The veteran sports journalist, explained that the book was more about a journey than actual football itself, saying that it was borne out of the desire to share a story as it has never been told before.

“The book is an adventure. In the book, you will find love, horror, romance and comedy stories as well as other matters that surround Nigerian football,” he stated.

Acheru is a Port Harcourt-based sports broadcaster and blogger, the first Nigerian that has officially recorded watching one thousand live football games at stadia across the world.

By: Tonye Orabere