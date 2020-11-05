Sports
Ekiti United Mgt Directs Players To Resume
The management of Ekiti United Football Club of Ado-Ekiti, has directed players of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side to assemble for a resumption of training.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team had been on break since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria in March.
The club’s Media Officer, Qozeem Oladapo, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos said Ayodeji Olowolafe, the club’s secretary, gave the directive on behalf of the management.
“Olowolafe said the directive for resumption was issued on Wednesday by the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which supervises the club,” he said.
Oladapo added that the team would promptly begin training in preparation for the commencement of the 2020/2021 NNL as from Thursday.
“Already, the team’s captain, Tunde Bello has assured that the players were raring to go, since at least 50 per cent of the squad members are on ground ready to join the coaching crew in training.
PHCL Resumes League, Next Week
The Port Harcourt City League (PHCL) which was put on hold due to prevailing circumstances has been scheduled to resume next week Tuesday. The media coordinator of PHCL, Kingsley Olisa, disclosed this last Wednesday, in a chat with sports journalists in Port Harcourt.
According to him, every arrangement has been put in place for the resumption of the league.
“We are 100 per cent ready for the plans of the commencement next Tuesday, the state referees have been engaged, the Rivers State Football Association has given approval, the teams have submitted their list for registration and licences have also been processed,” Olisa said.
After the participating clubs played their Week One matches, Port Harcourt United FC, is currently topping the league with superior goals difference, as Ororo FC sits on second position, while Dumo United and SKE occupy third and fourth positions respectively.
The madien edition of the Port Harcourt City League was suspended due to the nationwide protest of EndSARS, followed by curfew imposed in some parts of the state.
By: Tonye Orabere
RUFC’s Captain Expresses Readiness For Pre-Season Tourney
The Captain of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Festus Austin, has said that his team is preparing for the second edition of Governor Nyesom Wike pre-season tournament that will commence today.
According to him, the competition is part of the team’s preparations for the new football season, mostly the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the continental tournament.
Austin said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that the competition would correct some grey areas in the team.
“We are looking forward to any competition that comes our way, but our target is NPFL and the continental tournament,” Austin said.
He used the forum to appeal to fans and supporters of the club to be patient, adding that, in distant time, the issue of Coronavirus pandemic could be over and fans would be allowed to watch matches and support their team.
“Playing a match without fans and supporters actually creates a vacuum and we the players are not happy.
Governor Nyesom Wike pre-season football tourney, will kick off this weekend, at the Sharks Football Stadium, old Port Harcourt Township, and 16 clubs from the NPFL and Nigeria National League.
By: Kiadum Edookor
I Inherited Act Of Keeping Records From My Father – Acheru
The author of “A Thousand Times On The Same Road,” China Acheru, has revealed the passion that led him to write the book that will soon be out for sale.
He stated that the act of keeping records of every event he attended was inherited from his father, who was the former Registrar of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and Rivers State Polytechnic, Bori, now Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.
Acheru made the revelation when he spoke on a radio comedy show with “Funky Four” last Tuesday, monitored in Port Harcourt,
According to him, “I came to understand that most people felt attending Nigeria football matches was merely to report the game and results.
“First, I inherited the passion for keeping records from my father who was a former registrar of UNIPORT and Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.
“I came to understand that people feel Nigerian football stories are all about telling or giving out results of matches played.
“So, when they hear I wrote a football book, they expected it to be all about football results or what happened on the pitch, but this is much more than that,” Acheru said.
The veteran sports journalist, explained that the book was more about a journey than actual football itself, saying that it was borne out of the desire to share a story as it has never been told before.
“The book is an adventure. In the book, you will find love, horror, romance and comedy stories as well as other matters that surround Nigerian football,” he stated.
Acheru is a Port Harcourt-based sports broadcaster and blogger, the first Nigerian that has officially recorded watching one thousand live football games at stadia across the world.
By: Tonye Orabere
