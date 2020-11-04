Sports
YSFON Trains 42 Football Coaches
The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), yesterday in Kaduna, commenced the training of 42 grassroots football coaches drawn from states in the North-West.
The National Organising Secretary of YSFON, Abdulrazak Usman, said the training was aimed at improving the technical ability of the coaches, and adding value to grassroots coaching.
Usman also said that it would equip them with modern techniques and knowledge on talent hunt and management.
He said that the programme would take place in the six geo-political zones of the country.
“ We found out that for us to get it right, we need the coaches in the grass-roots because some of them have no idea of the coaching system.
“ If the foundation is wrong, we will all get it wrong and that is why we are doing this training under our programme tagged `train the trainer,”he said.
Usman said the progra-mme would add value to grassroots coaching in the zone, adding that certificates of participation would be given to participants at the end of the training.
He said the training would focus on the principle of coaching, emphasis on grassroots coaching, talents identification and management, laws of the game, psychology of coaching, first aid and nutrition, among others.
Sports
Falode Wants NWFL Side To Win Women’s Champions League
The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, has declared her wish to see a Nigerian women’s football team win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to start in 2021.
Falode, while speaking with Sports journalists during the visit of NFF President Amaju Pinnick in Benin stressed on the need to support the NWFL clubsides ahead of the proposed competition. This sis bearing in mind that the clubs have produced to national team players over the years.
She appealed to Pinnick to ensure that the NFF does all it can to provide adequate suport to Nigerians representatatives in orcer for them to do well.
“We know that CAF has said that, they are starting a Champions League for women in 2021, Mr president and the general secretary of the Nigeria football federation we know that we are ‘Oliver Twist,’ we will continue to ask you for more support. “
“We are sure that you won’t hesitate to give to us the necessary support, in fact, we have given more than we asked of you, this time we want to ask again, Falode said, We don’t want to compete in the CAF champions league for women it is the maiden edition for that matter just, Nigeria started women football in Africa, let it also be said that the maiden edition for the CAF women’s Champions league was won by a Nigerian team.”
Further speaking, she admonished on proper preparations to achieving this task and also asked for the necessary supports and backings for these teams.
“We would not win it if we do not prepare for it, we have fantastic teams in the NWFL that plays in the premier league, they are teams who have produced quality players for the national team’s, we would need to encourage these teams. We will need to play more competitive games and also play a season that is not abridged, a full season in other to prepare our teams for that competition that is ahead of us.” She concluded.
Sports
Rwanda Qualifiers: Oyedeji Cautions NBF On D’Tigers’ Squad
Former captain of Nigeria’s basketball national team, Olumide Oyedeji, has cautioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation on the need to ensure proper management of the playing personnel ahead of this month’s Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers in Rwanda with Nigeria set to compete in Group C comprising qualifying host Rwanda, Mali and Algeria.
Oyedeji speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that players who earn qualification ticket for Nigeria should be given consideration for the tournament proper as well as the Olympics next year noting that having some players struggle through qualifiers only to get dropped for the main competition proper will not be too good for the team.
Sports
Ogunbote Points Way Forward For Clubs
Sunshine Stars Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has pointed at the way forward for clubs on continental duties to take advantage of Pre-season tourneys going on around the country to help raise their level of preparation ahead of this month’s commencement of hostility in CAF inter-clubs competition.
Ogunbote while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said there is no hiding behind the finger without adequate preparation on the continent with league clubs in the country already at a disadvantaged position due to lack of activity.
He added that competitive fitness will be missing among Nigerian teams going to compete on the continent and all face a race against time at the moment.
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
- Sports3 days ago
Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars
- Editorial3 days ago
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
- Politics3 days ago
Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB
- News3 days ago
WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Results, Today
- Politics3 days ago
APC Commiserates With Adamawa Govt Over EndSARS Protests
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Total E & P Donates Relief Materials To Egi Flood Victims
- Sports3 days ago
Wrestling Champion To Establish Training Centre