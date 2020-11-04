Wikki Tourists’ Pre-Season Form Excites Boss

Wikki Tourists boss, Usman Abd’Allah has hailed the contributions of his players and other backroom staff in their effort to raise a formidable team that will be good enough to compete for the Nigeria Professional Football League title or grab a continental ticket at the end of the season.

The Giant Elephants held Katsina United to a goalless draw on Monday in the Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament and Abd’Allah informed the tourney’s media team that he is gradually building a team that will be able to compete with any team in the topflight.

He said that he had spelt out areas they must improve on especially ensuring that the strikers are more potent in front of goal and he noted that the tournament will belp boost the fitness level of his players.

“The essence of preseason friendlies are to help boost the fitness level of the players, cohesion of the team and the integration of the new players. We still have some work to do maybe with the finishing part because we have been creating chances,” Abd’Allah informed Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament Media.

“Generally I will say it is impressive what we have been able to achieve thus far with a new team a relatively low budget. Football is all about winning. We were unlucky to miss the last minute chance that hit the frame of the goal post because had it gone in it would have been 1-0 and the whole story would have been different.

“It is fair because Katsina United came with virtually a new team that was divided into two teams. They have done well and the game would have gone either side. We are happy no violence in the game.”

The former Enyimba coach thumbed up the organisers of the Governor Masari Preseason Tournament but still pointed areas that must be improve on to make the tournament international standard in the next edition.

“It is fantastic that within a short frame of time they have been able to organise this and set it up I’m very impressed with it. I hope that next season when we shall come for the Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament again, I think by then the whole nation will be here.

“I also hope that we are going to be having referees from other states as from the next edition of the tournament.

“We are hoping to come out with good results and if we win it, it will be a morale booster. We are hoping to compete favourably with other teams in the league and it will be a delight to either win the league or qualify the team for the continent,” he concluded.