Sports
Wikki Tourists’ Pre-Season Form Excites Boss
Wikki Tourists boss, Usman Abd’Allah has hailed the contributions of his players and other backroom staff in their effort to raise a formidable team that will be good enough to compete for the Nigeria Professional Football League title or grab a continental ticket at the end of the season.
The Giant Elephants held Katsina United to a goalless draw on Monday in the Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament and Abd’Allah informed the tourney’s media team that he is gradually building a team that will be able to compete with any team in the topflight.
He said that he had spelt out areas they must improve on especially ensuring that the strikers are more potent in front of goal and he noted that the tournament will belp boost the fitness level of his players.
“The essence of preseason friendlies are to help boost the fitness level of the players, cohesion of the team and the integration of the new players. We still have some work to do maybe with the finishing part because we have been creating chances,” Abd’Allah informed Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament Media.
“Generally I will say it is impressive what we have been able to achieve thus far with a new team a relatively low budget. Football is all about winning. We were unlucky to miss the last minute chance that hit the frame of the goal post because had it gone in it would have been 1-0 and the whole story would have been different.
“It is fair because Katsina United came with virtually a new team that was divided into two teams. They have done well and the game would have gone either side. We are happy no violence in the game.”
The former Enyimba coach thumbed up the organisers of the Governor Masari Preseason Tournament but still pointed areas that must be improve on to make the tournament international standard in the next edition.
“It is fantastic that within a short frame of time they have been able to organise this and set it up I’m very impressed with it. I hope that next season when we shall come for the Governor Masari Pre-season Tournament again, I think by then the whole nation will be here.
“I also hope that we are going to be having referees from other states as from the next edition of the tournament.
“We are hoping to come out with good results and if we win it, it will be a morale booster. We are hoping to compete favourably with other teams in the league and it will be a delight to either win the league or qualify the team for the continent,” he concluded.
Sports
Falode Wants NWFL Side To Win Women’s Champions League
The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, has declared her wish to see a Nigerian women’s football team win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to start in 2021.
Falode, while speaking with Sports journalists during the visit of NFF President Amaju Pinnick in Benin stressed on the need to support the NWFL clubsides ahead of the proposed competition. This sis bearing in mind that the clubs have produced to national team players over the years.
She appealed to Pinnick to ensure that the NFF does all it can to provide adequate suport to Nigerians representatatives in orcer for them to do well.
“We know that CAF has said that, they are starting a Champions League for women in 2021, Mr president and the general secretary of the Nigeria football federation we know that we are ‘Oliver Twist,’ we will continue to ask you for more support. “
“We are sure that you won’t hesitate to give to us the necessary support, in fact, we have given more than we asked of you, this time we want to ask again, Falode said, We don’t want to compete in the CAF champions league for women it is the maiden edition for that matter just, Nigeria started women football in Africa, let it also be said that the maiden edition for the CAF women’s Champions league was won by a Nigerian team.”
Further speaking, she admonished on proper preparations to achieving this task and also asked for the necessary supports and backings for these teams.
“We would not win it if we do not prepare for it, we have fantastic teams in the NWFL that plays in the premier league, they are teams who have produced quality players for the national team’s, we would need to encourage these teams. We will need to play more competitive games and also play a season that is not abridged, a full season in other to prepare our teams for that competition that is ahead of us.” She concluded.
Sports
Rwanda Qualifiers: Oyedeji Cautions NBF On D’Tigers’ Squad
Former captain of Nigeria’s basketball national team, Olumide Oyedeji, has cautioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation on the need to ensure proper management of the playing personnel ahead of this month’s Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers in Rwanda with Nigeria set to compete in Group C comprising qualifying host Rwanda, Mali and Algeria.
Oyedeji speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that players who earn qualification ticket for Nigeria should be given consideration for the tournament proper as well as the Olympics next year noting that having some players struggle through qualifiers only to get dropped for the main competition proper will not be too good for the team.
Sports
Ogunbote Points Way Forward For Clubs
Sunshine Stars Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has pointed at the way forward for clubs on continental duties to take advantage of Pre-season tourneys going on around the country to help raise their level of preparation ahead of this month’s commencement of hostility in CAF inter-clubs competition.
Ogunbote while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said there is no hiding behind the finger without adequate preparation on the continent with league clubs in the country already at a disadvantaged position due to lack of activity.
He added that competitive fitness will be missing among Nigerian teams going to compete on the continent and all face a race against time at the moment.
