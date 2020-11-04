World
UK Moves To Help Typhoon, Flood Victims In Philippines, Vietnam
The United Kingdom will contribute one million pounds (1.3 million dollars) to help victims of the powerful typhoon that struck the Philippines last Sunday and those affected by devastating flooding in Vietnam, an official said.
The UK Minister of State for Asia, Nigel Adams said this in a statement yesterday in London.
“Today’s one million pounds UK aid package will help to deliver life-saving food, clean water and safe shelter to those who need it most.
“These will help both the Philippines and Vietnam recover from such destructive natural disasters,” the government official said.
The powerful Category 5 typhoon Goni struck the Philippines on Sunday and has resulted in the loss of lives and many people reported missing, and has affected more than two million people across 12 regions.
Vietnam has also recently been hit by four typhoons, resulting in significant flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure, leaving more than 1.3 million people severely affected and nearly 300,000 houses submerged.
The UK financial aid will go to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), through the British Red Cross Society, to local Red Cross partners and help provide shelter, clean water, food and support the livelihoods of around 160,000 people in Vietnam and 80,000 in the Philippines.
According to the statement, the IFRC has inaugurated separate emergency appeals for both countries to scale up the Red Cross’ response.
World
US Presidential Election 2020: World Awaits Verdict
A record number of Americans are expected to have voted by the end of Tuesday, when polling closes and counting begins in what has been called the most consequential election in US history — to either re-elect President Donald Trump, who is running on the promise of delivering a strong economy and law-and-order; or replace him with his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, who has vowed to make defeating the Covid-19 pandemic his top priority, and unify a strongly divided nation.
Americans are also voting to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by Democrats, and 35 members of the US Senate (including special elections in Arizona and Georgia), dominated by Republicans. Democrats are expected to keep control of the House, but the big fight is for the Senate.
Also on the ballot is an Indian American who stands to make history if elected: Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice-president. She will be the first black woman and the first of Indian, South Asian and Asian descent, elected to the high office. Four Indian American members of Congress are seeking re-election — PramilaJayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi — and a few others, who are running for their first terms.
Biden has led Trump consistently in national polls and battleground states; the race has remained remarkably stable. The former vice-president is leading the incumbent by 8.4 percentage points (51.8%-43.4%) in the weighted average of polls and by 6.7 (50.7%-44%) percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average, but only by 2.3 points in the aggregator’s polls in the top battleground states.
Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Minnesota and Iowa are the battleground states that will determine which of the two nominees gets past threshold of 270 electoral college votes to win the race.
Polling closes at staggered times, across three time zones. Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, which are likely to wrap up counting their votes earlier than others, are expected to present the first indications of which way election 2020 was headed. Trump won the 2016 election with 304 electoral college votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227; but the Democrat won the popular vote by nearly three million votes.
Both Trump and Biden voted early along with nearly 100 million Americans, who had already cast their ballots till the opening of last-day of polling Tuesday; 35.7 million in-person at early voting centres and 63.9 million by mail, a preferred choice for Americans concerned about the continuing onslaught of the Covid-19 epidemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and infected 9.2 million.
“We’re looking at a historic turnout in 2020, from 138 million roughly ballot cast in 2016 to possibly 150, or more in 2020,” said Meena Bose, professor of political science at Hofstra University in New York. “Absentee ballots (mail-in votes) are expected to triple from what they were in 2016, from less than a quarter to possibly close to three quarters.
World
Chinese Peacekeepers Donate To South Sudan’s Kids
Peacekeepers from the sixth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion serving under the UN Mission in South Sudan have donated scholastic and sanitary materials to kids in communities in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.
Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday that the peacekeepers recently visited a local village in Juba, where they donated 300 pieces of learning materials and daily-use articles to local kids.
It stated that the donation included stationery sets, backpacks, washing powder and mosquito repellents.
The Chinese blue helmets also provided more than 700 sets of daily use materials to the House of Hope Orphanage, a centre looking after disadvantaged girls.
House of Hope Orphanage Director, Andrew Wadie, appreciated the Chinese peacekeepers for extending a helping hand to the children’s home.
“Such contributions from international troops help the children of South Sudan to realise that we all are responsible to help each other in humanity,” Wadie wrote in an appreciation letter to the Chinese peacekeepers.
World
China Pledges Active Role In Reforming Global Economic Governance
China promised to actively participate in the reform of the global economic governance system, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s development proposals made public yesterday.
“The country will stick to equal-footed consultation and mutual benefits, and promote platforms such as the Group of 20 in playing the role of advancing international economic cooperation.
China will make more efforts to defend the multilateral trading system, contribute to the reforms of the World Trade Organisation and help make global economic governance system fairer and more rational”, the document added.
The document calls for active participation in multilateral and bilateral mechanisms of regional investment and trade cooperation, advancing the rule-making of economic governance in emerging fields, as well as enhancing the country’s capability of participating in international financial governance.
“A strategy should be implemented to elevate the country’s free trade zones and a high-standard free trade zone network with global reach should be built”, the document added.
The document, the Party leadership’s proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on October 29.
