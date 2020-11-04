News
Senate Drills Minister Over N23m Spent On Travels In Three Months
The Senate, yesterday, drilled the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for some hours for spending N19million on international travel and N23million on local travel before the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and subsequent lockdown.
The Senator Danladi Sankara, All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa North West-led Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation was baffled when the minister at 2021 Budget defence disclosed the amount spent by the ministry as contained in its 2020 budget.
After the minister’s presentation, the Senate Committee expressed surprise how the ministry could spend such amount particularly when the country was on a lockdown due to the global pandemic.
It would be recalled that the first phase of lockdown in Nigeria began on March 30.
Trouble started when the Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Onyewuchi, PDP, Imo East questioned the minister to explain how such sums of money could be expended on travel against the backdrop that the Covid- 19 did not only affect Nigeria, but the entire world.
Onyewuchi asked Lai Mohammed thus, “Let me take you on this your 2020 overhead. You have here on Local travels and transport appropriated is N30million you expended N23million on local transport you received N96million as appropriated as released you expended N90million.
“On International travels and transport, you had N43million, you expended N19million. So, I am wondering this period of lockdown where nobody was able to go to any country during the 2020 appropriation how were you able to embark on international travels and you expended N19million? So, we need to look at that critically and you also tell us here in parliament how you were able to do that?
“Most part of the year we had travel restrictions. I am sure you will remember you did a lot of enlightenment programmes on this and I am sure you will remember that most of us were prevented from moving into other states; so I don’t know how you also had the luxury of spending the entire amount that was appropriated on those travels so those are the information we need to get from your expenditure.”
In his response, the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, who noted that the amount was spent when they travelled for international summits alongside an advocacy done in the United Kingdom before March, said, “You will notice that N43million was budgeted but less than 40% was spent precisely because of the Covid-19 and before then remember that we had travelled to attend several international summits starting UNWTO conference, UNESCO in Spain, in the UK. We have done advocacy in the UK at the same time.
“All before the lockdown, I think our last trip was actually in Addis Ababa when we accompanied the President to the AU that was about March before the lockdown, the lockdown came at the end of March. So, whatever we spent here was before the lockdown.”
Consequently, the committee asked the minister to forward to it, details of its local and international travels in the 2020 budget, just as it also questioned the ministry for huge increase in its proposed 2021 budget.
In the ministry’s 2020 budget, N4billion was proposed, but N2.9billion was appropriated while in 2021, N400billion has been proposed.
In his explanation, Mohammed said that the increment was due to the reviewed national minimum wage.
Wike Presents N200m To Families Of Slain Security Personnel In Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of N20million each family of the 10 security personnel allegedly killed by members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government.
Wike had, last Wednesday, during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, announced the donation of N20million to each family of the four policemen and six Army personnel killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.
The cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the state Police Command Headquarters and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, respectively, yesterday.
Wike said the gesture is in fulfillment of his earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the governor described the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable and should be condemned by every right-thinking Nigerian.
The governor told the Commissioner of Police that the government would not tolerate any terrorist group like IPOB in the state or allow them to kill any innocent citizen, particularly policemen and soldiers who are defending and protecting citizens of the state.
“As a governor, who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of N20million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”
Wike assured the state commissioner of police that the state would always stand with the police to fight crime.
In his response, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for fulfilling his promise.
He said the police have recovered some arms and arrested some persons who have made confessional statements.
According to him, 22 persons have been charged to court.
Similarly, at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the widows and families of the six soldiers killed by IPOB.
He said Rivers State Government would ensure that the criminal elements, who killed the soldiers and cart away their arms and ammunition are arrested and prosecuted.
“The governor made a pronouncement that he will give a token sum of N20million to each of the widows of the slain soldiers. So, we are here to fulfil that promise to give cheques to the widows so that they can be able to survive in the absence of their breadwinners”, he said.
In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Orlu Irefin, expressed the gratitude on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the entire Nigerian Army to the Rivers State governor for the kind gesture to the widows of the slain soldiers.
He dispelled news in social media on the activities of the Army in Oyigbo, emphasizing that action of the Army in the area is within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement.
Danagogo was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, and Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma.
Present 2014 National Confab Report To NASS, PDP Urges Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2014 National Conference Report to the National Assembly.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, said that the authentic materials for a genuine restructuring of Nigeria were contained in the 2014 national conference report.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP rejected alleged plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit what it described as partisan report of its committee on restructuring into the National Assembly to replace the 2014 report.
He described it as attempt to manipulate the system as well as frustrate the widespread clamour and efforts by majority of Nigerians for a genuine restructuring.
Ologbondiyan said that such move would negate the wishes of some 200 million Nigerians, whose collective interests were contained in the conference report.
He said Nigerians were alerted of a fresh ploy to create an impression of commitment to restructuring, just to soften the ground for some party leaders’ personal political interests, particularly presidential ambitions, ahead of the 2023 elections.
“Our party stands at the forefront of efforts for genuine restructuring, but we hold that the authentic materials for a genuine restructuring are contained in the 2014 National Conference report.
“The report wherein Nigerians, across all divides, collectively provided a road map out of our constitutional quagmires and not a partisan report by the APC.
“It is, therefore, unacceptable that the 2014 National Conference report, which embodies the desires and hopes of over 200 million Nigerians, has been shelved.”
Ologbondiyan said that the report was personally handed over to President Buhari by his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 for implementation in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.
“Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to bring out the 2014 National Conference Report, dust it up and present it as an executive bill to the NASS to guide the desired amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with regard to restructuring.
“The PDP insists that the partisan whims of one party, in a multi-party country of over 200 million people, cannot override the decisions that were meticulously reached by majority of Nigerians at a national conference.”
Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians were only interested in a genuine effort toward a holistic amendment process that would restructure Nigeria.
This, according to him, include, the areas of true federalism, devolution of powers, electoral reforms and unbundling of critical items in the exclusive list, which the PDP is canvassing.
Ologbondiyan recalled that in the campaigns that led to the 2019 elections, the PDP made genuine restructuring that captures the desires of Nigerians the hallmark of its campaign.
He called on Buhari to immediately do the needful by presenting the 2014 National Conference report to the National Assembly as an executive bill on restructuring as desired by Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said what Nigeria needed at the moment was restructuring genuinely derived from the people and which guarantees true federalism, equity, justice, fairness as well as national cohesion, and not a partisan document.
Steer Clear Of Omoku CDC, RSG Warns Oba
The Rivers State Government has warned the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi, not to take the laws into his hands by meddling in the affairs of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omoku Town, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir Sam Soni Ejekwu, warned that any attempt to inaugurate a new CDC in Omoku would undermine the extant laws of the state, and advised the Oba to avoid incurring the wrath of the state government.
The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the Rivers State Government that the Oba of Ogbaland intends to inaugurate a Central Community Development Committee (CDC) for Omoku community.
“This is in violation of the existing government order on CDC formation.
“Consequently, the Rivers State Government hereby directs the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State to stop forthwith the planned inauguration of the Central Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omoku Town as the government will not tolerate any break down of law and order leading to disruption of the existing peace being enjoyed by the good people of Omoku.
“The government further directs the youths of Ogbaland, who have besieged the Palace of the Oba to ensure that there is no violence of any sort in the community as government will take every necessary measure to secure the lives and property of the citizens and prosecute trouble makers accordingly”, the statement added.
