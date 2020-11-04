Politics
Reps Move To Protect Child Rights
The House of Representatives has begun the process of eradicating child destitution and child rights violations in the country with a public hearing to harvest stakeholders’ contributions for the process.
The event, which held in Abuja yesterday was carried out by the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation.
The hearing was on the motion, “Need to Eradicate Child Destitution and Remove Beggars from Nigerian Streets through Provision of Standardised Education System and Improved Livelihood”.
Declaring the event open, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, recalled that in 2003, the Child Rights Act was assented to by President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The Speaker, however, said that unfortunately, 17 years later some 11 states had yet to enact the law to protect children in the states.
According to him, the Child Rights Act is the basis upon which the Nigerian child ought to be protected and its implementation meant a lot to the future of the Nigerian state.
Gbajabiamila said that in addition to the Child Rights Act, the Universal Basic Education Act was also to make provision for compulsory, free universal basic education for all children of primary and junior secondary school age in the country.
The lawmaker said that the Act further sought to provide punishment for parents who failed to comply with its provisions.
“It is for the reason of ensuring improved welfare and acting in the best interest of the Nigerian child that this motion was considered by the House in plenary.
“And, thereafter, the motion was referred to the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation for today’s public hearing.
“This hearing, therefore, seeks to obtain and aggregate submissions from various stakeholders to assist the Legislature foster ways of protecting the rights of the child to education, basic needs and overall access to all they need to have a good life.
“The notion, canvassed by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) that about 13.2 million Nigerian children are out of school, is no doubt worrisome.
“It presents a clear picture of the 21st and 22nd Century Nigeria where a large part of the population or labour force may not be employable,” he said.
Gbajabiamila added that he was positive that the discussions that would ensue would be rich and contribute immensely in assisting the Legislature to intervene adequately.
He enjoined all the participants to consider the issue of child destitution as one that required urgent steps.
According to the Speaker, it is like a keg of gun powder waiting to explode; it requires urgent steps to tackle the obvious menace.
“At the end of the day, it is expected that we shall all come to consensus as to where we need to take further actions that will see us embracing those decisions that are in the
best interests of the child,” the speaker said.
The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulahi Salem (APC- Sokoto), said that the public hearing was organised to further consider the plight of the street child.
He said that the hearing was organised in fulfilment of the legislative procedure that was required to assist in taking far-reaching and adequate resolutions on the issue of child destitution and street begging.
According to Salem, there is no gainsaying the fact that the twin issues of child destitution and street begging are those that have come to stare us right in the face today.
“This means that the quicker we find solutions to these problems, the better for our society.
“The fact that in addition to the legislative interventions taken to address these issues, this motion is coming at a time when it has become imperative to enforce all statutory provisions concerning the protection of the Nigerian child, including poverty reduction strategies.
“l thank the mover of the motion and pledge on behalf of my colleagues to restate our commitment toward poverty alleviation in the country,” he said.
Mr Salam Abdulrazak, Director, Community Development Sources and Special Projects, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), recommended Agro-training for the destitute.
He said that such training would go a long way to change the narrative and keep the destitute informed, while also providing education for them.
He said that the Federal and state governments could collaborate to provide land for the destitute to be engaged productively.
Abdulrazak noted that the NYSC was in a good position to implement such a programme as it was present in all local government areas with corps members to do the job.
Representatives of the National Bureau of Statistics, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), UBEC, and Alleviation Advocacy and Justice Institute participated.
Politics
‘Wike’s Waiver, Check For HIV/AIDS Prevalence’
Following concerns over HIV/AIDS prevalence in Rivers State, indications are rife that the new user fee waiver instituted by the state government will enhance the control of HIV prevalence in the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview yesterday, the Deputy Chief Medical Director at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr Alali Dan-Jumbo, said the waiver is the best thing that has happened to HIV control in Rivers State.
Dr Dan-Jumbo, who is also the Coordinator, Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) services at the RSUTH explained that the implication of the waiver is that all fees that were paid by people who test positive to HIV in order to secure treatment, are now being paid by the state government.
Such fees include test for HIV/AIDS, and if diagnosed to be positive, the person would be required to pay for consultation, registration card and sundry initial fees.
This, in the past, has discouraged those who may not be able to afford the fees to abstain from accessing treatment, even when the drugs are free.
“All these fees were paid for before, but His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, gave a directive that hence forth people living with HIV/AIDS accessing care should not pay for these fees.
“In waiving it, the state government, through the magnanimity of the governor, is paying for the fees on their behalf”, Dr Dan-Jumbo said.
The waiver, which also include HIV positive pregnant women, and not restricted to the public health facilities, he continued will in the long run attract those who would have abstained from accessing treatment to come forth for treatment.
“At the end of the day when more people come for treatment, it will enhance the control of HIV prevalence in the state”, he said.
Speaking on the effectiveness of the execution of the governor’s directive, the National Secretary, Network of people living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mr Clifford Emmanuel said this is where there could be a snag to “the governor’s good intentions”.
According to Mr Emmanuel, “ensuring effective execution of the governor’s directive in government-owned health facilities will be difficult without a functional monitoring and evaluation mechanism being put in place.
It will even be more difficult to check the execution of the governor’s directive in the private health sector, because some key stakeholders are likely to see it as an opportunity to extort both the government and those who require the services.
One way to ensure that the governor’s real intention of instituting the user fee waiver is achieved is for there to be an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism, on the one hand, and for defaulters made to face punishment.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Politics
‘Why We Have Not Conducted Ogun LG Polls’
The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Afolabi Afuape, has listed the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent #EndSARS protest as contributory reasons for the delay in conducting council elections in the state.
Afuape disclosed this yesterday while speaking to newsmen after the foundation-laying ceremony of a Primary Health Centre in Oke Egunya, Agooba area, being constructed by Abeokuta South Local Government.
The commissioner said that year 2020 had witnessed series of issues which had really affected some government programmes and activities.
He said that in the next few weeks, the state government would constitute the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) in order to commence the process for the Local Government (LG) elections.
“Year 2020 has been of crisis, from COVID-19 to #EndSARS protest. We came in as commissioners in January and the pandemic started in February or March.
“If we inaugurate OGSIEC today, it won’t take six months to conduct elections with three months to settle down and others; funding is another critical issue that should be looked into .
“We want to have LG election, we don’t want to write the House of Assembly every three months for extension of LG transition committee members. OGSIEC should be set up in the next few weeks, “Afuape said.
The commissioner commended the Chairman of Abeokuta South Local Government for bringing the construction of the Primary Health Centre closer to the people of Oke Egunya.
Afuape said that the health centre, when completed, would go a long way in meeting the immediate health challenges of the people.
In her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, disclosed that the present government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun had rehabilitated over 236 primary health centres across the state.
Coker promised that the health centres currently being constructed by the local government, when completed, would be fully equipped with modern health facilities by the state government.
The Chairman of the council, Mr Ayodeji Shomide, in his address, promised that the project would be completed within three months.
Shomide appealed to the Commissioner for Health to assist in equipping the health centre with state-of-the-art facilities for the benefit of the masses when completed.
“We have five health centres in the local government and we discovered that they cannot meet the healthcare needs of our populace, especially in this period of COVID -19 pandemic and other diseases.
“That is why we felt the health facility should be constructed closer to the people, so that they do not need to travel far to access healthcare services,” he said.
Politics
Sokoto Assembly Urges Govt To Provide More Boats
The Sokoto State House of Assembly yesterday urged the state government to provide more motorised boats to some local government areas in the state.
Two communities identified to be in need of the boats are Kambama and Gangam towns in Shagari Local Government Area of the state.
The House made the call as it adopted a motion by Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari), seconded by Alhaji Faruk Balle (PDP-Gudu).
Kajiji said that the motion is in view of the government’s commitment to develop rural areas through the provision of social amenities.
“The boats, if provided will aid government’s desire in safeguarding the lives of the people, being one of the areas experiencing regular boat accidents with the recent one claiming the lives of no fewer than 10 persons.
“However, considering the importance of transportation of goods and services in boosting the socio-economic activities of the people, there is need to provide the boats to the affected areas.
“Moreover, the people of the areas are predominantly farmers that, if more motorised boats are provided, it will help overcome their transportation challenges and uplift their living standard,” he said.
Contributing to the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, urged the sponsor of the motion to extend the request to include private partnership participation in order to ensure a lasting solution to the challenge.
The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion, after the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the request into a voice vote.
