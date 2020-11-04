Plateau Internal Revenue Service Nets N7bn

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Monday, said it has commenced implementation of the new revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) within the South-East zone.

The move was based on the outcome of joint consultative meetings held between the Federal Government, labour unions and stakeholders, following concerns expressed over the basis for the Service Reflective Tariff earlier planned to be implemented from September 1, 2020.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu that the new revised tarrif, which took effect on November 1, 2020, was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Ezeh said that as a result of this development, customers on prepaid platform would begin to experience the revised tariff as they recharge their meters.

He further explained that customers on post-paid platform would only begin to experience the revised tariff in their December bill, which would be for their consumption in the month of November.

His words, “In this tariff order, customers are classified into three major clusters, namely: Non-MD, MD-1 and MD-2; while five distinctive bands (A to E) have been created to reflect the various service levels and guaranteed daily minimum hours of power supply to customers.

“However, the impact of the reviewed tariff only applies to customers in Bands A, B and C; while tariff for those in Bands D and E remains frozen.

“For instance, Non-MD customers in Band A, with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 20 hours will now pay N55.93/Kwh.

“Band B customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 16 hours will be charged N54.80/Kwh; while Band C customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 12 hours daily will be charged N48.89/Kwh.

“The revised tariff is expected to improve efficiency in delivering quality service to customers and will equally ensure the sustenance of the operators within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),’’ he added. Ends.

The EEDC spokesman, therefore, urged her customers to support the company as it continues to strive towards consistently improving its operations and quality of services.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu