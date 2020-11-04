Nation
Plateau Internal Revenue Service Nets N7bn
The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), says it has generated over N7 billion between July and September.
The Chairman of the service, Mr Dashe Arlat, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday in Jos, said the figure showed an increase of more than N5 billion over the amount the organisation realised in the second quarter.
During the second quarter, Arlat said, the service generated over N 2.196 billion.
He said the service was able to boost its IGR in the third quarter through various strategies and polices it deployed such as enhanced data collection, aggressive tax auditing and investigation.
The other strategies he said, were aggressive MLA enforcement in the transport sector in the entire state and sustained engagements with the various business associations and trade unions.
According to the chairman, the service also intensified tax assessment in both the formal and informal sectors, and recorded over 54 per cent compliance from the formal sector and 60 per cent compliance from the informal sector which remitted their taxes as and when due.
He said the service also embarked on aggressive tax payers’ education and sensitisation to boost its IGR.
He said that with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government recognised the suffering of businesses across the state and introduced palliative tax relief measures to help mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on businesses.
Arlat listed the measures as extension of timelines for filling of annual returns, waiver of penalties and interests charged due to late returns and reduction of interest for late payment.
The other measures, he said, were the granting of one per cent bonus to all tax payers who filed in their returns early, the suspension of enforcement of outstanding tax liabilities and the reduction of taxes payable by the informal sector businesses by 50 per cent.
He said with the decline in the price of crude oil due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, taxation and charging fees for services were the major means of revenue generation.
The chairman said that strategies must be evolved to ensure that revenues were harnessed and collected from the little activities going on during the pandemic to keep the wheels of the government turning.
Nation
EEDC Implements New Tariff In S’East
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Monday, said it has commenced implementation of the new revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) within the South-East zone.
The move was based on the outcome of joint consultative meetings held between the Federal Government, labour unions and stakeholders, following concerns expressed over the basis for the Service Reflective Tariff earlier planned to be implemented from September 1, 2020.
The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu that the new revised tarrif, which took effect on November 1, 2020, was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
Ezeh said that as a result of this development, customers on prepaid platform would begin to experience the revised tariff as they recharge their meters.
He further explained that customers on post-paid platform would only begin to experience the revised tariff in their December bill, which would be for their consumption in the month of November.
His words, “In this tariff order, customers are classified into three major clusters, namely: Non-MD, MD-1 and MD-2; while five distinctive bands (A to E) have been created to reflect the various service levels and guaranteed daily minimum hours of power supply to customers.
“However, the impact of the reviewed tariff only applies to customers in Bands A, B and C; while tariff for those in Bands D and E remains frozen.
“For instance, Non-MD customers in Band A, with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 20 hours will now pay N55.93/Kwh.
“Band B customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 16 hours will be charged N54.80/Kwh; while Band C customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 12 hours daily will be charged N48.89/Kwh.
“The revised tariff is expected to improve efficiency in delivering quality service to customers and will equally ensure the sustenance of the operators within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),’’ he added. Ends.
The EEDC spokesman, therefore, urged her customers to support the company as it continues to strive towards consistently improving its operations and quality of services.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Kwara, Dangote Foundation Give N150m Grant To Women
Kwara State Government in partnership with Dangote Foundation is set to disburse N150 million grant to 15,000 rural women in Kwara State.
The Senior Special Assistant on Community Intervention to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair made this known yesterday in Ilorin when he paid a courtesy visit on members of the Correspondents Chapel of Kwara NUJ.
Oyin-Zubair said that each beneficiary would get N10, 000 before the end of 2020.
The governor’s aide said that development programmes of the present administration in the state would be community driven.
According to him, this is because government believes development should be bottom-to-top approach.
“The three cardinal areas of intervention are people, place and prosperity.
“Everything about development should come from the bottom to top and not the other way round. It is a principle that the present administration believes in.
“This is to avoid congestion of urban areas and hasten development at the grassroots,” he said.
Oyin-Zubair said that his office had in few months of his appointment sensitised community development officers at the local government areas in the state to serve as machinery for driving this development. According to him, the office has also sensitised community development associations in the state on self-help efforts.
“These interactions with stakeholders are to demonstrate that government really has something to do with them,” he said.
He said that the state was also talking to Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) on hybrid low cost bean that would be produced within seven years to further empower and make life comfortable for rural women.
He said that the state would soon begin exportation of locust beans to Kenya based on the ongoing agreement with a firm in the East African country.
Nation
900 Pupils In Niger Get Scholarship
Future Pathways Foundation, an NGO, has offered scholarship to 900 primary and secondary school pupils in nine local government areas of Niger State.
The scholarship covers tuition fees, among other benefits, and is expected to last for the duration of the beneficiaries’ primary and secondary education.
The award flag-off ceremony was held yesterday at Bosso Primary School in Minna.
Founder of the Foundation Hajiya Sa’adatu Musa, and Wife of Sen. Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, said that the beneficiaries were selected from primary and secondary schools in Zone B of the state.
Musa, who was represented by Director-General of Niger State Child Rights Protection Agency,Mrs Mariam Kolo, listed the local governments to include, Paiko, Bosso, Munya, Rafi, Gurara, Chanchaga, Shiroro, Suleja and Tafa.
She added that 50 pupils from primary and 50 students from secondary schools were selected from each local government area of the zone.
“This is to help the children whose parents cannot afford to pay for their fees and also to ease their burden until the pupils graduate,’’ she said.
She added that the target was to support less-privileged children at the grassroots, encourage school enrollment and help pupils who had dropped out of school to complete their studies.
Also, , Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Bello on Green House Development, Hajiya Hadiza Idris said the gesture was to assist orphans to gain access to quality education and help parents having difficulties in sending their children to schools.
In her remarks, Hajiya Hajara Zarumai, Principal, Aliyu Mu’azu Sarkin Yaki Memorial Primary School, Chanchaga, commended the foundation for its gesture to the poor most of whom could not afford to pay their performance.
Trending
- Sports5 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports5 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Politics5 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics5 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Featured5 days ago
RSG Moves To Employ 5,000 Youths …As Wike Orders Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Resume Work
- Politics5 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings
- Sports5 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Rivers5 days ago
RSG Bars Youths From Holding Leadership Positions