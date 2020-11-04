Sports
Pinnick Thumbs Up Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium
The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has described the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin as a “world class” edifice.
Pinnick made the comment on Monday in Benin during an inspection tour of the facility, and added that it had undergone tremendous improvement since the last time he visited.
Tidesports source gathered that Pinnick was led on the inspection by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are scheduled to play their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on November 13, 2020.
Pinnick said his visit was to see things for himself so as to report to members of the NFF Executive Committee.
He said: “There is a tremendous improvement compared to the last time I came, the turf is very brilliant, it’s what you see in world class facilities. I thank the government of Edo State for this facility and we are proud of this achievement.
“The Super Eagles can’t wait to come and play in the state. I’ m in touch with the players, who are all excited to be here to play for the country, especially Ahmed Musa, the captain of the team, whose mother is from Edo State and he is anxious to play for the nation and his state.
“The NFF will move into the state on November 9, while the players will start arriving from November 11 and after the game make preparations to fly to Sierra Leone on Friday or Saturday after the game.
“I will communicate all I have seen here to the Ministry of Youths and Sports and also the Executive Committee. I am happy with what we have seen here today and the Super Eagles will be playing here for a long time.
“We are also going to bring the Super Falcons here to play; they are the most successful team in Africa, you know this is home, like I told you, I made a promise on behalf of the federation, that is promise kept.
“And also, we have always been thankful to Edo State government for being there for Nigeria football federation, and we thank them for that generosity at every point in time because these are very sensitive times.
“We are also working because they have been a lot of people coming into the stadium, we have to observe the COVID-19 protocol to the letter. They have written to us officially, this is about 15, 000 sitting capacity stadium.
“They want about 6,000 to 7, 000 where they will sit out to observe social distancing, so we are going to look at it, we will send a letter to the ministry and also send a letter to Presidential Task Force, once we get the approval within the next two days we will send.
“I have already spoken to CAF, we will send a representative of CAF and I will want a situation whereby people will see decent crowd in the stadium in a very competitive game in Edo.
“We are working towards reducing every mistake humanly and materially possible and ensure we have success.
“The team is like coming home to meet your brother but we will just quietly beat them home and away.”
On the newly-installed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment in the stadium, Pinnick said he had told Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Shaibu to showcase whatever facilities they have in the stadium.
“You have to showcase whatever facilities you have in Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, we have to write to CAF for approval of the usage of the VAR, but we are very excited about it,” he said.
In his remarks, Shaibu assured that the state was excited to host its first international game in the newly-renovated stadium.
“That was what it was intended to achieve, to have both national and international games here, and we are also excited that in the course of building this stadium, we followed international standards.
“We were all in touch with NFF while we were building the stadium to also guide us with all the FIFA necessary facilities we need to put in place.
“What we have here today is an international standard stadium and we are excited that we are having this game here, and don’t forget that we are having a game in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know that COVID-19 task force in the state is very strong and they are already being recruited to be part of this game so we are going to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are observed in line with international best practices
“I want to use this medium to appeal to Edo people, that there is going to be lots of games here, this one, we will not have full capacity spectators, we are going to admit half into the stadium.
“We are going to make sure that they are well spaced to meet COVID-19 protocols, so we are very ready and excited, only that we are going to appeal to our president so that we can use our VAR facilities, so that the doubting Thomas will know that there is actually VAR in this stadium,” he said.
Sports
Falode Wants NWFL Side To Win Women’s Champions League
The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, has declared her wish to see a Nigerian women’s football team win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to start in 2021.
Falode, while speaking with Sports journalists during the visit of NFF President Amaju Pinnick in Benin stressed on the need to support the NWFL clubsides ahead of the proposed competition. This sis bearing in mind that the clubs have produced to national team players over the years.
She appealed to Pinnick to ensure that the NFF does all it can to provide adequate suport to Nigerians representatatives in orcer for them to do well.
“We know that CAF has said that, they are starting a Champions League for women in 2021, Mr president and the general secretary of the Nigeria football federation we know that we are ‘Oliver Twist,’ we will continue to ask you for more support. “
“We are sure that you won’t hesitate to give to us the necessary support, in fact, we have given more than we asked of you, this time we want to ask again, Falode said, We don’t want to compete in the CAF champions league for women it is the maiden edition for that matter just, Nigeria started women football in Africa, let it also be said that the maiden edition for the CAF women’s Champions league was won by a Nigerian team.”
Further speaking, she admonished on proper preparations to achieving this task and also asked for the necessary supports and backings for these teams.
“We would not win it if we do not prepare for it, we have fantastic teams in the NWFL that plays in the premier league, they are teams who have produced quality players for the national team’s, we would need to encourage these teams. We will need to play more competitive games and also play a season that is not abridged, a full season in other to prepare our teams for that competition that is ahead of us.” She concluded.
Sports
Rwanda Qualifiers: Oyedeji Cautions NBF On D’Tigers’ Squad
Former captain of Nigeria’s basketball national team, Olumide Oyedeji, has cautioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation on the need to ensure proper management of the playing personnel ahead of this month’s Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers in Rwanda with Nigeria set to compete in Group C comprising qualifying host Rwanda, Mali and Algeria.
Oyedeji speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that players who earn qualification ticket for Nigeria should be given consideration for the tournament proper as well as the Olympics next year noting that having some players struggle through qualifiers only to get dropped for the main competition proper will not be too good for the team.
Sports
Ogunbote Points Way Forward For Clubs
Sunshine Stars Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has pointed at the way forward for clubs on continental duties to take advantage of Pre-season tourneys going on around the country to help raise their level of preparation ahead of this month’s commencement of hostility in CAF inter-clubs competition.
Ogunbote while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said there is no hiding behind the finger without adequate preparation on the continent with league clubs in the country already at a disadvantaged position due to lack of activity.
He added that competitive fitness will be missing among Nigerian teams going to compete on the continent and all face a race against time at the moment.
