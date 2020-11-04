Sports
Nigerian Wrestlers Set For World Championship
After weeks of uncertainty, Team Nigeria will attend the 2020 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia – their first competition since February, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
This follows approval from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare for the team to be present in Belgrade, albeit with a small contingent of three wrestlers and a coach.
Subject to the final approval of the United World Wrestling (UWW), three-time World Championships medalist and Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) will be joined by fellow Commonwealth gold medalists Blessing Oborududu (68kg) and Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) at the global showpiece tournament which runs from 12 – 20 December, 2020.
The trio will be led by head coach of the female national team Purity Akuh.
In Belgrade, world number two Adekuoroye, 26, will be gunning for a 4th World Championships medal, having won a silver (in 2017) and two bronze medals (in 2015 and 2019) previously, while 10-time African champion Oborududu, 31, and 5-time African Champion Adeniyi, 27, would hope to land their first medal at the global event and extend her dominance on the continent to the world stage.
Adekuoroye has already booked her place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after claiming bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. However, this year’s event would not serve as qualifiers for the Tokyo Games.
It marks a return to wrestling for Team Nigeria, who last competed at the African Championships in Algiers in February, where they emerged the Best Female Team of the tournament for a record nine times, claiming 6 gold and and 4 silver medals in 10 events.
Falode Wants NWFL Side To Win Women’s Champions League
The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, has declared her wish to see a Nigerian women’s football team win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to start in 2021.
Falode, while speaking with Sports journalists during the visit of NFF President Amaju Pinnick in Benin stressed on the need to support the NWFL clubsides ahead of the proposed competition. This sis bearing in mind that the clubs have produced to national team players over the years.
She appealed to Pinnick to ensure that the NFF does all it can to provide adequate suport to Nigerians representatatives in orcer for them to do well.
“We know that CAF has said that, they are starting a Champions League for women in 2021, Mr president and the general secretary of the Nigeria football federation we know that we are ‘Oliver Twist,’ we will continue to ask you for more support. “
“We are sure that you won’t hesitate to give to us the necessary support, in fact, we have given more than we asked of you, this time we want to ask again, Falode said, We don’t want to compete in the CAF champions league for women it is the maiden edition for that matter just, Nigeria started women football in Africa, let it also be said that the maiden edition for the CAF women’s Champions league was won by a Nigerian team.”
Further speaking, she admonished on proper preparations to achieving this task and also asked for the necessary supports and backings for these teams.
“We would not win it if we do not prepare for it, we have fantastic teams in the NWFL that plays in the premier league, they are teams who have produced quality players for the national team’s, we would need to encourage these teams. We will need to play more competitive games and also play a season that is not abridged, a full season in other to prepare our teams for that competition that is ahead of us.” She concluded.
Rwanda Qualifiers: Oyedeji Cautions NBF On D’Tigers’ Squad
Former captain of Nigeria’s basketball national team, Olumide Oyedeji, has cautioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation on the need to ensure proper management of the playing personnel ahead of this month’s Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers in Rwanda with Nigeria set to compete in Group C comprising qualifying host Rwanda, Mali and Algeria.
Oyedeji speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that players who earn qualification ticket for Nigeria should be given consideration for the tournament proper as well as the Olympics next year noting that having some players struggle through qualifiers only to get dropped for the main competition proper will not be too good for the team.
Ogunbote Points Way Forward For Clubs
Sunshine Stars Coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has pointed at the way forward for clubs on continental duties to take advantage of Pre-season tourneys going on around the country to help raise their level of preparation ahead of this month’s commencement of hostility in CAF inter-clubs competition.
Ogunbote while speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said there is no hiding behind the finger without adequate preparation on the continent with league clubs in the country already at a disadvantaged position due to lack of activity.
He added that competitive fitness will be missing among Nigerian teams going to compete on the continent and all face a race against time at the moment.
