Business
Immigration Prevents #EndSARS Promoter From Travelling
The Nigeria Immigration Service has prevented a promoter of the #EndSARS movement, Modupe Odele, from travelling.
Although the officers did not disclose the reason for their action, it is believed that the action was taken because of her alleged role in the recent #EndSARS protests.
Odele had, through her Twitter handle, @Mochievous, mobilised her 219,000 followers during the protests.
She had also offered free legal aid to persons who were unjustly arrested during the demonstrations.
Confirming the development in a newsletter sent out on Monday, the lawyer said she was on her way to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday when she was accosted by immigration officers.
She wrote, “For my birthday, I had planned a trip to the Maldives. It was really for a break as the events of the last three weeks have exhausted my mind and body in a way I have never been exhausted in my life.
“I went to the airport, passed through immigration, and while I was putting my bags through the body and baggage scanner, the immigration officer who had previously cleared me, called me back. He told me he had orders from above to detain me.
“Okay, at this point I’m like excuse me, my flight is in an hour. On what grounds are you detaining me?” He didn’t respond. Instead, he went to his computer where he typed in my name and something that looked like a ‘wanted poster’ popped up on the portal.
“He blocked my view so I couldn’t see most of it but I saw some of it. And it read something like – ‘This person is under investigation by XYZ Intelligence Agency. If seen, they should be apprehended on sight.’”
Odele said she was detained while her passport was seized by the officers and she was made to miss her flight.
Business
Activist Advocates Exploit Of Gas To Generate Electricity
A Niger Delta activist, Pat Obiene, has called on opinion leaders, industrialists and top political office holders in the region to exploit the huge deposits of gas resources to generate electricity.
He said that the region needed not to suffer from the continuous power outage presently being experienced as a result of insufficient power supply from the national grid.
Obiene who was speaking on a live interview radio programme in Port Harcourt recently, on the development of the Niger Delta, frowned at the nonchalant attitude of most leaders of the region who play politics with the region’s development.
According to him, there are so much to benefit from power generation in terms of industrialisation and business development, if the huge gas resources available in the region could be exploited to generate electricity.
“We know that electricity is very crucial to industrialization and business, both to the small scale businesses as well as the large scale business.
“We are talking about youths unemployment and restiveness, but I can tell you that if enough resources are genuinely invested in the electricity generation through gas, and if we have stable electricity, many businesses will grow, and many youths will engage themselves in productive ventures.
“Industries and manufacturing will be accelerated, and manufacturers and producers will no longer complain of spending so much on power for their production, which can also add to the cost of production.
“The problem we have here is that our leaders are not thinking in that direction at all, but we are continuously depending on what the national grid will give to us; whereas we have large deposit of gas resources in this region which could be harnessed to better the region”, he stated.
Obiene, however, ap-plauded the efforts made so far in the area of electricity generation through the exploitation of the gas resources, saying that more need to be done to make it more beneficial for real economic development of the region.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Rivers Traders Lament Hike In Prices Of Food Stuffs
Some traders at the popular Rumuomasi market in Port Harcourt, Rivers, yesterday decried hike in prices of foodstuff, attributing it to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
Some of the traders who spoke with newsmen during a market survey in Port Harcourt said that the rate of increase in prices of food items may soon kick them out of business and bring more hunger in the country.
Mrs Edna Offong, one of the traders who sells bags of rice in the market said that the rate of increase in the price of rice is alarming.
Offong stated that the price of rice had gone up twice in the market before the outbreak of the pandemic.
“The rate of increase in the prices of food is alarming, and I am afraid I don’t know how we are going to survive in this business.
“The price of 50kg bag of foreign rice which we sold at N26,000 before COVID-19, is now N39,000 while a bag of 50kg local rice that we were selling at N17,000 is now N29,000,” she said.
Similarly, Mrs Faith Emezie, another trader who sells bags of beans, said that prices of food stuff in the market are outrageous.
Emezie lamented that the increase in prices has made her to lose her business capital and slowed down patronage from her customers.
“I am just here because I don’t want to sit at home and see my children cry from hunger, I have lost my capital.
“This is because when I finished selling and I went back to market to restock, the price has increased more than the money I brought. I ended up buying small quantity of beans which I struggled hard to resell due to the increase in price.
“Remember that children have been out of school since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, eating more than when they were going to school.
“This also contributes to the loss in my capital because I feed them from my sales, and I am sure other families are experiencing the same thing as well.
“Honestly, I am pleading with our government to control prices of goods in the markets, so that people will not be selling anyhow they like, not minding if it is suitable or not for buyers and sellers,” she pleaded.
Miss Marian Felix, another trader, who sells condiments attributed the high cost of spaghetti and macaroni pasta, tomato paste, and edible oil in the market to the shutdown by companies during the pandemic.
Felix said that a packet of pasta sold at N200 now sells for N250, while a sachet of tomato paste sold at N50 is currently sold for N120.
She said 4 litres of vegetable oil sold at N3,500 is now N5,000 and 4 litres of red oil sold at N1,500 now sells for N2,500.
“I pray that God Almighty will help our country to come out of this trying times for us to continue to live better as we have been living before the pandemic,” Felix said.
Business
Travel Agents Protest Restriction Order On PH Airport Terminal Building
Some travel agents that do business at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have appealed to the management of the airport to allow them have access to the terminal building to enable them take care of their clients’ travelling needs.
They complained that the airport authorities were preventing them from carrying out their legitimate business, even after the renewal of their On-Duty-Card (ODC) which they renew annually.
Speaking to The Tide on the matter, one of the travel agents, Mr Kingsley Ogbonna, said he did not understand the reason why the airport authorities were restricting travel agents from doing their business at the terminal building.
“I have been in this business for over 30 years in this airport and I have never seen this type of a thing that will restrict agents from accessing the terminal after paying heavily for ODC. What is the use of the ODC annual renewal?
“As we speak now, I can no longer meet my children’s needs, even feeding now is a problem because there is no work, and the Bible has said it that he who cannot provide for his household is worse than an infidel and I do not want to be that”, he said.
Another travel agent, Mr Onyebuchi Oguguo, lamented the turnout of events at the airport in the name of COVID-19, pointing out that this does not happen in other airports in the country.
“We are almost stranded in our business in our own state, whereas, other airports are not restricting agents. The management should understand that they are denying us our meal ticket, and should please know how to handle this matter”, Oguguo said.
When The Tide contacted the Head, Corporate Affairs of the Port Harcourt Airport, Mr Kunle Akinbode, for comments, he said that the restriction order was not from the Port Harcourt Airport management, but from the Ministry of Aviation.
According to him, the Port Harcourt Airport management was only enforcing the COVID-19 order handed down to it by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
- Sports3 days ago
Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars
- Editorial3 days ago
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
- Politics3 days ago
Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB
- News3 days ago
WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Results, Today
- Politics3 days ago
APC Commiserates With Adamawa Govt Over EndSARS Protests
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Total E & P Donates Relief Materials To Egi Flood Victims
- Sports3 days ago
Wrestling Champion To Establish Training Centre