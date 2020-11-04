Nation
IGP Deploys DIG, AIG
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has approved the posting of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Sanusi Lemu, as Head, Department of Operations of the Nigerian Police Force.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.
He said that the posting of an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Usman Baba, as Head of the Department of Finance and Administration of the Force, had also been approved by the IGP.
Mba said that the postings of the senior officers followed the recent retirement of the two DIGs heading the departments, Abdulmajid Ali (Operations) and Abduldahiru Danwawu (Finance and Administration).
He said that the two erstwhile heads of the departments retired after the completion of their statutory years of service.
According to him, the new DIG (Operations) holds a Bachelor of Education (B.A. Ed.) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses, including intermediate command course, senior command course and peace keeping training course.
“A distinguished member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Lemu has held many command positions, including the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna and Bauchi Police Commands.
“Until his new posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 12 headquarters, Bauchi,” he said.
Mba also said that the new head of Finance and Administration holds a Master‘s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. Ed.) in Political Science.
He added that Baba, a fellow of the National Defence College and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, had attended several professional courses and workshops.
The Yobe-born police officer had also held several strategic positions, including Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 5, Benin, Zone 4, Makurdi, Zone 7, Abuja and Commissioner of Police, FCT and Delta Commands.
He was, until his new posting, the Force Secretary.
Mba added that the IGP had also approved the posting of Mr Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG, as the Force Secretary and member of the Nigerian Police Force Management Team.
He said that the posting of Dandaura followed the vacuum created by the posting of Baba, who was the former occupant of the position.
The FPRO said that Dandaura, who was appointed into the Force on March 3, 1990, holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in History from Bayero University, Kano.
According to him, prior to the posting, Dandaura was the Force Provost Marshal, Force headquarters and had also served as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Anambra and Railway Police Commands.
He quoted the IGP as calling on the newly-deployed officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in their new offices to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.
Mba said that the postings of the senior police officers were with immediate effect.
Nation
EEDC Implements New Tariff In S’East
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Monday, said it has commenced implementation of the new revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) within the South-East zone.
The move was based on the outcome of joint consultative meetings held between the Federal Government, labour unions and stakeholders, following concerns expressed over the basis for the Service Reflective Tariff earlier planned to be implemented from September 1, 2020.
The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu that the new revised tarrif, which took effect on November 1, 2020, was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
Ezeh said that as a result of this development, customers on prepaid platform would begin to experience the revised tariff as they recharge their meters.
He further explained that customers on post-paid platform would only begin to experience the revised tariff in their December bill, which would be for their consumption in the month of November.
His words, “In this tariff order, customers are classified into three major clusters, namely: Non-MD, MD-1 and MD-2; while five distinctive bands (A to E) have been created to reflect the various service levels and guaranteed daily minimum hours of power supply to customers.
“However, the impact of the reviewed tariff only applies to customers in Bands A, B and C; while tariff for those in Bands D and E remains frozen.
“For instance, Non-MD customers in Band A, with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 20 hours will now pay N55.93/Kwh.
“Band B customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 16 hours will be charged N54.80/Kwh; while Band C customers with guaranteed minimum daily supply of 12 hours daily will be charged N48.89/Kwh.
“The revised tariff is expected to improve efficiency in delivering quality service to customers and will equally ensure the sustenance of the operators within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),’’ he added. Ends.
The EEDC spokesman, therefore, urged her customers to support the company as it continues to strive towards consistently improving its operations and quality of services.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Kwara, Dangote Foundation Give N150m Grant To Women
Kwara State Government in partnership with Dangote Foundation is set to disburse N150 million grant to 15,000 rural women in Kwara State.
The Senior Special Assistant on Community Intervention to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair made this known yesterday in Ilorin when he paid a courtesy visit on members of the Correspondents Chapel of Kwara NUJ.
Oyin-Zubair said that each beneficiary would get N10, 000 before the end of 2020.
The governor’s aide said that development programmes of the present administration in the state would be community driven.
According to him, this is because government believes development should be bottom-to-top approach.
“The three cardinal areas of intervention are people, place and prosperity.
“Everything about development should come from the bottom to top and not the other way round. It is a principle that the present administration believes in.
“This is to avoid congestion of urban areas and hasten development at the grassroots,” he said.
Oyin-Zubair said that his office had in few months of his appointment sensitised community development officers at the local government areas in the state to serve as machinery for driving this development. According to him, the office has also sensitised community development associations in the state on self-help efforts.
“These interactions with stakeholders are to demonstrate that government really has something to do with them,” he said.
He said that the state was also talking to Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) on hybrid low cost bean that would be produced within seven years to further empower and make life comfortable for rural women.
He said that the state would soon begin exportation of locust beans to Kenya based on the ongoing agreement with a firm in the East African country.
Nation
Plateau Internal Revenue Service Nets N7bn
The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), says it has generated over N7 billion between July and September.
The Chairman of the service, Mr Dashe Arlat, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday in Jos, said the figure showed an increase of more than N5 billion over the amount the organisation realised in the second quarter.
During the second quarter, Arlat said, the service generated over N 2.196 billion.
He said the service was able to boost its IGR in the third quarter through various strategies and polices it deployed such as enhanced data collection, aggressive tax auditing and investigation.
The other strategies he said, were aggressive MLA enforcement in the transport sector in the entire state and sustained engagements with the various business associations and trade unions.
According to the chairman, the service also intensified tax assessment in both the formal and informal sectors, and recorded over 54 per cent compliance from the formal sector and 60 per cent compliance from the informal sector which remitted their taxes as and when due.
He said the service also embarked on aggressive tax payers’ education and sensitisation to boost its IGR.
He said that with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government recognised the suffering of businesses across the state and introduced palliative tax relief measures to help mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on businesses.
Arlat listed the measures as extension of timelines for filling of annual returns, waiver of penalties and interests charged due to late returns and reduction of interest for late payment.
The other measures, he said, were the granting of one per cent bonus to all tax payers who filed in their returns early, the suspension of enforcement of outstanding tax liabilities and the reduction of taxes payable by the informal sector businesses by 50 per cent.
He said with the decline in the price of crude oil due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, taxation and charging fees for services were the major means of revenue generation.
The chairman said that strategies must be evolved to ensure that revenues were harnessed and collected from the little activities going on during the pandemic to keep the wheels of the government turning.
