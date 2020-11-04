IGP Deploys DIG, AIG

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has approved the posting of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Sanusi Lemu, as Head, Department of Operations of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

He said that the posting of an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Usman Baba, as Head of the Department of Finance and Administration of the Force, had also been approved by the IGP.

Mba said that the postings of the senior officers followed the recent retirement of the two DIGs heading the departments, Abdulmajid Ali (Operations) and Abduldahiru Danwawu (Finance and Administration).

He said that the two erstwhile heads of the departments retired after the completion of their statutory years of service.

According to him, the new DIG (Operations) holds a Bachelor of Education (B.A. Ed.) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses, including intermediate command course, senior command course and peace keeping training course.

“A distinguished member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Lemu has held many command positions, including the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna and Bauchi Police Commands.

“Until his new posting, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 12 headquarters, Bauchi,” he said.

Mba also said that the new head of Finance and Administration holds a Master‘s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree (B.A. Ed.) in Political Science.

He added that Baba, a fellow of the National Defence College and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, had attended several professional courses and workshops.

The Yobe-born police officer had also held several strategic positions, including Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 5, Benin, Zone 4, Makurdi, Zone 7, Abuja and Commissioner of Police, FCT and Delta Commands.

He was, until his new posting, the Force Secretary.

Mba added that the IGP had also approved the posting of Mr Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG, as the Force Secretary and member of the Nigerian Police Force Management Team.

He said that the posting of Dandaura followed the vacuum created by the posting of Baba, who was the former occupant of the position.

The FPRO said that Dandaura, who was appointed into the Force on March 3, 1990, holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in History from Bayero University, Kano.

According to him, prior to the posting, Dandaura was the Force Provost Marshal, Force headquarters and had also served as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Anambra and Railway Police Commands.

He quoted the IGP as calling on the newly-deployed officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in their new offices to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.

Mba said that the postings of the senior police officers were with immediate effect.