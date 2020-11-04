Featured
I Didn’t Order Killing Of Igbos In Oyigbo, Wike Clarifies
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described the allegation that he ordered the Nigerian Army to kill Igbos in Oyigbo Local Government Area as a politically-motivated falsehood.
He maintained that the curfew was imposed in Oyigbo to restore calm after members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) killed six soldiers, four policemen and destroyed all police stations and court buildings there.
Wike gave the explanation on a live television programme in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
He said the narrative that Igbos were being killed by the military was intended to shift attention from the despicable activities of IPOB in Oyigbo, which was a boundary area adjoining Abia State.
“I know that this is not the first time IPOB has used Oyigbo as launching ground. The security agencies are aware. IPOB added a new dimension this time. They killed six Army officers and burnt one. They killed four police officers. They destroyed all the police stations and court buildings. What offense did we commit as a state?
“I imposed curfew to restore calm. I proscribed IPOB activities anywhere in the state. Don’t forget that the Federal Government had declared them as a terrorist group. It is not the entire Igbos that believe in IPOB activities.
“So, it’s not true that I ordered the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo. When did I become a friend to the military? So, what about the Igbos living elsewhere in the state, are they also being killed?”
He further said, “I have no relationship with the Army or the police, I do not command them. They change commissioner of police every time. How will I begin to direct the Army that I do not give instruction”?
The governor bemoaned IPOB’s effrontery to rename a local government in the state and hoist its flag in a public school in Kom-Kom Town.
“I will not fold my arms and watch criminals destroy my state, if those few criminals are Igbos, then, they should know that I will not allow them. They made attempt to rename a local government in my state. That alone is a signal. I will not agree to that. I know who is doing all these; who has told them to rise, protest against Wike.”
The governor stated that the state government has no regret against its stance on IPOB, already designated as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government.
According to him, even the South-East governors have never supported IPOB, and wondered why a governor from the Niger Delta should tolerate the group.
He revealed that security agencies, during their search of some residents in Oyigbo, saw shrines with IPOB flags and Nnamdi Kanu’s picture.
He maintained that if IPOB was allowed to operate from Oyigbo, they would soon overrun the state.
The governor said the government has commenced moves to replace all the property destroyed by the group during the protest, regretting that the damage have left huge financial burden on the state.
In addition, he said the state has decided to compensate each family of the killed security personnel with N20million to cater to for the welfare of the bereaved widows and their children.
He further said that the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath would have been averted, if the Federal Government had not dismissed the alarm he earlier raised on the activities of SARS to mere politics.
“These loses of the aftermath of the protest are unfortunate. Recall that we started the cry against operations of SARS. We asked for reform. But they politicised the issue because they use it to kill and intimidate us.
“Here, the minister always used SARS to cause mayhem under the leadership of Akin Fakorede. We suffered a great deal. At a time, the entire National Assembly election was cancelled. But we put faith in God who owns the state. We triumphed eventually”, he said.
Featured
Rivers Security Council Relaxes Curfew In Oyigbo
The Rivers State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state following the killing of 10 security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, during a briefing at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the curfew would now take effect from 7pm to 6am beginning from today.
“You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.
“The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo, and has, therefore, decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice”, he said.
Nsirim explained that during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents carrying out their legitimate duties in Oyigbo, 50 AK-47 rifles were carted away.
And as a result of this, he said, security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the illegal possession of some persons.
The commissioner enjoined residents of Oyigbo and members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as they go about their lawful business unmolested.
“Let me use this opportunity to let all those living and doing business in the state know that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, is always committed to implement his social contract with the people; and will protect lives and property, at all times”, he added.
Earlier, the Rivers State Security Council had said it was set to review the situation in Oyigbo Local Government Area after members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed 10 security agencies and burnt court buildings.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who disclosed this, also restated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of everybody in the state.
Wike stated this when he met leaders of Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and other ethnic nationalities living in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
The governor dismissed insinuation that he ordered soldiers to kill Igbos in Oyigbo Local Government Area amidst the curfew imposed by the Security Council.
“It is not correct that soldiers are going from house to house to kill. When the IPOB killed the Army officers, they took their guns. It is normal for them to recover those guns. In any case, there are consequences when soldiers are killed. Maybe, they are retaliating in order to rebuild the morale of other soldiers. How can I now have such powers to order soldiers on any operation?
“Now, you carry propaganda that Wike is killing Igbos. They live everywhere in the state. So, am I also killing them elsewhere? No tribe gave us the kind of support Igbos gave to me, but that does not mean we should allow IPOB to destroy the state.”
He explained that the Security Council was compelled to impose curfew in Oyigbo to prevent further loss of life and property.
According to him, there was no way he would order any offensive action against Oyigbo, which is where the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in the state hails from.
The governor declared that it would be absurd for IPOB to assume the role of speaking for the Igbos when there were credible and outstanding people who can speak for them.
To this end, he warned against allowing IPOB to continue misrepresenting the Igbo ethnic nationality.
“Let IPOB not give Igbos bad name. Any people that allow a criminal to speak for them, that tribe is finished,” he stated.
He charged residents of the state appalled by the nefarious activities of IPOB, to resist the group and whatever it stands for.
Explaining why curfew was imposed in the Ikokwu area of Port Harcourt, the governor said the State Security Council took the decision following intelligence report that Ikokwu was host to a lot of IPOB cells in the state capital.
He described the recent clash between Hausas and Igbos following IPOB instigated attacks against the former as unfortunate.
The governor said that while government was creating conducive environment that would promote business, social and cultural life of residents, they must also learn to live together without causing trouble.
“Any decision we take is for the good of everybody. It is not against any tribe. We have lived peacefully with people from other tribes. So, stop fighting yourselves and creating the impression that there is war here. Don’t also make disagreements between business partners as tribal war. Allow them to settle the matter as businessmen.
“There is need for all of us to live in peace. From today, I don’t want to hear Igbo fighting Hausa. If there is any trouble, there is no need to take laws into your hands. Report the matter to us and we will address it”, he said.
Wike announced the plan of government to rebuild the Slaughter-Oginigba Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt, and hand it over to competent people to manage.
He further enjoined cattle rustlers who are breeding cows to stop using them to destroy the farmland of others.
The governor warned operators of illegal motor parks, street and rail line traders in the state to desist or be ready to face the wrath of government.
He also called on the Federal Government to give consideration to lessons learnt from the #EndSARS protests.
“What has happened is a lesson for Nigeria. Don’t under rate the youths. It was a protest by intelligent and professional youths who have suffered enough.
“It is a signal and the youths as graduates are getting restless. Federal Government should ask, how do we use this opportunity to reduce unemployment? My Executive Council has taken action already to employ 5,000 youths,” he added.
Featured
Nigeria Debts’ll Hit N38.68trn In 2021, FG Admits
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said the total public debts of Nigeria would hit N38trillion by December, 2021.
The minister stated this, yesterday, in her presentation to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.
The minister said, “The total public debt stock comprising the External and Homes debts of the federal and state governments and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N31.01trillion ($85.90billion) as at June 30, 2020.
“It is projected, based on existing approval, to rise to N32.51trillion by December 31, 2020 and N38.68trillion by December 31, 2021.”
She attributed reasons for numerous abandoned road projects across the country to poor funds releases occasioned by dwindling revenue.
She explained that the current Sukuk fund is N162billion for 45 roads cutting across the six geopolitical zones.
She said, “I am one person that feels that we should just take one major road in one geopolitical zone and finish it.
“We were not able to do that because of the processes in which appropriation is made both at the executive as well as the legislative arms of government.
“But truly, if we are able to just take one or two projects at a time and complete it before going to the next one, it will be better.
“What the contractor does is the bit that has been cut out for him to do in that particular area.
“Once the fund is released and it is finished, we stop again. That’s the consequence of these numerous projects that we put in the budget.
“It is not related to Sukuk-funded projects alone; it cuts across all the projects.
“You will see a road that costs may be, N5billion, and you will see a provision for N100million, N200million or 300million.
“Of course, the project will never finish. After two years, the contractor comes back and asks for variation, and the amount keeps growing.
“I wish that we get to a point when we sit down as government and agree that let us select a few projects, finish them in 2020, and then in 2021, we select the next.
“So, that on a geopolitical basis, those selections are done as a collective process.”
Featured
Ogbakor Ikwerre Rebukes Kanu, IPOB Over Threat On Wike
Members of Ogbakor Ikwerre, USA/Canada (OIUSA), Inc., a socio-cultural organization of Iwhuruohna indigenes in the United States of America and Canada, have strongly rebuked the self-styled leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for calling on members of the public to murder the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Members of the organization rose from their North America continent-wide meeting, yesterday, and chastised Kanu for making a statement that is not only “unguarded,” but “dangerous, inciting and provocative.”
They advised Kanu to cease and desist from making inciting statements in the future.
In a press statement made available to members of the international media, the President of the organization, Mr. Eric Worlu Welle, rebuked the leader of the renegade IPOB for making such “a foul and dangerous utterance,” adding that, “it is capable of producing imminent lawlessness, bitterness and ethnic recrimination”, especially at a time Nigeria needs to heal from the deaths that occurred during the #EndSARS protests in the country.
“How dangerous can anyone who puts a bounty on a sitting state governor be,” Welle asked.
According to Welle, members of OIUSA/Canada said that Governor Wike ought to have been congratulated for his timely intervention in the Oyigbo crisis that helped nip in the bud, a potential ethnic conflict between Hausa/Fulani on one hand and Igbo residents in Oyigbo on the other.
“If Governor Wike had not intervened timely in the Oyigbo crisis which was a fallout of the #EndSARS protest, it would have led to bloodletting between Hausa and Igbo communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state,” said members of OIUSA/Canada through their president, adding: “That could have also escalated and spread to parts of Northern and South Eastern states, potentially turning to a bloody inter-ethnic conflict.
“These types of unguarded provocative statements underpinned the roots of the 30-month fratricidal Civil War that claimed over a million lives of Nigerians, mostly Igbos.”
Members of OIUSA/Canada noted that the so-called IPOB, now dubbed a terrorist organization, should have applauded Governor Wike for showing effective leadership, and nipping a potential Hausa-Igbo conflict in the bud rather than calling for his murder.
The North America-based Iwhuruohna indigenes passionately called on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, and traditional rulers in the Southeastern states, to call Kanu, their son, to order as well as immediately condemn in unequivocal terms, his placement of a bounty — an incentive and reward — for the murder of a sitting state governor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Diaspora Iwhuruohna group said: “We are also calling on the governors of the Southeastern States – Hons. Willie Obiano, Hope Uzodinma, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Dave Umahi – to collectively and individually come out and publicly denounce the infuriating and inflaming statement made by the leader of the outlawed IPOB.
“Bounty has never been placed on a sitting governor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and no governor in the country would like a bounty to be placed on him or her,” OIUSA members said, adding: “Members of IPOB should not forget that most of their loved ones live and make their daily living in Port Harcourt, home of Iwhuruohna people.
“One begins to ask if IPOB indeed have the love of their people at heart. For its leader to call for the murder of the governor of Rivers State is like biting the finger that feeds you. Earlier this year, one Ralph Uwazurike injected himself into Rivers State matter, threatening the state governor, and now, Nnamdi Kanu is calling for the murder of the governor, and offering an incentive and reward for anyone who commits the crime. Enough is enough!”
The North America-based indigenes of River State also call on the Governor’s Forum of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to publicly denounce the dangerous statement made by the IPOB leader as he cannot continue to threaten the life of a sitting governor of a state and the existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from a foreign land where he seeks refuge.
OIUSA/Canada, Inc said it has alerted relevant international organizations and agencies about the IPOB leader’s threat to Governor Wike’s life.
It said it has notified the British High Commission in Nigeria, the United Nation Security Council, the American Embassy in Abuja and Lagos, the European Union Security Organization, the Nigerian Senate and Security organizations, the Inspector-General of Nigeria Police, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria; National and international Media Houses; of the IPOB leader’s treacherous statement.
