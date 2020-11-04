I Didn’t Order Killing Of Igbos In Oyigbo, Wike Clarifies

The Rivers State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state following the killing of 10 security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, during a briefing at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the curfew would now take effect from 7pm to 6am beginning from today.

“You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.

“The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo, and has, therefore, decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice”, he said.

Nsirim explained that during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents carrying out their legitimate duties in Oyigbo, 50 AK-47 rifles were carted away.

And as a result of this, he said, security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the illegal possession of some persons.

The commissioner enjoined residents of Oyigbo and members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as they go about their lawful business unmolested.

“Let me use this opportunity to let all those living and doing business in the state know that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, is always committed to implement his social contract with the people; and will protect lives and property, at all times”, he added.

Earlier, the Rivers State Security Council had said it was set to review the situation in Oyigbo Local Government Area after members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed 10 security agencies and burnt court buildings.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who disclosed this, also restated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of everybody in the state.

Wike stated this when he met leaders of Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and other ethnic nationalities living in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The governor dismissed insinuation that he ordered soldiers to kill Igbos in Oyigbo Local Government Area amidst the curfew imposed by the Security Council.

“It is not correct that soldiers are going from house to house to kill. When the IPOB killed the Army officers, they took their guns. It is normal for them to recover those guns. In any case, there are consequences when soldiers are killed. Maybe, they are retaliating in order to rebuild the morale of other soldiers. How can I now have such powers to order soldiers on any operation?

“Now, you carry propaganda that Wike is killing Igbos. They live everywhere in the state. So, am I also killing them elsewhere? No tribe gave us the kind of support Igbos gave to me, but that does not mean we should allow IPOB to destroy the state.”

He explained that the Security Council was compelled to impose curfew in Oyigbo to prevent further loss of life and property.

According to him, there was no way he would order any offensive action against Oyigbo, which is where the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in the state hails from.

The governor declared that it would be absurd for IPOB to assume the role of speaking for the Igbos when there were credible and outstanding people who can speak for them.

To this end, he warned against allowing IPOB to continue misrepresenting the Igbo ethnic nationality.

“Let IPOB not give Igbos bad name. Any people that allow a criminal to speak for them, that tribe is finished,” he stated.

He charged residents of the state appalled by the nefarious activities of IPOB, to resist the group and whatever it stands for.

Explaining why curfew was imposed in the Ikokwu area of Port Harcourt, the governor said the State Security Council took the decision following intelligence report that Ikokwu was host to a lot of IPOB cells in the state capital.

He described the recent clash between Hausas and Igbos following IPOB instigated attacks against the former as unfortunate.

The governor said that while government was creating conducive environment that would promote business, social and cultural life of residents, they must also learn to live together without causing trouble.

“Any decision we take is for the good of everybody. It is not against any tribe. We have lived peacefully with people from other tribes. So, stop fighting yourselves and creating the impression that there is war here. Don’t also make disagreements between business partners as tribal war. Allow them to settle the matter as businessmen.

“There is need for all of us to live in peace. From today, I don’t want to hear Igbo fighting Hausa. If there is any trouble, there is no need to take laws into your hands. Report the matter to us and we will address it”, he said.

Wike announced the plan of government to rebuild the Slaughter-Oginigba Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt, and hand it over to competent people to manage.

He further enjoined cattle rustlers who are breeding cows to stop using them to destroy the farmland of others.

The governor warned operators of illegal motor parks, street and rail line traders in the state to desist or be ready to face the wrath of government.

He also called on the Federal Government to give consideration to lessons learnt from the #EndSARS protests.

“What has happened is a lesson for Nigeria. Don’t under rate the youths. It was a protest by intelligent and professional youths who have suffered enough.

“It is a signal and the youths as graduates are getting restless. Federal Government should ask, how do we use this opportunity to reduce unemployment? My Executive Council has taken action already to employ 5,000 youths,” he added.