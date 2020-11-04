Law/Judiciary
Groups Laud RSG Over Soku Oil Field
Group leaders under the agies of Kalabari Se Ikpangi of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the Patriotic Ijaw Youth Leaders Forum(PIYL) and Ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone (IYCEZ) in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, have lauded the Governor of the State, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, over the supreme Court victory on the Soku Oil field.
In an address, the spokesman of the PIYLF, comrade Gabriel Allen, after a meeting on Monday in Port Harcourt, stated that, the judgement came as a result of the enormous efforts and proactive approach of the working ‘talk and do’ Governor of the state.
According to Allen , he attributed the judgement of ceding the Soku, Adum-ama,Kula, Elem-Sangama, Ekule-ama, Kampala, Idama and Boro oil fields in the present day Akuku- Toru local government area of the state, to Bayelsa state, by the National Boundary Commission, (NBC) in the year 2002, was as a result of the 11 faulty administrative maps, and added it wa s a step in the right direction.
The spokesman of the group noted that, the supreme Court verdict on the Soku Oil fields had reaffirmed the judiciary as the last hope for the common man.
“ The glowing testimony of this judgement can only be attributed to governor Nyesom Wike, for his honesty and integrity for the defence of the right of the people of Rivers State in general.
“Your Excellency, this landmark achievement can only be gleaned from the ethical values seen in your irrevocable commitment to democracy and good governance, fairness, truth, social justice and the fear of God in the discharge of your mandate,” he said.
He further revealed that, the peace-loving Kalabari people in solidarity with other Ijaw Communities in the State, sincerely thanked God Almighty for reposing their mandate on governor Nyesom Wike, while he expressed gratitude to the Wike administration.
He added that, the governor had salvaged them from the shackles of the economic servitude, political marginalisation, environent degradation, social unrest as well as every form of manipulation that is inimical to the principles of democracy.
Allen also used the opportunity to call on the youths, in Bayelsa state, to continue to toe the path of peace, development and progress of communities as well as the nation in general.
“ We also expect our Ijaw brothers of the Nembe clan and Bayelsa to adopt same civilised, peaceful and judicial redress if they are dissatisfied with justice Inyang Ekwo’s judgement,” he said.
He, however, called on all well- meaning Rivers sons and daughters to join hands with Chief Wike to actualise his vision and build the State of their dreams.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Law/Judiciary
I Stand By Wike On IPOB Proscription- Monarch
The Eze Oha of Evo Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Leslie N Eke, has said that the proscription of all activities of the disbanded Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike is in order and timely.
Eze Eke said this in a chat with newsmen yesterday at his palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He noted that Governor Wike was right in his decision, owing to the high level of destruction caused by the group in the state.
The Nyerisi Eli Woji said that it was unjustified for the IPOB members to have wreaked havoc in the state whereas, all the Eastern states remained untouched.
According to him, no meaningful development could be achieved via violent means, and added that people must adopt peaceful negotiation as a way out.
The Eze Evo III, also expressed regrets that the disbanded IPOB could still assemble themselves under the same name and style, after they were lawfully proscribed by the Federal Government.
Similarly, he has also enjoined the Tricycle (Keke) operators at the Woji and Rumuogba axis to be of same mind and operate peacefully.
The monarch, who averted a heavy war that would have led to bloodshed and loss of lives in the area, cautioned the union leaders and their members to see violence as an old form of settling squabbles.
He maintained that dialogue remains the best way to approach issues, and hinted that it also proffers lasting solution to challenging situations.
One of the leaders of the Keke union, Mr Bright Eke, who spoke with The Tide, corroborated that Eze Eke’s intervention saved the situation as no life was lost.
Eke attributed the trouble to tenure elongation of the immediate past chairman of the union, who wanted to extend his tenure beyond its constitutional three-year single term.
He, however, expressed satisfaction over Eze Gbakagbaka’s intervention in the matter and his ability to douse the crisis.
It would be recalled that while the #EndSARS protest ravaged the country fortnight ago, the Keke Union at Rumuogba/Woji axis were at daggers drawn over leadership tussle of the group.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Court Grants Alleged Turkey Thief N20,000
A 25-year-old man, Adetunji Ismail, standing trial before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a live Turkey, was, yesterday, granted bail in the sum of N20,000.
The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 2, at about 4.30 am, at Omisanjana area of Ado-Ekiti.
He said that the defendant, on the said date, unlawfully stole one live turkey, valued at N35,000, property of one Obakpolo Kennedy.
Akinwale said that the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C.16, Vol. I, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, since it was a bailable offence.
He assured the court that the defendant would produce credible surety and that he would not jump bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefunke Anorma, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.
She, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 8, for hearing.
Law/Judiciary
Cleric Laments Rising Insecurity In Nigeria
Niger Delta Diocese Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, says the country is still bedeviled by security challenges.
Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Ralph Ebirien, said this in his presidential address at the just concluded 3rd session of the 23rd Synod of the Diocese at the St Alban’s Anglican church, Obuama, in Degema Local Government Area.
“The security challenges are still on. The Boko Haram is still destroying communities in the North East region of the nation.
“The Fulani herdsmen are still killing and destroying farmlands, kidnapping is going on in the nation,” he said.
The cleric also lamented the high rate of unemployment in the country and stressed that this situation was increasing the rate of antisocial behaviour among young people in the country.
Ebiriren also lamented the deplorable condition of roads in the country.
“Bad roads are found all over the nation, the deplorable condition of the roads helps to increase accident in the nation.
“It is also affecting the cost of goods and services,” he said.
Ebirien also lamented the state of higher institutions in the nation. “They lack modern infrastructure for example, hostels, lecture rooms, staff quarters, modern ICT facilities: internet and e-library.” While commending the federal government for the effort to fight corruption, he stressed the need for Nigerians to join the federal government in the effort to check the menace of corruption in the country.
Ebirien also stressed the need for the federal government to diversify the economy through the development of the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.
The cleric also appealed to the Rivers State Government to revisit some abandoned agricultural projects as well as state moribund companies such as the popular Airport hotel, Omagwa, with a view to creating employment opportunities for the youths.
He commended the governor for efforts being made to stem the rising tide of criminality and appealed to the people to maintain peace.
He also appealed to the governor to fight piracy on the waterways in the riverine areas of the state.
