Group Urges End Of Hostilities In Oyigbo

Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), has called for restraint, cessation of other associated human rights abuses and ongoing military operations in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The group made the call last Monday during its critical stakeholders meeting organised to deliberate on recent happenings in Oyigbo and Rivers State environs.

In a statement signed and made available to The Tide correspondent by the Executive Director and Human Rights Defender, YEAC, Comrade Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, stated that YEAC had closely monitored and observed the ongoing curfew imposed on Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State following the ugly situation that resulted from the #EndSARS Protests including burning of Police Stations, killing of army personnels, police officers, looting and vandalization of properties among others.

“We strongly condemned the violence, killings and other atrocities that got associated with the #EndSARS Protests in the area and other parts of Rivers State following its alleged hijack by some lawless youths with the intention of derailing the once peaceful demonstrative actions of the youths to end police brutality and demand for good governance among others.

“We have however observed through reports being monitored, also through YEAC’s “One Million Youth Volunteers Network of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters in the Niger Delta,” in the area, that men of the Nigerian Army whose personnels were allegedly killed and their arms carted away with, by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) are carrying out both land and air operations with helicopters and Armored Personnel Carriers similar to what is obtained in the war against Boko Haram Insurgency in Sambisa Forest in Borno State right here in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

It stressed that YEAC believes that two wrongs cannot make a right, it therefore appealed to the Rivers State Government to kindly lift the Curfew imposed in Oyigbo local government area and Ikoku in Port Harcourt respectively without further delays in order to enable affected persons, who are yet to fully recover from the impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic lock downs to breathe!

The statement revealed that YEAC is also demanding for justice for all the Army and Police Personnels as well as civilians killed in Oyigbo Local Government Area and other parts of Rivers State within this #EndSARS period.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana